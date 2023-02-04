Read full article on original website
Frasier sequel has cast Anders Keith as Niles and Daphne's son
On Wednesday Deadline shared that an actor has been cast as the offspring of the lovebirds for a sequel to the beloved show which aired from 1993 until 2004. The lucky guy is Anders Keith.
A Guide to Ray Romano’s Family: Meet His Wife, Brothers and 4 Children
Doting dad on and off the screen! Ray Romano is best known for his role on Everybody Loves Raymond but most fans don’t know that the sitcom took inspiration from the comedian’s real-life family. The standup comedian was born in 1957 to Luciana and Albert Romano. Ray has two siblings, brothers Richard and Robert, who […]
Charles Kimbrough, Anchorman Jim Dial on ‘Murphy Brown,’ Dies at 86
Charles Kimbrough, best known to TV fans as straitlaced anchorman Jim Dial on “Murphy Brown,” died on Jan. 11, his son, John Kimbrough, told The New York Times. He was 86. A cause of death was not given. The St. Paul, Minnesota, native actor began his career on...
George R. Robertson, Police Academy Star, Dead at 89
George R. Robertson has passed away at age 89. The beloved Canadian actor had 80 film and television credits to his name, but he was best known for playing Chief Hurnst in the Police Academy films. According to an announcement from Robertson's family, he died on January 29 at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.
Alice Pearce and Sandra Gould: "Mrs. Kravitz" x 2 of TV's "Bewitched"
Dick York and Dick Sargent, the two "Darrins" of the 1960s TV sitcom, Bewitched, were not the only twin aspects of the long-running magical series. Also on that show, which featured Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha - the witch-with-a-twitch Stephens, Irene Vernon and Kasey Rogers, shared the role of Louise Tate, wife of David White's Larry Tate, Darrin's ad-man boss.
Charles Kimbrough: 5 Things About The ‘Murphy Brown’ Star Dead At 86
Charles Kimbrough was a veteran actor who was nominated for both a Tony and an Emmy. His most famous role was playing news anchor Jim Dial on ‘Murphy Brown’. In sad news, actor Charles Kimbrough passed away at the age of 86 on January 11, 2023 in Culver City, California. Nominated for both a Tony and an Emmy in his distinguished acting career, Charles was best known for playing a cranky news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on the sitcom Murphy Brown, which ran from 1988 to 1998. Learn more about the actor, below.
‘The Office’ Fan Theory Revealed: Did Stanley and Phyllis Really Hook Up? Leslie David Baker & Phyllis Smith Exclusive
Leslie David Baker and Phyllis Smith who played Stanley Hudson and Phyllis Lapin-Vance in 'The Office' put the fan theory to rest that their characters hooked up.
