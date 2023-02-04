ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Black-owned businesses to go to in Austin for Black History Month

By Sam Stark
KXAN
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN wants to know which Black-owned Austin businesses are your favorite.

An Austin events page compiled a list of roughly 100 businesses — including restaurants, services and retail spaces — where Austinites can support Black-owned businesses during February.

KXAN is looking to feature one business from each category every weekend. If you have a favorite spot, email KXAN weekend anchor, Jala Washingon, at Jala.Washington@KXAN.com

KXAN

