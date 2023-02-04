ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Us Weekly

A Guide to Ray Romano’s Family: Meet His Wife, Brothers and 4 Children

Doting dad on and off the screen! Ray Romano is best known for his role on Everybody Loves Raymond but most fans don’t know that the sitcom took inspiration from the comedian’s real-life family. The standup comedian was born in 1957 to Luciana and Albert Romano. Ray has two siblings, brothers Richard and Robert, who […]
ComicBook

George R. Robertson, Police Academy Star, Dead at 89

George R. Robertson has passed away at age 89. The beloved Canadian actor had 80 film and television credits to his name, but he was best known for playing Chief Hurnst in the Police Academy films. According to an announcement from Robertson's family, he died on January 29 at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.
Herbie J Pilato

Alice Pearce and Sandra Gould: "Mrs. Kravitz" x 2 of TV's "Bewitched"

Dick York and Dick Sargent, the two "Darrins" of the 1960s TV sitcom, Bewitched, were not the only twin aspects of the long-running magical series. Also on that show, which featured Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha - the witch-with-a-twitch Stephens, Irene Vernon and Kasey Rogers, shared the role of Louise Tate, wife of David White's Larry Tate, Darrin's ad-man boss.
HollywoodLife

Charles Kimbrough: 5 Things About The ‘Murphy Brown’ Star Dead At 86

Charles Kimbrough was a veteran actor who was nominated for both a Tony and an Emmy. His most famous role was playing news anchor Jim Dial on ‘Murphy Brown’. In sad news, actor Charles Kimbrough passed away at the age of 86 on January 11, 2023 in Culver City, California. Nominated for both a Tony and an Emmy in his distinguished acting career, Charles was best known for playing a cranky news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on the sitcom Murphy Brown, which ran from 1988 to 1998. Learn more about the actor, below.
