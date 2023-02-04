Read full article on original website
Bloomington VFW now serving ramen
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington Normal is getting its first ramen shop at the local VFW. According to a Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene post, NOM NOM NOODLE’s opened Monday, serving ramen, sticky buns, pot stickers, crab rangoon and other dishes. Owner Chris Bradley said that the flavor profiles are...
smilepolitely.com
Five things to eat or drink in C-U this month: February 2023
Happy Black History Month! February is a great time to reflect and honor the contributions Black individuals have made to our country. This month, my food recommendations celebrate Black excellence in the Champaign-Urbana food scene. This February — and all year long, seek out businesses, restaurants, food trucks, and bakeries run by Black entrepreneurs and eat amazing food. If you’re not sure where to go, check out more than 150+ businesses on Buy Black Chambana’s website and follow the community organization on Facebook.
videtteonline.com
ISU students, McLean County Board representative advocate for local grocery store in Uptown
Uptown Normal is a staple of the Illinois State University community. The area provides residents and students with options in entertainment, restaurants and shopping. Uptown’s unique architecture, wide sidewalks and its open, inviting aesthetic make it a near-perfect area for car-free living. However, one constant challenge that residents of the Uptown are faced with is a lack of affordable groceries.
macaronikid.com
Top 5 Things To Do Around Decatur IL This Week
Every Monday, Macaroni KID Decatur shares our picks for five things to do with your kids in Decatur IL over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Decatur 's picks for the five things to do in or around Decatur with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Mark Birch & Lara Grobosky on Soy City Buzz on Soy City Buzz
February 6, 2023- Mark Birch & Lara Grobosky joined co-hosts Kevin Breheny & John West on Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday to talk about the Decatur Hockey Club’s 2022 Alumni Games and the money raised from the event for the American Cancer Society. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Dr. David Fletcher on Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday
February 6, 2023- Dr. David Fletcher joined co-hosts Kevin Breheny & John West on Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday to talk about Decatur’s early baseball roots & his book Chilli Dog MVP. Listen to the podcast now!
WAND TV
Comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to perform in Springfield. Dunham holds the Guiness Book of World Records for "Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour," has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is known for his ventriloquist comedy. Dunham’s new one-hour Comedy...
wdbr.com
Black History initiative at Oak Ridge Cemetery
Oak Ridge Cemetery is planning to provide maps, brochures, and events focused on the stories of African American people buried in formerly-segregated areas of the cemetery. For Lashonda Fitch, the project is personal. She is the first African-American director of the cemetery and she is making it her goal to share the stories of people who are often forgotten.
Mattoon restaurant demolished over weekend, plans to rebuild
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular restaurant in Mattoon was demolished over the weekend. During the demolition process, the Mattoon Fire Department found a gas leak at Lee’s Famous Recipe. Chief Hilligoss said 8th St. between Broadway Ave. and Charleston Ave. was blocked off to allow Ameren to dig and fix the leak. Last year, […]
WCIA
On the Frontlines: Meet Champaign Firefighter
Meet a Champaign Firefighter who is going the distance to serve our community in multiple ways. Grace Khachaturian introduces us to Sam Freeland for a glimpse of life on the frontlines.
Bar comes to rescue of U of I student fan club that lost $6,000
A bar that bills itself as “Home of the Drinking Illini” is coming to the rescue of a U of I student fan club that wound up losing money in a scheme to get into this weekend’s Illini game at Iowa.
Rutherford Dr. in Urbana closed for 2 weeks
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that Rutherford Dr. will be closed to through traffic for two weeks beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday. The closure, between N. Beringer Circle and E. Beringer Circle, is so pavement can be removed and replaced in the area. The city said no through traffic will […]
‘It means everything to me’: Rantoul school nurse in tears after surprise
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A Rantoul elementary school nurse won a statewide nursing award yesterday. And today they held an assembly to show appreciation. Pleasant Acres Elementary School did a great job at keeping their plan a secret. Once nurse Christina Jones got the call, she said she raced to the gym and what she […]
tourcounsel.com
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois
Eastland Mall is a shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois. It opened in 1967 and has expanded several times in its history. It features more than 90 stores and a food court. The anchor store is Kohl's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's, Bergner's, and Sears. The fifth anchor store, JCPenney, has been rebuilt, partially demolished, and subdivided into in-line mall retail space.
KTTS
City Of Springfield Considers Using Eminent Domain On Hotel Of Terror
(KTTS News) — Springfield City Council will consider a bill tonight to use eminent domain on the Hotel of Terror haunted house attraction on Main Street. The city wants to acquire the building so it can fix the Main Street bridge and make way for the Renew Jordan Creek Project.
WAND TV
Neoga house fire spreads to second home, 4 escape
NEOGA, Ill. (WAND) - Neoga firefighters were called to a house fire near Lake Mattoon early Monday morning. When crews arrived around 4:20 a.m. they realized the fire in the area of 18 Hidden Acres had spread to another house and a detached garage that was about ten feet away.
wmay.com
U of Illinois student cheering section apologizes for ticket controversy
The University of Illinois’s student cheering section is apologizing after controversy erupted over its attempt to buy a block of tickets for Saturday’s game at Iowa. The Orange Krush organization complained on social media that it had purchased the tickets, but then the University of Iowa rescinded the ticket purchase.
Champaign fiberoptic construction project begins, expect workers in yards
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced construction is set to begin for the installation of fiberoptic utility. The city said i3 Broadbrand will be working in the following two areas: Construction is expected to last 6-8 weeks from first seeing utility flags to completing restoration and activating services. Network construction activities will […]
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Wind Chill Advisory prompts remote learning on February 3
Illinois Public Media is tracking closings, delays, and school remote days due to bitterly cold weather on February 3. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has placed Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Piatt, Vermilion counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from Thursday 11:00 p.m.-Friday 10:00 a.m. This story will be updated.
