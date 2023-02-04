ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGNtv.com

A week of above-normal temperatures is ahead for Chicagoland

CHICAGO – On this first full week of February, warmer-than-average temperatures are the story. We’re back to mild Pacific air after a weekend that averaged nearly 6 degrees warmer than the weekend before. The warmer air is so pervasive across the country that national snow coverage has fallen...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Is February Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures?

GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, I remember you telling us that early February is Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures, and sure enough, we dropped to minus 1 on February 3. Is my memory correct about early February? Pat Byrne, Hoffman Estates Dear Pat, It certainly is. Since 1871, Feb. […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Another cold front on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Partly cloudy skies and not as cold tonight. Lows in the upper teens and low 20s, with wind chills in the single digits and low teens.Morning sunshine, then turning partly cloudy in the afternoon as a cold front moves in Thursday mid-afternoon. Highs will occur in the early afternoon at around 30 degrees.Temperatures will dramatically drop Thursday evening with wind chills in the teens. Low temperatures by Friday morning will be just above zero degrees, but wind chills could be as cold as -20 to -25 degrees.Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy and very cold. Single digits...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Why are there Canada geese in Chicago in the middle of winter?

I have seen Canada geese here in the Chicago area in the middle of winter. I thought they should have left for warmer climates. What is going on?. Canada geese are tough and adaptable birds and, as long as food and open water are available, they can tolerate Chicago’s low winter temperatures. Canada geese in urban areas like metropolitan Chicago are drawn to grassy places like parks and expansive lawns because such places give them an unobstructed view of approaching predators. And Canada geese eat grass.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Dogs from Houston area shelter on the way to PAWS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Volunteers at PAWS Chicago are waiting for more than 30 dogs and puppies to arrive from Texas.They'll arrive around 3 p.m.. this from a shelter damaged by a tornado. Many of the animals were inside a shelter near Houston, when a tornado ripped the roof off in a storm.While easing overcrowding, this will allow rescue groups down there to focus on fostering the pets of those families working to repair their damaged homes.The dogs will soon be ready for adoption. 
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

A New Ramen Style From Tokyo Arrives in Chicago’s Suburbs

One of the Chicago area’s most celebrated ramen experts is making waves in the local Japanese culinary scene with his new suburban restaurant that features Jiro ramen, an aggressive style with a cult following that isn’t offered anywhere else in town. Chef Kenta Ikehata on Thursday opened his third ramen-ya, Chicago Ramen Annex, at 1608 E. Algonquin Road in Schaumburg.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
East Coast Traveler

What is a Chicago Style Hot Dog?

A Chicago Style Hot Dog, a Windy City classic, is an all-beef frankfurter piled onto a poppy seed bun and dressed in yellow mustard, bright green sweet pickle relish, chopped white onions, tomato slices, a dill pickle spear, spiced sport peppers, and a sprinkling of celery salt. Often called “dragged through the garden” for the many toppings that make it a meal, it’s one of the most beloved foods in the city and is now a favorite across the country.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Have room in your home for a dog? Displaced canines from Texas seek shelter

Kristina Rosinia, the Chief Operating Officer for PAWS Chicago, joins Lisa Dent to discuss how the shelter received 33 dogs from five Houston-area shelters that were forced to relocate after severe weather caused building damage. To learn more about adopting or fostering one of the rescues, visit PawsChicago.org.
CHICAGO, IL
My 1053 WJLT

The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago

It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Best Ribs In America Might Be Inside This Legendary Chicago Hidden Gem

Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 26, shot and critically wounded on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 26-year-old was walking around 8 a.m. in the 4500 block of West 5th Avenue when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the forearm and face and was transported to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

William Nevinger: Missing Chicago boy last seen on far North Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy last seen a week ago. William Nevinger was last seen Jan. 27, 2023, in the 1100 block of W. Farwell Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Police say he was wearing a white t-shirt, a...
CHICAGO, IL

