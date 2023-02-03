ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Girls basketball recap:

Reese Downey finished with 20 points and six rebounds to lead the Absegami High girls’ basketball team to a 46-23 victory over Manchester Township Saturday in Absegami. Kaylynn Blackwell added 10 points as the Braves (11-11) won for the second game in a row. Devyn Quigley paced the Hawks...
