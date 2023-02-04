Read full article on original website
Related
Saline County escapee Steven Moss dead in Geneseo
An escapee from Saline County was found dead after law enforcement personnel in Rice County attempted to arrest him Sunday morning. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Dec. 28, a Saline County Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of N. Broadway Boulevard and State Street noticed a 1992 GMC Sierra pickup with an expired license plate, Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said during a media briefing on Dec. 29. The deputy attempted to stop the pickup, but it took off and a pursuit ensued, first through multiple Salina neighborhoods and then in Saline, Ottawa, Lincoln, and Ellsworth counties.
Man who escaped Saline County law enforcement in December found dead
It began in late Dec, 28 when a Saline County deputy attempted to stop a pickup truck with an expired tag near Broadway and State Street in Salina.
Rented e-bike stolen from central Salina residence
Police are looking for the person who stole an e-bike from a central Salina residence on Friday. A Salina man reported to police that he was renting a Nakto 26-inch Santa Monica e-bike from Aaron's, 2545 Market Place. He had arrived at his residence in the 300 block of S. Eighth Street about 2:15 p.m. Friday and had secured the e-bike with two chains and a padlock, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Kan. woman accused of abducting her 3 children turns herself in
GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas woman accused of abducting her three children turned herself in on Monday. Just after 1p .m. Monday, 29-year-old Jeana Foley turned herself in to the Junction City Police Department, according to a media release. Police took her into custody on her felony warrant on requested...
City of Salina: Iron-Ohio manhole adjustments continue
From Wednesday through Friday, APAC-Kansas, Inc., Shears Division of Salina will continue lane closures to adjust manholes to match the recent resurfacing: the inside lanes of Ohio at the Iron intersection; and all of the left turn lanes at the Ohio and Iron intersection. Through traffic in all directions is...
Saline County man faces charges after allegedly shooting at hunters
A Saline County man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly threatened a group of hunters and the owner of the land on which they were hunting. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were sent to the 3700 block of W. Shipton Road at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. A woman who lives there told deputies that a neighbor she believed to be intoxicated, identified as John Coffman, 59, had come to her porch and was talking about shooting. He allegedly asked the woman whether she wanted to be shot, pulled a 9mm Stallard Arms gun from his pocket, and waved it around.
KS Supreme Court to conduct special evening session in Concordia
TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court will conduct a special evening session April 11 in Concordia as part of its ongoing outreach to familiarize Kansans with the court, its work, and the overall role of the Kansas judiciary. The court will be in session from 6:30 p.m. to about 8 p.m....
30th and Lucille to be subject of study session
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The freshly filled City Council seats of Stacy Goss and Stuart Conklin weren't even to their body temperature yet when public input turned to the 30th and Lucille intersection once again. The now full five person council is going to do a study session on the...
City of Salina: Manhole work closes down some lanes at Iron and Ohio
Through Tuesday, APAC-Kansas, Inc., Shears Division of Salina will be adjusting the manholes at the E. Iron Avenue/Ohio Street intersection to be level with recent resurfacing. To do so, they are closing the outside lanes of Ohio Street at E. Iron Avenue and the westbound E. Iron Street to northbound...
NWS: Salina was warmer, wetter in January
Salina was warmer and wetter than normal in January 2023. For Salina, January 2023 tied for the 34th warmest January since records began in 1900 and was the warmest January since 2021. According to Salina Regional Airport weather reporting, the average monthly temperature in January 2023 was 32.9 degrees, 2.1...
City of Salina announces street sealing work
Today through Friday Circle C Construction of Goddard will seal cracks on the following streets, weather permitting. The work will take place generally between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times. “Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work.
Airport maintenance base funding, zoning changes on City of Salina agenda
Zoning changes, banking services, and proposed funding for a SkyWest overnight maintenance base at Salina Regional Airport are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. About the meeting. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300...
Find notorious Kansans in the Smoky Hill Museum this February
For just a few weeks, the Smoky Hill Museum will be showcasing its new traveling exhibit, Notorious, in the museum’s lobby. This revamped exhibit is based on the museum’s 2018 exhibit of the same name. The exhibit is only on display in Salina through the month of February. It will then travel around the state to various venues. Check the museum’s website to see a list of venues.
Saline County to close part of State Street for crossroad pipe work
State Street between N. Brookville Road and N. Hedville Road will be under construction for crossroad pipe rehabilitations beginning Feb. 13. Short sections of State Street will be reduced to one-lane traffic during daylight hours only. Traffic will be directed through the construction zone via a construction flagger or yield signs.
SFHC's new mobile medical unit available for public tours on Saturday
Salina Family Healthcare Center has a new mobile medical unit and they want you to see it!. The new mobile medical unit will allow the SFHC's outreach team to travel and offer medical services without patients needing to go to the SFHC facility at 651 E. Prescott Road or even leave rural communities, SFHC noted in a news release.
KAKE TV
1 killed in Reno County rollover
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Manwarren was killed after she rolled her truck multiple times on K14 in Reno County. The incident happened at 9:55 p.m. on Feb. 1, around four miles south of Sterling, Kansas. The 45-year-old from Missouri was headed south on K-14 when she left the...
Police release suspect information after Kan. jewelry store robbed
SALINE COUNTY —Police are looking for two men who robbed a downtown Salina jewelry store late Tuesday afternoon. Just after 5p.m., police were called to Vernon Jewelers, 123 N. Santa Fe Avenue in Salina, for the report of a robbery. An employee told officers that two Black men entered...
🎥Watch live as Beloit pays a visit to Southeast of Saline tonight!
The Trojan War is on again as Beloit visits Southeast of Saline tonight. If you can't make it to the games, we have you covered!. The girls play at 6 p.m. Friday and the boys at approximately 7:30 p.m. You can listen to the basketball games on KINA (910 AM...
Kan. educators: Attacking teachers a GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
19K+
Followers
29K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 1