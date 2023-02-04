Read full article on original website
LH Robinson’s Record Sparks Big PSAC East Win for Women’s Basketball
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven women’s basketball team (9-13, 7-10 PSAC) hosted Mansfield University (2-19, 1-16 PSAC) for a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) game as the Bald Eagles steamrolled the Mounties, 57-35, with highlights all over the court. It also proved to be a historic...
LH Men’s Basketball Downs Mansfield; Notches Third Straight Win
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Behind a balanced offensive attack which saw six Bald Eagles record double figures, the Lock Haven University men’s basketball team (16-6, 12-5 PSAC) soared past Mansfield University (5-16, 4-13 PSAC), 89-76, in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) contest on Monday evening. After a...
Bucktail boys suffer road loss at Montgomery, 61-43
MONTGOMERY, PA- Bucktail head coach Mike Charcalla believed that his Bucks were ready to transition to the next level of play and take down 2A playoff contenders Montgomery on the road Friday night. But 22 turnovers and shooting struggles would result in the Bucks dropping their Mid Penn West Division game to Montgomery 61-43.
LH Men’s Basketball Grabs Gritty Conference Win over Shepherd
LOCK HAVEN, PA – On a frigid afternoon in Central Pennsylvania, the Lock Haven University men’s basketball team (15-6, 11-5 PSAC) and Shepherd University (11-11, 7-8 PSAC) got locked into a heated Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) matchup. In what was a tight affair for 40 minutes, the...
Sugar Valley claims Juniata Valley Invitational title
ALEXANDRIA, PA – The Sugar Valley Rural Charter School wrestling team continued their successful season with the team title at the Juniata Valley Invitational held on Saturday at Juniata Valley High School. It’s second straight title at that event. Sugar Valley easily out-distanced second place Southern Huntingdon, 176...
LH Women’s Basketball Rolls to Big PSAC East Win at Home
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Alana Robinson (Rockaway, N.J./Pope John Paul II) scored a game-high 16 points and Carly Fitzmorris (Hamburg, N.J./Pope John XXIII) netted a career-high 15 points, and the Lock Haven University women’s basketball team (8-13, 6-10 PSAC East) rolled by visiting Shepherd University (0-21, 0-16 PSAC East), 70-43, in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action.
Police Investigate Security Guard's Chokehold at HS Basketball Game
Officials in a Pennsylvania county are investigating an incident caught on video that took place at a high school basketball game last week in which a juvenile was allegedly assaulted by a security guard. The alleged altercation took place Tuesday night at the Jersey Shore Area High School, the Williamsport...
Owen’s Leads Women’s Track & Field at Pioneer Fast Trax Invitational
UTICA, NY – The Lock Haven women’s indoor track and field team Pioneer Fast Trax Invitational Saturday hosted by Utica, and saw a number of Bald Eagles put on a strong showing on the track. The Bald Eagles took only runners to today’s meet as the throws team...
LH Men’s Track & Field Impressive at Pioneer Fast Trax Invitational
UTICA, NY – The Lock Haven men’s indoor track and field team took on the Pioneer Fast Trax Invitational today, and a number of Bald Eagles put up Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) qualifying marks and strong times on Saturday afternoon in New York. The Bald Eagles shining...
Pieces of Cake Co. brings sweetness to the Lewisburg area
Lewisburg, Pa. — When Isabel Vazquez was a young girl growing up in Puerto Rico, she showed a flair for baking. That flair turned into a full-time business for Vazquez, who now runs Pieces of Cake Co. in Kelly Township along with her husband Angel Ortiz. The couple, who live in Lewisburg, came up with the idea to start a business when the pandemic began several years ago. Vazquez was...
WOLF
Queen Bee Boutique opened in Pottsville
POTTSVILLE,SCHUYLKILL COUNTY(WOLF) — Previously in Schuylkill Haven, Queen Bee Boutique moved and is fully opened for the community in Pottsville. Queen Bee owner calling the city up and coming, and looking forward to flourishing here with her business. The owner started her establishment in March of 20-19, managing to...
Queer Central PA artist to be featured at Lycoming College Art Gallery
Williamsport, Pa. — Bringing queerness into rural space, the work of Sanh Brian Tran will be displayed at the Lycoming College Art Gallery from late February through late March. Tran's new exhibit of photographic and video art, entitled “The Other Side of the Rainbow,” will premiere on Friday, Feb. 24, with a gallery talk at 5:30 p.m. It will run until March 26, and is free and open to the public. ...
Frozen fun at the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The freezing weather on Friday was a perfect start to the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival. The event is a tradition in Union County, filled with activities centered around ice. Dozens of ice sculptures line Market Street and the main attraction is live carving. "I love...
Teen boy missing from Cumberland County home
Lower Allen Township police are looking for a teenage boy who has been missing for several weeks. Jaden Dunn first went missing Jan. 16 from Cedar Cliff High School, police said. However, Dunn returned to school and was reported missing again Jan. 23, after he took off running when a...
Bucks County Couple Buys Popular Inn Located in Snyder County
The inn was purchased by a Bucks County couple who loved both the property and the area. A Bucks County couple recently made a unique purchase by buying a popular inn outside of the area, offering a great place to stay. Marcia Moore wrote about the recent purchase for The Daily Item.
Dispute brewing over Sunset Pines drainage project
LOCK HAVEN – There is a major lack of cooperation between the City of Lock Haven and the Suburban Water Co., and city officials are putting the blame squarely on the water company. For now, those who are affected live in a portion of Sunset Pines. According to information...
State Trout Stocking in Local Waters Starts This Month
HARRISBURG PA – Pennsylvania’s adult trout stocking schedule for February, March, and April 2023 has been announced by the state Fish and Boat Commission, and waters in Montgomery, Berks and Chester counties will benefit from the more than 3.2 million trout the commission intends to release this year for public angling.
Former teacher in Schuylkill County publishes children's book
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Thomas Guzick wrote 'Mary's Adventure with the Stars' after spending an evening with his grandkids, teaching them about constellations. He spent the past year writing and illustrating an introduction to stars and space to hopefully spark an interest in STEM at an early age. "I think...
Bucktail Medical Center executive on hospital closures, BMC future
SOUTH RENOVO, PA – Tim Reeves, CEO/Administrator at the Bucktail Medical Center in South Renovo, on Monday issued a cautionary article on the continued closure of hospitals across Pennsylvania and where Bucktail Medical Center stands now as Clinton County’s only acute care hospital. The Reeves question-and-answer was written...
Motorcyclist taken by helicopter to Geisinger following crash
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center after he went off the road and crashed Monday in Union County. State police at Milton say around 3 p.m. Jan. 30, Jason V. Himebaugh, 44, was traveling east on Johnstown Road in West Buffalo Township when he lost traction while negotiating a right curve. Himebaugh's Harley Davidson Softail custom went off the road and down an embankment. Himebaugh, of Mlfflinburg, was taken by helicopter to Geisinger for treatment of serious injuries. A spokeswoman at Geisinger said as of 4 a.m. Feb. 2, Himebaugh remained in critical condition.
