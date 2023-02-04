ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

1 The Callahan Center re-opens today, after it was closed two days due to a burst fire suppression pipe. 2. Calling all artists and future comic creators! Framingham Public Library is hosting secrets of the superheroes comic book history and design workshop today for middle and high school students from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the main Framingham Library. Talk about your favorite superheroes, design your own characters, and show off your creations.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Betty ‘Joanne’ Mauritz, 94

FRAMINGHAM – Betty “Joanne” Mauritz (nee Kastner), 94, a longtime resident of Framingham Massachusetts, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 2, 2023, after a lengthy illness. Born in Newark, New Jersey, Joanne was the daughter of the late Emil & Kathryn (O’Brien) Kastner, and beloved wife of John...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Arrest Man on Warrants Out of Framingham, Leominster, & Natick

FRAMINGHAM – Framinghan Police arrested a man on Hollis Street on multiple warrants yesterday morning, February 6. Police arrested Eric Libby, 37, with no known address. He was arrested on a Framingham warrant for receiving stolen property, larceny over $1,200, ID fraud, and improper use of a credit card, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

John W. Coville, Jr., 94, Korean War Veteran & Retired Framingham Fire Lieutenant

FRAMINGHAM – John W. Coville, Jr., 94, of Marshfield died January 17, 2023 at South Shore Hospital. He was born in Belmont and raised in Waltham to J. Wilder Coville and Marion (Whitmore) Coville. He leaves his wife of 71 years, Barbara (Varney), along with his son Stephen (and daughter-in-law Gisele) of Duxbury, son Gary (and partner Theresa) of Centerville, daughters Donna and Deborah both of Marshfield, ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
MARSHFIELD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Braintree Defeats Framingham 50-35

BRAINTREE – The Framingham High boys basketball team lost another game on the road last night. The Flyers lost to Braintree High 50-35. The Flyers were down by 12 at the half. “Cut it to 5 late on 3rd but couldn’t get over the hump. Have to trust one...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Boston Marathon Runner Profile: Anna Rouse

Editor’s Note: SOURCE invited runners from Team Framingham and a couple of other Framingham-based charity teams to participate in a series of Q&As about their training for the 2022 Boston marathon to be held in April this year. If you would like to submit a profile contact editor@framinghamsource.com. Anna...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Torsap Suphanimitwong, 55, Owner of Thai Rice

NATICK – Torsap Suphanimitwong of Natick passed on February 3, 2023. Beloved husband of Bootsarat Palanukorn. Loving son of the late Udom and Tatsana Posakha. Torsap was born and grew up in Phetchabun, Thailand. He had a strong passion for cooking and moved to America in 1992 where he fulfilled his dreams and became an accomplished chef.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Pauline Brodzinski, 93

ASHLAND – Pauline Brodzinski, a longtime resident of Ashland, passed away peacefully from natural causes at her home in the company of her family on February 3, 2023. She was 93. Pauline was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan where she attended Catholic parochial schools. She met her future...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Flyers Defeat Waltham 3-2 in Overtime

FRAMINGHAM – After tying the game in the second period, the Flyers scored the game-winning goal in overtime to defeat Waltham High yesterday, Feburary 5. The Flyers won 3-2 at Rodman Arena in Walpole. Flyers got on the scoreboard in the second period, when Brendan Peck acored. With 3:44...
WALPOLE, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Laurie Ann Shannon-Peaslee, 63

HOLLISTON – In Loving Memory with teary eyes and broken hearts, we sadly announce that Laurie Ann Shannon-Peaslee, 63, of Westborough, died unexpectedly on January 11, 2023, at UMass Medical Center, as a result of complications during her courageous fight with cancer. She was surrounded in her last minutes...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Jane (Hass) Levine, 77, Former Director of Temple Beth Am Nursery School

FRAMINGHAM – Jane (Hass) Levine of Boca Raton, Florida, formerly from Framingham, Massachusetts, entered into rest February 2, 2023 at the age of 77. Wife of Dr. Larry Levine. Mother of Lisa Berenson and Caryn Gould. Grandmother of Luca and Gillian. Sister of Sheila Ufland and the late Cynthia Meister. Daughter of the late Myer “Babe” Hass and the late Rose Hass.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland.

