Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Morning Sun
Feds settle ADA complaint over booze at Mt. Pleasant Walmart
Mt. Pleasant’s Walmart will revise its Americans with Disabilities Act policies after a man with mobility challenges was not allowed to buy alcohol because his paid aide was underage. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan settled a complaint regarding an allegation that the Mt....
ACI Plastics becomes Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler with new $10M facility
FLINT, MI - A major Flint-based recycling plastic facility is set to become Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler. Officials with the Michigan Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) today joined with Mayor Sheldon Neeley as well as Genesee County state legislators to unveil Flint-based ACI Plastics’ new $10 million-plus plastics recycling facility.
wcmu.org
Grant awarded to mid-Michigan counties to help with infant and maternal patient care
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan has awarded $50,000 to two district health departments. The funding is to help them lower fetal-infant and maternal mortality rates in the region. The Healthy Futures Program is not a new program for the state, but it is for counties like Alpena and Iosco.
5 Things Flint, MI Wouldn’t Want Seen By A Chinese Spy Balloon
Since the Chinese Government has flown another "weather balloon" over the US (we know it was a spy balloon with equipment the size of three busses attached) ... it made me think, "What if it flew over Flint, MI? What would we not want them to see?" These are the first five things that came to mind.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
tourcounsel.com
Genesee Valley Center | Shopping mall in Michigan
Genesee Valley Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in Flint Township, Michigan, outside the city of Flint, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1970, the mall is 1,272,397 square feet (118,209.5 m2) of leasable area. The mall has three anchor tenants: JCPenney, Macy's, and Play Big. It comprises more than 120 tenants, including a food court, and an external concourse called the Outdoor Village which also features a Barnes & Noble bookstore.
tourcounsel.com
Birch Run Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Michigan
Birch Run Premium Outlets is an outlet mall in Birch Run, Michigan. The largest outlet mall in the Midwestern United States, it opened in 1986. It is managed by Premium Outlets, a division of Simon Property Group. The Birch Run Premium Outlets are located approximately halfway between Saginaw and Flint.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Flint man found in Holloway Dam identified as investigation continues
Further information has been released about the man found floating last Monday in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. The man, 59-year-old Tony Bigelow of Flint, was recovered after several hours of effort by several sheriff departments, including the thumb’s Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices, having been spotted by a park goer before 5:30 p.m. on January 30.
kisswtlz.com
U.S. Coast Guard’s Saginaw Bay Safety Zone Begins Saturday Morning
The Coast Guard has announced that the annual Saginaw Bay Safety Zone will go into effect at 8:00 Saturday morning. While the safety zone is up, anyone looking to take a vessel through Saginaw Bay will need to contact Coast Guard Sector Detroit at (313) 568-9560 to request permission at least 72 hours in advance.
East Tawas councilman no longer charged with solicitation of murder after witness’ death
EAST TAWAS, MI — Following the death of a key witness, an East Tawas councilman is no longer facing charges that he tried having two people killed for money. An Iosco County judge on Feb. 1 signed an order dismissing the case against Michael A. Mooney, 65, who had been charged with two counts of solicitation of murder since his Oct. 5 arrest and arraignment.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Restaurants in Mt Pleasant MI
Mt. Pleasant, located in the middle of the mitten, is an easy drive from just about anywhere in Michigan. Being a college town, Mt. Pleasant is home to Central Michigan University and offers dining experiences suitable for college students. More importantly, however, parents of college students will find a wide range of dining encounters that are not to be missed.
“You Left the Bodies but Only Moved the Headstones!” Haunted Cemetery in Flint, Michigan
Something within the story of Avondale Cemetery must be haunted: the Holiday Inn, the Flint City Cemetery, nearby businesses or parking lots...and the Avondale Cemetery itself. Avondale Cemetery in Flint is not only one of Flint’s oldest graveyards, but it seems to have a good share of disturbed spirits. This...
Man with dreams of being rapper heads to prison for shooting 4 Bay City houses
BAY CITY, MI — At 19, Isaac L. Lopez was an aspiring rapper who opened fire on four Bay City houses from a bright orange truck. At 20, Lopez must put his musical ambitions on hold, as he’ll be a prisoner for the next few years. Lopez on...
wsgw.com
Questions Surround Officer Involved Shooting in Mt. Pleasant
The Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department has not provided any details about an officer involved shooting that took place Saturday night. Tribal police say they were pursuing a suspect they believed had a firearm in the area of Brown and Pickard streets. The suspect was shot by a tribal officer near the Belle Tire store around 6:30 P.M. He was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
abc12.com
72-year-old drowns after vehicle falls through ice in Arenac County
ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 73-year-old man was found dead after the utility task vehicle he was on fell through the ice on a lake in Arenac County. The accident happened at around 3 p.m. Friday on Forest Lake near South Forest Lake Drive in Moffatt Township. Investigators say the UTV was driving across the lake when it broke through the ice.
Bay City man killed in one-vehicle crash in Monitor Township
MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Bay City recently killed in a one-vehicle crash. The night of Jan. 31, Dustin K. Vogel was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre north on Two Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive. About 9:30 p.m., he ran off the road into a ditch before crashing into a concrete barrier.
abc12.com
Suspect recovering after police shooting in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have released few details on a police shooting in Mount Pleasant over the weekend. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Belle Tire at the intersection of Pickard and Brown streets in Mount Pleasant. Police had been chasing a man who they believed...
Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan
TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Have you seen Jade? Missing Michigan teen may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area
Jade Lee Sackett, 17, has not been in contact with her family since Wednesday, Jan. 25, and may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area, according to police.
fox2detroit.com
Victims of deadly head-on crash identified as men from Macomb, Bay City
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two drivers who both died in a head-on crash Monday in Macomb Township were identified as men in their 30s. Gregory Michael Schmidt, 33, of Bay City was driving a GMC van owned by a company where he worked, while Rollin Robertson, 39 of Macomb, was driving his Dodge Ram.
Comments / 0