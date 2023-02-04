ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Ruth E. Vogel

Ruth E. Vogel of Waukesha died on Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home at Linden Court at the age of 104. She was born on September 8, 1918, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Carl and Hermine (Treu) Borgeson. Ruth was a longtime member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Evelyn ‘Evie’ H. Beisbier

Evelyn “Evie” H. Beisbier (nee Weis), 88, of West Bend, formerly of Kewaskum, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Cedar Bay East in West Bend. She was born on a farm at home in Elmore on February 21, 1934, to...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Donna Mae B. Albinger

Donna Mae B. Albinger (nee Liegl), 83, of West Bend passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Cedar Lake Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on January 19, 1940, to the late Adolph and Beatrice (nee Oeschner) Liegl in LeRoy. Donna graduated from West Bend High School in 1958. On September 30, 1961, she was united in marriage to Paul A. Albinger at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. She worked as a beautician for many years as well as assisting her husband with his business for over 30 years. Donna was a lifelong member at Holy Angels Catholic Church. She liked gardening, quilting, traveling with her family, and was a devoted mom and grandma. Donna enjoyed going to their second home in Crivitz and boating on High Falls Flowage. She and her husband were avid motorsport enthusiasts (Harley Davidson, Corvette, and snowmobiling).
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Couple accompanied by kids wanted for stealing from Grafton homeowners

GRAFTON - The Grafton Police Department and Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a scam in which a family is tricking people into letting them into their homes and stealing from them. In one incident, last Wednesday, an elderly man was missing more than $200 in cash and a...
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Northwestern sweeps Wisconsin for first time since '95-96

MADISON, Wis. — Boo Buie scored 13 points, Brooks Barnhizer had a clutch blocked shot in the final minute, and Northwestern defeated Wisconsin 54-52 on Sunday night. The Wildcats swept the season series with Wisconsin for the first time since the 1995-96 season. Wisconsin scored seven consecutive points and...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Brookfield tri-level home damaged in early Saturday morning fire

BROOKFIELD — The Brookfield Fire Department responded to a call for a fire at a single-family, tri-level house at 14735 Woodland Pl., at 5:15 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the fire department. The occupants and a dog exited the structure safely before the fire department arrived. According to Matt...
BROOKFIELD, WI

