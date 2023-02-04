Read full article on original website
WGNtv.com
A week of above-normal temperatures is ahead for Chicagoland
CHICAGO – On this first full week of February, warmer-than-average temperatures are the story. We’re back to mild Pacific air after a weekend that averaged nearly 6 degrees warmer than the weekend before. The warmer air is so pervasive across the country that national snow coverage has fallen...
Is February Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures?
GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, I remember you telling us that early February is Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures, and sure enough, we dropped to minus 1 on February 3. Is my memory correct about early February? Pat Byrne, Hoffman Estates Dear Pat, It certainly is. Since 1871, Feb. […]
Chicago First Alert Weather: Another cold front on the way
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Partly cloudy skies and not as cold tonight. Lows in the upper teens and low 20s, with wind chills in the single digits and low teens.Morning sunshine, then turning partly cloudy in the afternoon as a cold front moves in Thursday mid-afternoon. Highs will occur in the early afternoon at around 30 degrees.Temperatures will dramatically drop Thursday evening with wind chills in the teens. Low temperatures by Friday morning will be just above zero degrees, but wind chills could be as cold as -20 to -25 degrees.Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy and very cold. Single digits...
WATCH: Massive Sprawling Fire Engulfs Chicago Furniture Store
Skycam footage shows a gigantic plume of smoke billowing through the sky.
Fire rips through industrial building in Austin near Cicero CTA Green Line station
Chicago firefighters are battling a stubborn blaze at a West Side industrial building, officials said.
Could there possibly be a serial killer dumping bodies in Chicago’s waterways?
Former NYPD detective Kevin Gannon and freelance writer John Sundholm join Karen Conti to discuss the bodies of men in Chicago that have been found in Lake Michigan and the Chicago River. They elaborate on the possibility of these murders being the work of a serial killer. To read John’s article on the recent murders, […]
Toyota Kicks Off Chicago Auto Show by Donating Winter Boots and Socks to Chicagoland Families
Chicago, IL – While preparing to showcase an array of new vehicles at the 2023 Chicago Auto. Show, Toyota first showcased its continued commitment to support local Chicago families. facing homelessness by donating winter boots and socks through its “Walk In My Boots”. community outreach project. To help...
WGNtv.com
Why are there Canada geese in Chicago in the middle of winter?
I have seen Canada geese here in the Chicago area in the middle of winter. I thought they should have left for warmer climates. What is going on?. Canada geese are tough and adaptable birds and, as long as food and open water are available, they can tolerate Chicago’s low winter temperatures. Canada geese in urban areas like metropolitan Chicago are drawn to grassy places like parks and expansive lawns because such places give them an unobstructed view of approaching predators. And Canada geese eat grass.
Dogs from Houston area shelter on the way to PAWS Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Volunteers at PAWS Chicago are waiting for more than 30 dogs and puppies to arrive from Texas.They'll arrive around 3 p.m.. this from a shelter damaged by a tornado. Many of the animals were inside a shelter near Houston, when a tornado ripped the roof off in a storm.While easing overcrowding, this will allow rescue groups down there to focus on fostering the pets of those families working to repair their damaged homes.The dogs will soon be ready for adoption.
Eater
A New Ramen Style From Tokyo Arrives in Chicago’s Suburbs
One of the Chicago area’s most celebrated ramen experts is making waves in the local Japanese culinary scene with his new suburban restaurant that features Jiro ramen, an aggressive style with a cult following that isn’t offered anywhere else in town. Chef Kenta Ikehata on Thursday opened his third ramen-ya, Chicago Ramen Annex, at 1608 E. Algonquin Road in Schaumburg.
What is a Chicago Style Hot Dog?
A Chicago Style Hot Dog, a Windy City classic, is an all-beef frankfurter piled onto a poppy seed bun and dressed in yellow mustard, bright green sweet pickle relish, chopped white onions, tomato slices, a dill pickle spear, spiced sport peppers, and a sprinkling of celery salt. Often called “dragged through the garden” for the many toppings that make it a meal, it’s one of the most beloved foods in the city and is now a favorite across the country.
wgnradio.com
Have room in your home for a dog? Displaced canines from Texas seek shelter
Kristina Rosinia, the Chief Operating Officer for PAWS Chicago, joins Lisa Dent to discuss how the shelter received 33 dogs from five Houston-area shelters that were forced to relocate after severe weather caused building damage. To learn more about adopting or fostering one of the rescues, visit PawsChicago.org.
Chaos erupts as displaced tenants remain without heat since New Year’s Eve
TENANTS OF THIS apartment building owned by Catalyst Realty were displaced and moved to a hotel after they have been without heat since New Year’s Eve. (Photo by Keith Chambers) The lives of displaced tenants in South Shore remain in chaos after an elusive landlord with a spotty record...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
Best Ribs In America Might Be Inside This Legendary Chicago Hidden Gem
Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 26, shot and critically wounded on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 26-year-old was walking around 8 a.m. in the 4500 block of West 5th Avenue when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the forearm and face and was transported to...
fox32chicago.com
William Nevinger: Missing Chicago boy last seen on far North Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy last seen a week ago. William Nevinger was last seen Jan. 27, 2023, in the 1100 block of W. Farwell Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Police say he was wearing a white t-shirt, a...
wgnradio.com
Leaving Chicago for friendlier states and how are mountain lions becoming more of a concern?
On this airing of The Great Outdoors, Charlie Potter talks about how the show has recently been traveling to more friendly states. Later, he addresses how mountain lions are a growing concern.
1 Person Dead, at Least 14 Others Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings
One person has died and at least 14 others have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, police say. A fatal shooting was reported in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police. Officials say a 41-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the...
