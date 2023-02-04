ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Larry Brown Sports

Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is the obvious star of the NBA news cycle right now, but Spencer Dinwiddie is proving to be a worthy supporting act. The Brooklyn Nets guard Irving was officially traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in a blockbuster deal. Dinwiddie and multiple other assets will be headed back to Brooklyn as part... The post Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move

Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Former top defender eyeing return to NBA

Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Hoops Rumors

Clippers may seek buyout with John Wall if he’s not traded

The Clippers are attempting to trade point guard John Wall and may consider a buyout if they can’t find a deal, multiple sources tell Andrew Greif of The Los Angeles Times. Wall, 32, signed with L.A. in July after reaching a buyout with Houston. His two-year contract includes a $6.479M salary for this season and a $6.8M team option for 2023-24.
Larry Brown Sports

76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team

A Philadelphia 76ers guard is pulling a Kyrie Irving (despite being a bit less caliber of a player). Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reports Monday that 76ers veteran Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The 25-year-old Korkmaz is in the second year of an affordable... The post 76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason

The Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving is not yet official for one significant reason. The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find a third team to allow them to expand the Irving deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal is not in jeopardy, and a two-way trade will be confirmed by the... The post Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Bulls prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/4/2023

The Portland Trail Blazers remain on the road trip to take on the Chicago Bulls! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Blazers-Bulls prediction and pick. After a horrific first quarter against the Washington Wizards, the Blazers played the best remaining three quarters in a game as you can against a hot team. The Wizards had won five straight games and stormed out to a 36-19 lead after one period. However, Damian Lillard and company ended up winning 124-166 Friday night to stun the home crowd in DC. Portland improved to (26-26) on the season which places them 10th in the Western Conference.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

