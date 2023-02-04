Happy Black History Month! February is a great time to reflect and honor the contributions Black individuals have made to our country. This month, my food recommendations celebrate Black excellence in the Champaign-Urbana food scene. This February — and all year long, seek out businesses, restaurants, food trucks, and bakeries run by Black entrepreneurs and eat amazing food. If you’re not sure where to go, check out more than 150+ businesses on Buy Black Chambana’s website and follow the community organization on Facebook.

