Top Black-owned businesses to go to in Austin for Black History Month

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN wants to know which Black-owned Austin businesses are your favorite.

An Austin events page compiled a list of roughly 100 businesses — including restaurants, services and retail spaces — where Austinites can support Black-owned businesses during February.

KXAN is looking to feature one business from each category every weekend. If you have a favorite spot, email KXAN weekend anchor, Jala Washingon, at Jala.Washington@KXAN.com

