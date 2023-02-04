Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Luka Doncic Could Leave The Dallas Mavericks Because Of Kyrie Irving, Says NBA Executive
The acquisition of Kyrie Irving is what could lead to the Dallas Mavericks losing Luka Doncic, as per an anonymous NBA executive.
"I took it kind of personal" - Patrick Beverley called out Tyrese Haliburton after the LA Lakers' comeback win over the Indiana Pacers
LA Lakers star Patrick Beverley had strong words for Tyrese Haliburton after Lakers edge past Pacers on Thursday Night.
Former Laker Wants to Return to NBA, Play With Purple and Gold
While playing one season in Los Angeles, the forward averaged 7 points and 2.3 rebounds.
Stephen A. Smith Has Harsh Reaction To Kyrie Irving's Trade Request
Kyrie Irving has drawn quite a bit of criticism for his trade request away from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving has become well known for his frequent trade requests. And in doing so, has developed a reputation as one of the most unreliable superstars in the NBA. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith shared that ...
Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Dallas Mavericks Trade
The Brooklyn Nets have sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks
Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving is the obvious star of the NBA news cycle right now, but Spencer Dinwiddie is proving to be a worthy supporting act. The Brooklyn Nets guard Irving was officially traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in a blockbuster deal. Dinwiddie and multiple other assets will be headed back to Brooklyn as part... The post Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former top defender eyeing return to NBA
Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers Rumors: Insider Proposes 4-Player Trade To Get Kyrie Irving To Los Angeles
Would the Nets be amenable to this return package?
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Clippers may seek buyout with John Wall if he’s not traded
The Clippers are attempting to trade point guard John Wall and may consider a buyout if they can’t find a deal, multiple sources tell Andrew Greif of The Los Angeles Times. Wall, 32, signed with L.A. in July after reaching a buyout with Houston. His two-year contract includes a $6.479M salary for this season and a $6.8M team option for 2023-24.
Lakers News: Former LA Point Guard May Be Available Ahead of Trade Deadline
He would be an upgrade, but would the juice be worth the squeeze?
76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team
A Philadelphia 76ers guard is pulling a Kyrie Irving (despite being a bit less caliber of a player). Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reports Monday that 76ers veteran Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The 25-year-old Korkmaz is in the second year of an affordable... The post 76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
"If you don't know who he is, then you're probably not very good,"- Seth Curry on God Shammgod's incredible impact on basketball
Seth Curry says that you're not very good if you don't know who God Shammgod is
Lakers: 2 Pelicans Trades To Upgrade Los Angeles
A blockbuster and a more marginal deal.
Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason
The Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving is not yet official for one significant reason. The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find a third team to allow them to expand the Irving deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal is not in jeopardy, and a two-way trade will be confirmed by the... The post Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
“He’s gonna regret leaving the Warriors” - Jalen Rose reacts to Kevin Durant’s biggest ‘What If’ amid Kyrie Irving’s trade fiasco
Jalen Rose gets real on Kevin Durant's 'What If' after Irving decides to get traded to the Mavericks
Kyrie Might Be Traded Away By Mavs? Wait - What?
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Bulls prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/4/2023
The Portland Trail Blazers remain on the road trip to take on the Chicago Bulls! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Blazers-Bulls prediction and pick. After a horrific first quarter against the Washington Wizards, the Blazers played the best remaining three quarters in a game as you can against a hot team. The Wizards had won five straight games and stormed out to a 36-19 lead after one period. However, Damian Lillard and company ended up winning 124-166 Friday night to stun the home crowd in DC. Portland improved to (26-26) on the season which places them 10th in the Western Conference.
BREAKING: Kyrie Irving's Updated Status For Wizards-Nets Game
Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for Saturday's game.
