FOX4 News Kansas City

Apple’s first iPhone model may sell for $50k at auction

By Dustin Lattimer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SxhEa_0kcSxQJA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aQspT_0kcSxQJA00
(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

KSNF/KODE — An unopened, first-generation iPhone from 2007 hit the auction block Thursday (2/2), with an estimated value of $50,000.

When Apple’s first smartphone debuted, it was priced at $599. The first generation iPhone offered a 3.5-inch screen, a 2-megapixel camera, 4 GB and 8 GB storage options, internet capabilities, and iTunes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XBpQz_0kcSxQJA00
(Image courtesy: Getty Images)

It had no app store, and ran on a 2G network, which had slower data transfer speeds than the soon-to-follow iPhone 3G model, featuring the 3G network.

The first iPhone was also exclusive to AT&T’s network. Back then, if you really wanted Apple’s first smartphone, but you weren’t an AT&T mobile customer, your only option was to switch carriers.

Up For Auction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GIhax_0kcSxQJA00
(Photo courtesy: LCG Auctions)

Cosmetic tattoo artist, Karen Green was gifted the 8 GB version and never broke the seal, according to her appearance on the daytime television program “ The Doctor & The Diva ” in 2019. An appraiser on the show valued the phone at $5,000 at that time.

Since then, another unopened first-generation iPhone, like Green’s, auctioned off for over $39,000. LCG Auctions is now listing Green’s phone , with an opening bid of $2,500. Apple enthusiasts have until February 19th to bid on the tech relic, which you’ll find HERE .

A Smartphone Gamechanger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MAcKT_0kcSxQJA00
(Photo courtesy: MacRumors.com)

The iPhone changed the way billions of people around the world communicate, make payments, do their jobs, take photos, and even how they wake up in the morning. It killed dozens of industries (camcorders, MP3 players, flip phones) and gave life to many more.

Speaking at Apple’s annual Macworld expo in 2007 , then-Apple boss, Steve Jobs opened his presentation with this: “We’re going to make some history together today.” Jobs called the new smartphone a “revolutionary mobile phone” that will feature an iPod, phone and what he called an “internet communicator.”

“It’s bad out there today. It’s a real revolution to bring real web browsing to a phone,” said Jobs of mobile web browsers.

