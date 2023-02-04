ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmay.com

U of Illinois student cheering section apologizes for ticket controversy

The University of Illinois’s student cheering section is apologizing after controversy erupted over its attempt to buy a block of tickets for Saturday’s game at Iowa. The Orange Krush organization complained on social media that it had purchased the tickets, but then the University of Iowa rescinded the ticket purchase.
IOWA CITY, IA
nowdecatur.com

State announces $40 million grant opportunity to develop megasites

February 6, 2023 – Governor Pritzker has announced $40 million in Rebuild Illinois Capital Funds to supercharge the development of megasites – large, developed sites ready for occupancy for manufacturers, distribution centers, industrial centers, and more. The competitive grant opportunity is open to governments, private businesses, or non-profits to support site development in order to attract large-scale industrial investments in underutilized areas and former industrial sites.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Gov. Pritzker announces 14 appointments to boards, commissions

Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:. Angela Brooks will serve as a Member of the Illinois Affordable Housing Advisory Commission. * Angela Brooks has dedicated her entire career as an advocate for affordable housing. She is the Illinois Program Director for Corporation for Supportive Housing (CSH). Brooks brings a wealth of knowledge from her time spent at the Chicago Housing Authority (CHA). While at CHA Brooks led many projects as a Real Estate Development Manager and Senior Contract Administrator. Brooks is currently a Board Member of the American Planning Association, and chairs the Immediate Past Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Committee. Angela Brooks received her Bachelor of Arts in Urban Studies with a Minor in Housing & Community Development from Jackson State University. She then went on to receive her Master of Urban and Regional Planning with a focus in Housing Policy from the University of New Orleans.
ILLINOIS STATE
nowdecatur.com

DCEO celebrates black history month with new website

February 5, 2023 -The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) launched its annual Black History Month campaign – designed to honor and uplift the contributions of Black Illinoisans, business owners and leaders. As part of the month-long celebration, DCEO has launched a one-stop-shop webpage featuring events and resources, including a proclamation, resources to support Black-owned businesses, a social media toolkit, and more. This includes a new partnership with Urban Historian Shermann ‘Dilla’ Thomas designed to highlight the many contributions of Black Illinoisans and our history.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois residents who received unemployment have trouble getting 1099-G forms again

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some Illinois residents need a form from the state to file their taxes and for the third year in a row – and there are huge problems accessing it.CBS 2's Tara Molina brought those problems straight to the Illinois Department of Employment Security on Monday.The tax form in question is something those who have filed for unemployment need this time of year. It's called a 1099-G form, and for the third year in a row, people are reaching out to us since they're having issues getting it from the state. So we are asking - why is...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

As Illinois aims to add more wind farms, concerns raised about wildlife

(The Center Square) – As Illinois forges ahead with plans to assist in the adding of more wind farms around the state, environmentalists say there is a downside. Hundreds of thousands of birds and bats perish annually in collisions with turbine blades and other equipment at renewable energy installations. The country’s solar farms have a bird problem as well. Utility companies reportedly have been finding bird carcasses littering the ground...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Illinois teachers could earn free school supplies for their students

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Back 2 School America is launching a campaign called, “We Appreciate Teachers,” to give back and celebrate Ill. educators. According to a release from B2SA, the campaign will reward 25 winning teachers with B2SA kits which include 30 school supplies for their entire classroom of students.
ILLINOIS STATE
kbsi23.com

IL DCFS accepting applicatons for scholarship program

(KBSI) – The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is accepting applications for the 2023 DCFS Scholarship Program. A minimum of 53 academic scholarships will be awarded to current and former youth in care for the upcoming school year. Four of the awards are reserved for the children of veterans.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois tops the list for workforce development

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A new report has Illinois at the top of the list when it comes to workforce development. Site Selection Magazine said the state performed well when measuring aspects of the employment climate. Parkland College in Champaign has a Support Workforce Training Program, commonly known as “SWFT.” It has classes ranging from […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
swineweb.com

Some workers strike at ADM Decatur, Illinois, grain facility

Some union represented workers at Archer-Daniels-Midland Co’s large grain and oilseed processing facility in Decatur, Illinois, walked off the job late on Thursday as contract negotiations with the agribusiness company stalled, Teamsters Local 916 said in a statement issued on Friday. The striking workers oversee the power co-generation plant...
DECATUR, IL
The Center Square

Procedural challenges of Illinois’ gun ban not as successful as other arguments

(The Center Square) – While state-level courts have sided with the equal protections argument in challenges to Illinois’ gun ban, there are other issues some hope get addressed soon. The main issue courts have been citing for issuing temporary restraining orders against the state’s gun and magazine ban have dealt with equal protections. The argument is that the state cannot give one class of individuals, like current or retired police officers, certain rights while taking those same rights away from others. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
solarindustrymag.com

New Illinois Law Wipes Out Local Government Ability to Squash Renewables Projects

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has signed HB4412, which contains measures that protect Illinois-based clean energy projects from a growing number of local bans. The bill prevents counties from enacting preemptive local ordinances that outright ban local wind and solar projects, which effectively hinders the state’s new climate goals set forth in the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA).
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy