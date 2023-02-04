ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington VFW now serving ramen

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington Normal is getting its first ramen shop at the local VFW. According to a Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene post, NOM NOM NOODLE’s opened Monday, serving ramen, sticky buns, pot stickers, crab rangoon and other dishes. Owner Chris Bradley said that the flavor profiles are...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
smilepolitely.com

Five things to eat or drink in C-U this month: February 2023

Happy Black History Month! February is a great time to reflect and honor the contributions Black individuals have made to our country. This month, my food recommendations celebrate Black excellence in the Champaign-Urbana food scene. This February — and all year long, seek out businesses, restaurants, food trucks, and bakeries run by Black entrepreneurs and eat amazing food. If you’re not sure where to go, check out more than 150+ businesses on Buy Black Chambana’s website and follow the community organization on Facebook.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU students, McLean County Board representative advocate for local grocery store in Uptown

Uptown Normal is a staple of the Illinois State University community. The area provides residents and students with options in entertainment, restaurants and shopping. Uptown’s unique architecture, wide sidewalks and its open, inviting aesthetic make it a near-perfect area for car-free living. However, one constant challenge that residents of the Uptown are faced with is a lack of affordable groceries.
NORMAL, IL
macaronikid.com

Top 5 Things To Do Around Decatur IL This Week

Every Monday, Macaroni KID Decatur shares our picks for five things to do with your kids in Decatur IL over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Decatur 's picks for the five things to do in or around Decatur with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: Mark Birch & Lara Grobosky on Soy City Buzz on Soy City Buzz

February 6, 2023- Mark Birch & Lara Grobosky joined co-hosts Kevin Breheny & John West on Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday to talk about the Decatur Hockey Club’s 2022 Alumni Games and the money raised from the event for the American Cancer Society. Listen to the podcast now!
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to perform in Springfield. Dunham holds the Guiness Book of World Records for "Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour," has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is known for his ventriloquist comedy. Dunham’s new one-hour Comedy...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wdbr.com

Black History initiative at Oak Ridge Cemetery

Oak Ridge Cemetery is planning to provide maps, brochures, and events focused on the stories of African American people buried in formerly-segregated areas of the cemetery. For Lashonda Fitch, the project is personal. She is the first African-American director of the cemetery and she is making it her goal to share the stories of people who are often forgotten.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Mattoon restaurant demolished over weekend, plans to rebuild

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular restaurant in Mattoon was demolished over the weekend. During the demolition process, the Mattoon Fire Department found a gas leak at Lee’s Famous Recipe. Chief Hilligoss said 8th St. between Broadway Ave. and Charleston Ave. was blocked off to allow Ameren to dig and fix the leak. Last year, […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Rutherford Dr. in Urbana closed for 2 weeks

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that Rutherford Dr. will be closed to through traffic for two weeks beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday. The closure, between N. Beringer Circle and E. Beringer Circle, is so pavement can be removed and replaced in the area. The city said no through traffic will […]
URBANA, IL
tourcounsel.com

Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois

Eastland Mall is a shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois. It opened in 1967 and has expanded several times in its history. It features more than 90 stores and a food court. The anchor store is Kohl's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's, Bergner's, and Sears. The fifth anchor store, JCPenney, has been rebuilt, partially demolished, and subdivided into in-line mall retail space.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Neoga house fire spreads to second home, 4 escape

NEOGA, Ill. (WAND) - Neoga firefighters were called to a house fire near Lake Mattoon early Monday morning. When crews arrived around 4:20 a.m. they realized the fire in the area of 18 Hidden Acres had spread to another house and a detached garage that was about ten feet away.
NEOGA, IL
wmay.com

U of Illinois student cheering section apologizes for ticket controversy

The University of Illinois’s student cheering section is apologizing after controversy erupted over its attempt to buy a block of tickets for Saturday’s game at Iowa. The Orange Krush organization complained on social media that it had purchased the tickets, but then the University of Iowa rescinded the ticket purchase.
IOWA CITY, IA
WCIA

Champaign fiberoptic construction project begins, expect workers in yards

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced construction is set to begin for the installation of fiberoptic utility. The city said i3 Broadbrand will be working in the following two areas: Construction is expected to last 6-8 weeks from first seeing utility flags to completing restoration and activating services. Network construction activities will […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Wind Chill Advisory prompts remote learning on February 3

Illinois Public Media is tracking closings, delays, and school remote days due to bitterly cold weather on February 3. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has placed Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Piatt, Vermilion counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from Thursday 11:00 p.m.-Friday 10:00 a.m. This story will be updated.
PIATT COUNTY, IL

