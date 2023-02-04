Read full article on original website
19 years ago: Woman vanishes after calling sister to come pick her up in Detroit
DETROIT – It has been 19 years since a Metro Detroit woman called her family to come to pick her up and then disappeared. Sarah Nicole Vitt was last seen by her boyfriend on Feb. 2, 2004, in the area of Bewick Street in Detroit. She was 21 years old at the time and would be 40 years old now.
‘It’s been so fun to perform for them’: Beetlejuice: The Musical takes over Detroit Opera House
DETROIT – If you like stripes and you’re into ghosts, there’s a Broadway show to die for. Beetlejuice: The Musical is taking over the Detroit Opera House. “The Detroit crowds have been wild and it’s been so fun to perform for them,” Justin Collette said. The 35-year-old actor plays Beetlejuice. “The audiences in Detroit have just been really vocal which I love, because I interact with the audience and so I am engaging with the entire city apparently,” he continued, laughing.
‘I feel numb’: Mother of rapper found dead in Highland Park apartment heartbroken over murder
The mother of one of the three rappers found dead in an abandoned Highland Park apartment complex spoke out through her heartbreak. Montoya Givens and two friends were supposed to perform at Lounge 31 on Detroit’s east side. But, that performance was canceled, and they were never heard from...
The Mosaic Youth Theatre is letting the good times roll
Meet the talented youth of a local Detroit ensemble! – We can all agree that spaces of creativity are great to allow children to learn and grow, and one local ensemble, Mosaic Youth Theatre, is doing just that. DeLashea Strawder is the executive and artistic director for Mosaic Youth...
Here’s how you can win year supply of Cosmik Fries at Royal Oak HopCat grand opening
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Love Cosmik Fries from HopCat? Well, if you don’t have any plans this Saturday and want a free year supply of the side dish, make sure to check out the restaurant’s Royal Oak grand opening. The restaurant chain announced on Facebook that the...
Detroit police: Unknown shooter enters backseat of SUV, kills man in driver’s seat
DETROIT – A man was killed Sunday after an unknown person entered the backseat of his SUV and fatally shot him in a residential Southwest Detroit neighborhood. According to authorities, on Sunday, Feb. 5, a man was in the driver’s seat and his girlfriend was in the passenger seat of an SUV on Cavalry Street where it meets McMillan Street, near the area of Livernois and Vernor Highway. It’s alleged that a person unknown to the couple got into the backseat of the vehicle.
Crash cleared westbound of 8 Mile Road between Inkster, Grand River in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The crash that caused the closure of all lanes westbound of 8 Mile Road between Inkster and Grand River in Oakland County has been cleared. A crash has caused the closure of all lanes westbound of 8 Mile Road between Inkster and Grand River in Oakland County.
Royal Oak HS honored by Michigan Special Olympics, named a Unified Champion School
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Royal Oak High School (ROHS) has been named a Unified Champion School by the Michigan Special Olympics. According to the high school, a Unified Champion School is described as an education and sports-based strategy powered by an engaged student community that breaks down the barriers that separate students with and without intellectual disabilities.
Man dies after being hit by SUV on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A man has died after an SUV hit him on Detroit’s west. The incident occurred Monday (Feb. 6) on Wyoming Avenue and Oakman Blvd. The middle-aged man was struck by a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, which had severe passenger-side damage to its front end. All lanes...
WATCH: Polar bear cub at Detroit Zoo frolics in snow
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Some are certainly taking advantage of recent snowfall -- check out this polar bear cub at The Detroit Zoo!. This is Laerke, a polar bear cub born on Nov. 17, 2020. According to the zoo, she lives in a separate habitat from her sister and...
Everything we know after missing Pioneer High School student found dead in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Officials provided several updates throughout the week after a Pioneer High School student went missing and was found dead on the Ann Arbor school’s property. If you missed any of the information on this case, here’s everything we know. 15-year-old girl goes missing.
81-year-old Oakland County man dies in ice sailboat crash on Pontiac Lake
WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An 81-year-old Oakland County man died on Sunday after his ice sailboat crashed on Pontiac Lake. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Dan Erwin Campbell, 81, of Independence Township died on Sunday while he was piloting a 27-foot ice sailboat and crashed.
Oakland County officials looking for man who robbed, shot Pontiac Boost Mobile store clerk
PONTIAC, Mich. – Police are looking for a man who robbed and shot a clerk at a Boost Mobile in Pontiac. The robbery took place on Saturday around 6:45 p.m. at the Boost Mobile on Auburn Avenue. Deputies were called to the situation when a report was made that...
Ann Arbor Police Department highlights community members still missing
ANN ARBOR – More than 600,000 people go missing in the United States every year, according to National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. For National Missing Person Day on Friday (Feb. 3) the Ann Arbor Police Department reminded the community of four people who went missing from Tree Town.
Northville woman offering reward for ‘irreplaceable’ family photos that were stolen
NORTHVILLE, Mich. – A Northville woman is offering a reward for the return of her sentimental family photos. Rachelle Petit is pleading with whoever took a box of photos to just give them back. “This box, it contains a lifetime of family memories,” she said. “It’s photos of my mom and my dad as they grew up going all the way back to the 30s, 40s and 50s.”
Multiple bomb threats against Walmart stores across Michigan may be linked, officials say
A series of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday, and officials say they may be linked. According to Oakland County officials, there were two bomb threats made towards two Oakland County Walmart stores and at least one in Wayne County on Monday morning. The NBC affiliate, WOOD, in Grand Rapids reported a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
Beaumont Student Heart Check program celebrates screening its 20,000th student athlete
DEARBORN, Mich. – You can’t tell a child has a heart condition by just looking at them. That’s why on Saturday at Dearborn High School, youth athletes across the region are going through the free Beaumont Student Heart Check program. They host multiple community screenings a year,...
Zingerman’s Greyline art auction to support Ann Arbor skatepark programs
ANN ARBOR – Bid for unique skateboard artwork and support the Ann Arbor Skatepark during an auction at Zingerman’s Greyline. On Thursday, Feb. 23., Friends of the Ann Arbor Skatepark will host a free event with a silent art auction and DJ to benefit skatepark programming. Unique artwork--created on skateboard decks--from more than 20 artists will be up for grabs from 7-10 p.m.
Ann Arbor District Library to host fiber arts festival Sunday
ANN ARBOR – Learn all about fiber arts at the Ann Arbor Fiber Arts Expo on Sunday. The Ann Arbor District Library, at 343 S. Fifth Ave., will host vendors and demonstrations of knitting, crocheting, weaving, spinning and other fiber crafts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Library patrons...
Morning 4: Michigan taxpayers could see increased tax credits, inflation relief checks under new plan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. New Michigan plan would cut retirement tax, offer inflation relief to taxpayers. Michigan’s Democratic governor and legislative leaders are proposing a plan to cut retirement...
