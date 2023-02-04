ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

Comments / 1

Related
Salina Post

Saline County escapee Steven Moss dead in Geneseo

An escapee from Saline County was found dead after law enforcement personnel in Rice County attempted to arrest him Sunday morning. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Dec. 28, a Saline County Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of N. Broadway Boulevard and State Street noticed a 1992 GMC Sierra pickup with an expired license plate, Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said during a media briefing on Dec. 29. The deputy attempted to stop the pickup, but it took off and a pursuit ensued, first through multiple Salina neighborhoods and then in Saline, Ottawa, Lincoln, and Ellsworth counties.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Rented e-bike stolen from central Salina residence

Police are looking for the person who stole an e-bike from a central Salina residence on Friday. A Salina man reported to police that he was renting a Nakto 26-inch Santa Monica e-bike from Aaron's, 2545 Market Place. He had arrived at his residence in the 300 block of S. Eighth Street about 2:15 p.m. Friday and had secured the e-bike with two chains and a padlock, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

City of Salina: Iron-Ohio manhole adjustments continue

From Wednesday through Friday, APAC-Kansas, Inc., Shears Division of Salina will continue lane closures to adjust manholes to match the recent resurfacing: the inside lanes of Ohio at the Iron intersection; and all of the left turn lanes at the Ohio and Iron intersection. Through traffic in all directions is...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County man faces charges after allegedly shooting at hunters

A Saline County man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly threatened a group of hunters and the owner of the land on which they were hunting. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were sent to the 3700 block of W. Shipton Road at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. A woman who lives there told deputies that a neighbor she believed to be intoxicated, identified as John Coffman, 59, had come to her porch and was talking about shooting. He allegedly asked the woman whether she wanted to be shot, pulled a 9mm Stallard Arms gun from his pocket, and waved it around.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

30th and Lucille to be subject of study session

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The freshly filled City Council seats of Stacy Goss and Stuart Conklin weren't even to their body temperature yet when public input turned to the 30th and Lucille intersection once again. The now full five person council is going to do a study session on the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

NWS: Salina was warmer, wetter in January

Salina was warmer and wetter than normal in January 2023. For Salina, January 2023 tied for the 34th warmest January since records began in 1900 and was the warmest January since 2021. According to Salina Regional Airport weather reporting, the average monthly temperature in January 2023 was 32.9 degrees, 2.1...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

City of Salina announces street sealing work

Today through Friday Circle C Construction of Goddard will seal cracks on the following streets, weather permitting. The work will take place generally between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times. “Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Find notorious Kansans in the Smoky Hill Museum this February

For just a few weeks, the Smoky Hill Museum will be showcasing its new traveling exhibit, Notorious, in the museum’s lobby. This revamped exhibit is based on the museum’s 2018 exhibit of the same name. The exhibit is only on display in Salina through the month of February. It will then travel around the state to various venues. Check the museum’s website to see a list of venues.
SALINA, KS
KAKE TV

1 killed in Reno County rollover

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Manwarren was killed after she rolled her truck multiple times on K14 in Reno County. The incident happened at 9:55 p.m. on Feb. 1, around four miles south of Sterling, Kansas. The 45-year-old from Missouri was headed south on K-14 when she left the...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
19K+
Followers
29K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy