Detroit, MI

‘It’s been so fun to perform for them’: Beetlejuice: The Musical takes over Detroit Opera House

DETROIT – If you like stripes and you’re into ghosts, there’s a Broadway show to die for. Beetlejuice: The Musical is taking over the Detroit Opera House. “The Detroit crowds have been wild and it’s been so fun to perform for them,” Justin Collette said. The 35-year-old actor plays Beetlejuice. “The audiences in Detroit have just been really vocal which I love, because I interact with the audience and so I am engaging with the entire city apparently,” he continued, laughing.
The Mosaic Youth Theatre is letting the good times roll

Meet the talented youth of a local Detroit ensemble! – We can all agree that spaces of creativity are great to allow children to learn and grow, and one local ensemble, Mosaic Youth Theatre, is doing just that. DeLashea Strawder is the executive and artistic director for Mosaic Youth...
Detroit police: Unknown shooter enters backseat of SUV, kills man in driver’s seat

DETROIT – A man was killed Sunday after an unknown person entered the backseat of his SUV and fatally shot him in a residential Southwest Detroit neighborhood. According to authorities, on Sunday, Feb. 5, a man was in the driver’s seat and his girlfriend was in the passenger seat of an SUV on Cavalry Street where it meets McMillan Street, near the area of Livernois and Vernor Highway. It’s alleged that a person unknown to the couple got into the backseat of the vehicle.
Royal Oak HS honored by Michigan Special Olympics, named a Unified Champion School

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Royal Oak High School (ROHS) has been named a Unified Champion School by the Michigan Special Olympics. According to the high school, a Unified Champion School is described as an education and sports-based strategy powered by an engaged student community that breaks down the barriers that separate students with and without intellectual disabilities.
Man dies after being hit by SUV on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A man has died after an SUV hit him on Detroit’s west. The incident occurred Monday (Feb. 6) on Wyoming Avenue and Oakman Blvd. The middle-aged man was struck by a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, which had severe passenger-side damage to its front end. All lanes...
WATCH: Polar bear cub at Detroit Zoo frolics in snow

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Some are certainly taking advantage of recent snowfall -- check out this polar bear cub at The Detroit Zoo!. This is Laerke, a polar bear cub born on Nov. 17, 2020. According to the zoo, she lives in a separate habitat from her sister and...
Ann Arbor Police Department highlights community members still missing

ANN ARBOR – More than 600,000 people go missing in the United States every year, according to National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. For National Missing Person Day on Friday (Feb. 3) the Ann Arbor Police Department reminded the community of four people who went missing from Tree Town.
Northville woman offering reward for ‘irreplaceable’ family photos that were stolen

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – A Northville woman is offering a reward for the return of her sentimental family photos. Rachelle Petit is pleading with whoever took a box of photos to just give them back. “This box, it contains a lifetime of family memories,” she said. “It’s photos of my mom and my dad as they grew up going all the way back to the 30s, 40s and 50s.”
Multiple bomb threats against Walmart stores across Michigan may be linked, officials say

A series of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday, and officials say they may be linked. According to Oakland County officials, there were two bomb threats made towards two Oakland County Walmart stores and at least one in Wayne County on Monday morning. The NBC affiliate, WOOD, in Grand Rapids reported a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
Zingerman’s Greyline art auction to support Ann Arbor skatepark programs

ANN ARBOR – Bid for unique skateboard artwork and support the Ann Arbor Skatepark during an auction at Zingerman’s Greyline. On Thursday, Feb. 23., Friends of the Ann Arbor Skatepark will host a free event with a silent art auction and DJ to benefit skatepark programming. Unique artwork--created on skateboard decks--from more than 20 artists will be up for grabs from 7-10 p.m.
Ann Arbor District Library to host fiber arts festival Sunday

ANN ARBOR – Learn all about fiber arts at the Ann Arbor Fiber Arts Expo on Sunday. The Ann Arbor District Library, at 343 S. Fifth Ave., will host vendors and demonstrations of knitting, crocheting, weaving, spinning and other fiber crafts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Library patrons...
