Grand Rapids men charged in Coopersville break-in
Three men and a teen from Grand Rapids have been charged with breaking into a smokeshop in Coopersville early Monday and then leading police on a chase.
Jury fails to reach verdict in fatal Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – A jury could not decide whether to acquit or convict a man of murder after hours of deliberation. A mistrial was declared in case of Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave, who is charged with open murder and felony firearms. Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridenstine declared the mistrial on Monday, Feb. 6, Kalamazoo County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Williams said.
Second person charged in Kalamazoo Township murder
KALAMAZOO, MI – A second person was charged in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man. Andrew John McCormack, 51, was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 7, on one felony count of open murder, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court. Shawna Fay...
WWMTCw
Man sentenced to five years in prison for Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood fire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Paw Paw man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for intentionally setting a fire to the Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood facility in July 2022. Joshua Brereton, 25, was sentenced to a mandatory minimum 60 months in prison for arson, followed by two years’ supervised release during his sentencing in U.S. District Court in Kalamazoo Monday.
A dozen teenagers arrested in separate incidents in Kent Co. since Friday night
2nd Ward Commissioner Milinda Ysasi is a part of the team dedicated to tackling societal issues that teens face to ultimately reduce violence.
2 charged with murder of man found after June fire
Two people have been charged with murder for the death of a man whose body was found in a house fire last June.
'Completely astonished': 4 arrested in Ottawa Co. burglary could be connected to larger string of crimes
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Several people are in custody, all under the age of 20, after being arrested for breaking in and stealing thousands of dollars worth of inventory from a smoke shop in Coopersville. Now, authorities could be linking them to multiple burglaries around West Michigan. Police say...
4 teens arrested in connection to Kent County break-ins
The vehicles were followed to a home where an 18-year-old from Grand Rapids, a 17-year-old from Grand Rapids, a 16-year-old from Grand Rapids and a 16-year-old from Coopersville were arrested.
wkzo.com
Two face Open Murder and Arson charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A second person has been arraigned on Open Murder charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June. Andrew John McCormack was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Kathleen P. Hemingway Tuesday, who denied bond as for McCormack. He is charged with Open Murder, Second Degree Arson, and tampering with evidence in the death of 53-year-old James Travis June 18, 2022.
No real threat found at Muskegon High School after fake 911 call about active shooter
MUSKEGON, MI – Police say Muskegon High School is safe after receiving a fake 911 call about an active shooter at the high school Tuesday morning. Muskegon High School is one of several Michigan school districts that were targeted by hoax call threats about fake active shooter situations on Tuesday. Similar threats were made across the state in Ann Arbor, Okemos, Battle Creek, Portage, Saginaw, Detroit and Jackson.
Police: Woman’s injury thought to be stab wounds
A woman showed up to the hospital with injuries that were first reported as the result of a shooting but are thought to be stab wounds, according to police.
Man charged in shooting death of Grand Rapids mother of two
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man has been charged in the December shooting death of a 23-year-old mother of two in Grand Rapids. The 29-year-old will face charges of open murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm and being a felon in possession of a weapon, police said. MLive is...
2 townhouses, 1 car damaged in Kentwood shooting
Authorities are investigating after two residences and one vehicle were damaged by gunfire in Kentwood early Tuesday morning.
Surveillance video key in Grand Rapids murder suspect's arrest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Multiple surveillance cameras appear to be key to helping Grand Rapids Police detectives track down a 29-year-old accused of a December 2022 homicide. Keyante Newbern is facing four charges related to the killing, including the charge of homicide - open murder. He also faces a CCW charge, a felony in possession of a firearm charge and a felony firearm charge.
Suspect arraigned in shootout at East Kentwood High School
One of the suspects arrested in connection a shootout outside East Kentwood High School last year was formally charged Monday.
Deputies probe connection between 6 break-ins in 2 counties
Four people were arrested in connection with a break-in at a smoke shop in Coopersville Monday morning.
Second arrest made in Gaines Twp. shooting
A second person has been arrested in connection to a Jan. 21 shooting in Gaines Township.
Teen sentenced for Kzoo home invasion, armed robbery
A teenager who had been accused of breaking into a home and raping someone has been sentenced to serve time in prison.
WWMTCw
'Everything was taken from me,' WMU student tells suspect at home invasion sentencing
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Western Michigan University student who was the victim of a 2021 armed robbery and alleged rape in her own apartment said the incident has traumatized and changed her forever. "Everything was taken from me that night. I'm talking about my sense of my security," the...
Active shooter report discredited in 2 minutes at Portage high school
PORTAGE, MI – It took about two minutes to discredit a report of a shooting at Portage Northern High School on Tuesday morning. A call came in around 9:35 a.m., Feb. 7, to the Portage Department of Public Safety, saying shots were fired at Portage Northern High School, 1000 Idaho Ave., Deputy Director Jeff VanderWiere said at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
