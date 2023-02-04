Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After their 4-year-old son allegedly died after "exorcisms," the parents were charged with murder.Northville HeraldMount Airy, NC
Pulaski Free Clinic expands services to fill a growing needCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of VirginiaTravel MavenWytheville, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Wytheville Fire & Rescue chief stepping down after four years
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Fire & Rescue Chief Marc Brade has announced he will leave his post at the end of February 2023. He was the first career chief with the department, following a succession of volunteer chiefs, according to his statement (see below). In his announcement February 6,...
WSLS
Galax Fire Chief reflects on the teamwork during nursing home call
GALAX, Va. – Galax Volunteer Fire Chief, Mike Ayers, said it was a true ‘team’ effort when they were called to the Waddell Nursing and Rehab facility. At 12:17 a.m., firefighters responded to the scene. When they arrived, they said they found staff evacuating patients from the second floor, where smoke was visible.
WDBJ7.com
New River Health District warning residents of door-to-door scam
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District is making residents aware of an apparent door-to-door scam that might be targeting people in the New River Valley. Pulaski County police have been notified about people knocking on doors during the evening hours in multiple Dublin neighborhoods. The individuals claim...
WSLS
Man hospitalized after shooting in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A man was shot just after 6:30 p.m. Monday in Martinsville, according to the Martinsville Police Department. Authorities said a 9-11 call was made in the area of Fayette Street and officers were able to locate the man, who was transported to the hospital by Martinsville Fire and EMS.
supertalk929.com
Two children hurt following bus crash in Carroll County
Three people including children were injured in a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in neighboring Carroll County, Virginia. A State Police spokesperson said 11 students were on board at the time of the 7 a.m. collision on Route 58 near Joy Ranch Road. The children’s injuries were considered minor.
WSET
VDH provides more details about door-knocking scam in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Health's New River Health District is warning folks in the area to be on alert for a new door-to-door scam. They said the scam may be targeting people in the New River Valley and that law enforcement in Pulaski County has been made aware of people "knocking on doors during evening hours in several Dublin neighborhoods.
pcpatriot.com
Car, school bus collide in Carroll County
At 7:07 a.m. Monday (Feb. 6), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Carroll County. A Toyota Camry and a Carroll County Public Schools bus collided on Route 58, less than a mile east of Joy Ranch Rd. There were 11 children on the bus at the time...
Child and man found dead in Clinch Valley River in Tazewell County
Two people were found dead in a river in Tazewell County on Friday, February 3, 2023.
pmg-va.com
Suspect texts officer to arrange drug deal
Talk about a wrong number - two people were arrested last week after one of them mistakenly texted a Galax police officer to arrange a drug deal. On Jan. 31, Cpl. Dakota Martin received a text from a phone number he did not recognize asking if he needed any drugs. Martin was off-duty at the time, according to the report from the Galax Police Department.
lootpress.com
Man charged for unauthorized use of funds from Mental Health Center
MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On February 6, 2023, Matthew P. Huffman, 36, formerly of Bluefield, WV, was arrested and arraigned in Mercer County Magistrate Court for the following felony offenses:. 1. Embezzlement. 2. Computer Fraud. 3. Fraudulent use of a Credit Card (5 Counts) 4. Forgery/Fraudulent Creation of...
860wacb.com
Hickory Woman Faces Larceny Charge In Alexander County
Ashley Nichole Baker, age 39 of Hickory, was taken into custody on Thursday, February 2nd by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with larceny following an incident at a business in Bethlehem. Baker has been released under a bond set at $1,000. Her court date is March 6th.
WBTM
The Barrow Center Opens in Martinsville to Support Families of Children with Special Needs
The Barrow Center held it’s ribbon cutting on Monday. The new childcare facility will provide support for families of children with special needs. The facility is located at 3300 Kings Mountain Road in Martinsville. The center is still registering children and is accepting donations. For more information on The...
WSET
'Do not let them in your home': Pulaski officials on scammers targeting senior citizens
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — "They are coming into people’s homes and asking all kinds of personal questions, and taking all kinds of pictures of the residence." That's what the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post about reports of scammers who are targeting senior citizens in the area.
WDBJ7.com
2-year-old boy and father dead after being found in Tazewell Co. river
TAZEWELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal incident involving a two-year-old boy and his father. Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, the Tazewell County 911 Center received a call from the mother of two-year-old Thomas Cochran, reporting Thomas’s father, Dakota Cochran, had stripped himself and the boy naked and taken the boy into the woods in the Moore Mountain Road area.
860wacb.com
Hickory Police Arrest Taylorsville Man
Tod-Jaa Dazujuan Tilley, age 37 of Taylorsville, was arrested Monday by Hickory Police. He was charged with breaking and entering and injury to real property. Tilley is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,000. A Tuesday court appearance is listed.
Local expert explains “Justifiable Homicide” after Pulaski death
PULASKI CO., Va. (WFXR) — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area to find a New River Valley Community Services employee alive and their client dead, both suffering multiple stab wounds. The Sheriff’s Office declared it a justifiable homicide, finding in their investigation that the client had attacked first […]
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. Deputies warn of scam targeting senior citizens
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam targeting senior citizens in the community. Deputies say scammers are physically going to senior citizen homes in the area and claiming to be members of the Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Once inside the victim’s home, they are asking for personal information, as well as taking pictures of the interior. Deputies say none of the individuals display ID badges and that government officials will not ask for or gather information in this way. This is a scam.
WDBJ7.com
Longest cat resident at Martinsville-Henry County SPCA looks for owner to boss around
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A special cat at the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA is looking for an owner to boss around this Valentine’s Day. Skitty has been at the SPCA since September and is its longest feline resident after her owner passed away. Her sassy personality and tendency to express...
Statesville, Iredell County consider incentives for $10.8M industrial facility
Statesville appears to be in the running for a new industrial project.
Multiple arrests in months-long Ashe Co. meth bust, deputies say
A months-long meth trafficking investigation produced five arrests in Ashe County recently.
Comments / 0