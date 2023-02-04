Charles Kimbrough was a veteran actor who was nominated for both a Tony and an Emmy. His most famous role was playing news anchor Jim Dial on ‘Murphy Brown’. In sad news, actor Charles Kimbrough passed away at the age of 86 on January 11, 2023 in Culver City, California. Nominated for both a Tony and an Emmy in his distinguished acting career, Charles was best known for playing a cranky news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on the sitcom Murphy Brown, which ran from 1988 to 1998. Learn more about the actor, below.

