Pritzker announces $40 million grant program to promote development-ready ‘megasites’
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Capitol News Illinois) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced the creation of a $40 million grant program to incentivize the creation of large development-ready areas known as “megasites” across the state. Megasites are large swaths of land, developed to attract businesses such as manufacturing...
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
U of Illinois student cheering section apologizes for ticket controversy
The University of Illinois’s student cheering section is apologizing after controversy erupted over its attempt to buy a block of tickets for Saturday’s game at Iowa. The Orange Krush organization complained on social media that it had purchased the tickets, but then the University of Iowa rescinded the ticket purchase.
State announces $40 million grant opportunity to develop megasites
February 6, 2023 – Governor Pritzker has announced $40 million in Rebuild Illinois Capital Funds to supercharge the development of megasites – large, developed sites ready for occupancy for manufacturers, distribution centers, industrial centers, and more. The competitive grant opportunity is open to governments, private businesses, or non-profits to support site development in order to attract large-scale industrial investments in underutilized areas and former industrial sites.
Illinois has spent 70% of Pritzker’s time in office under disaster proclamation: report
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois, one of only 8 states still under a COVID-19 health emergency, has been under a disaster proclamation for 70% of Gov. JB Pritzker’s time in office, a new report has found. According to the Illinois Policy Institute, Pritzker has been in office 1,483 days and has issued consecutive 30-day disaster […]
Gov. Pritzker announces 14 appointments to boards, commissions
Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:. Angela Brooks will serve as a Member of the Illinois Affordable Housing Advisory Commission. * Angela Brooks has dedicated her entire career as an advocate for affordable housing. She is the Illinois Program Director for Corporation for Supportive Housing (CSH). Brooks brings a wealth of knowledge from her time spent at the Chicago Housing Authority (CHA). While at CHA Brooks led many projects as a Real Estate Development Manager and Senior Contract Administrator. Brooks is currently a Board Member of the American Planning Association, and chairs the Immediate Past Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Committee. Angela Brooks received her Bachelor of Arts in Urban Studies with a Minor in Housing & Community Development from Jackson State University. She then went on to receive her Master of Urban and Regional Planning with a focus in Housing Policy from the University of New Orleans.
DCEO celebrates black history month with new website
February 5, 2023 -The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) launched its annual Black History Month campaign – designed to honor and uplift the contributions of Black Illinoisans, business owners and leaders. As part of the month-long celebration, DCEO has launched a one-stop-shop webpage featuring events and resources, including a proclamation, resources to support Black-owned businesses, a social media toolkit, and more. This includes a new partnership with Urban Historian Shermann ‘Dilla’ Thomas designed to highlight the many contributions of Black Illinoisans and our history.
When Does Illinois “Spring Forward?” Sooner Than You Think
A little over one month from now we get to take part in that much-beloved ritual of setting our clocks ahead. In spite of multiple efforts from Illinois state lawmakers over the years, we still have to do this clock-changing routine twice a year. If we ever do end up...
Rodney Boyd becomes highest-ranking Black officer of color in Illinois National Guard history
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Rodney Boyd was promoted to Major General after receiving his second star. On February 4, Governor JB Pritzker promoted Brigadier General Rodney Boyd, from Chicago, Ill., to Maj. Gen., making him the highest-ranking Black and officer of color in the 300-year history of the Illinois National Guard.
Illinois residents who received unemployment have trouble getting 1099-G forms again
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some Illinois residents need a form from the state to file their taxes and for the third year in a row – and there are huge problems accessing it.CBS 2's Tara Molina brought those problems straight to the Illinois Department of Employment Security on Monday.The tax form in question is something those who have filed for unemployment need this time of year. It's called a 1099-G form, and for the third year in a row, people are reaching out to us since they're having issues getting it from the state. So we are asking - why is...
At least 30 minutes of recess is now required at Illinois elementary schools. Here’s what it’s meant for kids.
On a winter's day, 5th grade students at Gregory Elementary School in Rockford run around outside at recess. It’s a scene most people are probably familiar with from when they were in elementary school: kids in puffy winter coats playing all sorts of games and walking around with their friends.
As Illinois aims to add more wind farms, concerns raised about wildlife
(The Center Square) – As Illinois forges ahead with plans to assist in the adding of more wind farms around the state, environmentalists say there is a downside. Hundreds of thousands of birds and bats perish annually in collisions with turbine blades and other equipment at renewable energy installations. The country’s solar farms have a bird problem as well. Utility companies reportedly have been finding bird carcasses littering the ground...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Illinois teachers could earn free school supplies for their students
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Back 2 School America is launching a campaign called, “We Appreciate Teachers,” to give back and celebrate Ill. educators. According to a release from B2SA, the campaign will reward 25 winning teachers with B2SA kits which include 30 school supplies for their entire classroom of students.
IL DCFS accepting applicatons for scholarship program
(KBSI) – The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is accepting applications for the 2023 DCFS Scholarship Program. A minimum of 53 academic scholarships will be awarded to current and former youth in care for the upcoming school year. Four of the awards are reserved for the children of veterans.
Illinois tops the list for workforce development
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A new report has Illinois at the top of the list when it comes to workforce development. Site Selection Magazine said the state performed well when measuring aspects of the employment climate. Parkland College in Champaign has a Support Workforce Training Program, commonly known as “SWFT.” It has classes ranging from […]
Some workers strike at ADM Decatur, Illinois, grain facility
Some union represented workers at Archer-Daniels-Midland Co’s large grain and oilseed processing facility in Decatur, Illinois, walked off the job late on Thursday as contract negotiations with the agribusiness company stalled, Teamsters Local 916 said in a statement issued on Friday. The striking workers oversee the power co-generation plant...
These Illinois cities are among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Illinois is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
Procedural challenges of Illinois’ gun ban not as successful as other arguments
(The Center Square) – While state-level courts have sided with the equal protections argument in challenges to Illinois’ gun ban, there are other issues some hope get addressed soon. The main issue courts have been citing for issuing temporary restraining orders against the state’s gun and magazine ban have dealt with equal protections. The argument is that the state cannot give one class of individuals, like current or retired police officers, certain rights while taking those same rights away from others. ...
New Illinois Law Wipes Out Local Government Ability to Squash Renewables Projects
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has signed HB4412, which contains measures that protect Illinois-based clean energy projects from a growing number of local bans. The bill prevents counties from enacting preemptive local ordinances that outright ban local wind and solar projects, which effectively hinders the state’s new climate goals set forth in the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA).
