Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report StatesJordan ArthurBoston, MA
Highly anticipated grocery store opening in MassachusettsKristen WaltersBurlington, MA
5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in BostonEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Selling Your Massachusetts Home to an iBuyerKevin VitaliMassachusetts State
Not Even The Red Sox’s Farm System Can Save ThemIBWAABoston, MA
Related
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, February 8, 2023
1 The Callahan Center re-opens today, after it was closed two days due to a burst fire suppression pipe. 2. Calling all artists and future comic creators! Framingham Public Library is hosting secrets of the superheroes comic book history and design workshop today for middle and high school students from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the main Framingham Library. Talk about your favorite superheroes, design your own characters, and show off your creations.
Betty ‘Joanne’ Mauritz, 94
FRAMINGHAM – Betty “Joanne” Mauritz (nee Kastner), 94, a longtime resident of Framingham Massachusetts, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 2, 2023, after a lengthy illness. Born in Newark, New Jersey, Joanne was the daughter of the late Emil & Kathryn (O’Brien) Kastner, and beloved wife of John...
Framingham Police Arrest Man on Warrants Out of Framingham, Leominster, & Natick
FRAMINGHAM – Framinghan Police arrested a man on Hollis Street on multiple warrants yesterday morning, February 6. Police arrested Eric Libby, 37, with no known address. He was arrested on a Framingham warrant for receiving stolen property, larceny over $1,200, ID fraud, and improper use of a credit card, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
John W. Coville, Jr., 94, Korean War Veteran & Retired Framingham Fire Lieutenant
FRAMINGHAM – John W. Coville, Jr., 94, of Marshfield died January 17, 2023 at South Shore Hospital. He was born in Belmont and raised in Waltham to J. Wilder Coville and Marion (Whitmore) Coville. He leaves his wife of 71 years, Barbara (Varney), along with his son Stephen (and daughter-in-law Gisele) of Duxbury, son Gary (and partner Theresa) of Centerville, daughters Donna and Deborah both of Marshfield, ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Braintree Defeats Framingham 50-35
BRAINTREE – The Framingham High boys basketball team lost another game on the road last night. The Flyers lost to Braintree High 50-35. The Flyers were down by 12 at the half. “Cut it to 5 late on 3rd but couldn’t get over the hump. Have to trust one...
Boston Marathon Runner Profile: Anna Rouse
Editor’s Note: SOURCE invited runners from Team Framingham and a couple of other Framingham-based charity teams to participate in a series of Q&As about their training for the 2022 Boston marathon to be held in April this year. If you would like to submit a profile contact editor@framinghamsource.com. Anna...
Jacqueline Anne Dubee, 78, Teacher & past President of Weston Education Association
NATICK – Jacqueline Anne “Jackie” Dubee, 78, passed away on February 1, 2023. Devoted partner of many years to Timothy J. “Tim” Burns. Loving daughter of the late Jack & Betty (Caples) Dubee. Dear sister of James A. “Jim” Dubee and his wife Carole Dubee both of Denver Colorado. Caring aunt of Erin Dubee & Megan Dubee both of Denver Colorado.
Torsap Suphanimitwong, 55, Owner of Thai Rice
NATICK – Torsap Suphanimitwong of Natick passed on February 3, 2023. Beloved husband of Bootsarat Palanukorn. Loving son of the late Udom and Tatsana Posakha. Torsap was born and grew up in Phetchabun, Thailand. He had a strong passion for cooking and moved to America in 1992 where he fulfilled his dreams and became an accomplished chef.
Pauline Brodzinski, 93
ASHLAND – Pauline Brodzinski, a longtime resident of Ashland, passed away peacefully from natural causes at her home in the company of her family on February 3, 2023. She was 93. Pauline was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan where she attended Catholic parochial schools. She met her future...
Florida-Based Company Purchasing Route 9 Auto Dealerships
FRAMINGHAM – A Florida-based company is purchasing multiple auto dealerships on Route 9 in Framingham. The Metrowest Hyundai, Metrowest Acura and the Genesis of Framingham auto dealerships are being sold to a HNTT LLC, ACTT LLC, GNTT LLC out of West Palm Beach, Florida. Last night, the Framingham License...
Wild 24 Hours For Framingham Fire: 3 Building Fires & 50-Plus Broken or Burst Pipes Calls
FRAMINGHAM – It has been a “wild 24 hours” for the Framingham Fire Department, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher this morning, February 5. The Framingham Fire Department responded to 110 calls in about 24 hours, said Chief Dutcher. The Framingham Fire Department had three building fire...
$100,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts lottery announced a $100,000 Mass Cash ticket was sold in Framingham. The ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms at 730 Cochituate Road. The ticket was for last night’s drawing, said the lottery.
UPDATED: Natick Extinguishes 3-Alarm Fire on Pond Street Early Tuesday Morning
NATICK – Firefighters in Natick battled a 3-alarm fire on Pond Street early this morning, February 7. The fire happened at 203 Pond Street in a large 2.5 story building around 1 a.m. On the third alarm, Framingham sent an engine and ladder truck and Wellesley sent an engine.
Framingham Police Summons Driver in Waverley Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to 3-vehicle crash on Route 135 on Friday night, February 3. The crash happened at 7 p.m. at 84 Waverley Street. No one was injured, said Framingham Police. One driver was summonsed for a “traffic violation,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Flyers Defeat Waltham 3-2 in Overtime
FRAMINGHAM – After tying the game in the second period, the Flyers scored the game-winning goal in overtime to defeat Waltham High yesterday, Feburary 5. The Flyers won 3-2 at Rodman Arena in Walpole. Flyers got on the scoreboard in the second period, when Brendan Peck acored. With 3:44...
Laurie Ann Shannon-Peaslee, 63
HOLLISTON – In Loving Memory with teary eyes and broken hearts, we sadly announce that Laurie Ann Shannon-Peaslee, 63, of Westborough, died unexpectedly on January 11, 2023, at UMass Medical Center, as a result of complications during her courageous fight with cancer. She was surrounded in her last minutes...
Mass State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team Arrests Framingham Man
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) team arrested a Framingham man on drug charges and a dozen outstanding warrants from a handful of communities on Friday morning, February 3. Police arrested Sean P. Driscoll, 23, of 1630 Worcester Road of Framingham...
Rev. Father Peter C. Chrisafideis, 91, Sts. Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church
MARLBOROUGH – Rev. Fr. Peter C. Chrisafideis, 91, of Marlborough and formerly of Lynn died peacefully Thursday February 2, 2023, at Salem Hospital after a short illness. He was born, raised and educated in Lynn MA., the son of the late Christos P. and Fotini (Karavetos) Chrisafideis and was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School Class of 1949.
UPDATED: After Pipe Bursts, Callahan Center Closed on Monday
FRAMINGHAM – The Callahan Center will be closed on Monday, due to a broken fire suppression pipe, said the City of Framingham’s COO Michael Tusino. The fire suppression pipe froze and burst near the Center’s computer room, said COO Tusinio. The public can not be in the...
Jane (Hass) Levine, 77, Former Director of Temple Beth Am Nursery School
FRAMINGHAM – Jane (Hass) Levine of Boca Raton, Florida, formerly from Framingham, Massachusetts, entered into rest February 2, 2023 at the age of 77. Wife of Dr. Larry Levine. Mother of Lisa Berenson and Caryn Gould. Grandmother of Luca and Gillian. Sister of Sheila Ufland and the late Cynthia Meister. Daughter of the late Myer “Babe” Hass and the late Rose Hass.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0