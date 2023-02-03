ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

MLive

Jury fails to reach verdict in fatal Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI – A jury could not decide whether to acquit or convict a man of murder after hours of deliberation. A mistrial was declared in case of Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave, who is charged with open murder and felony firearms. Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridenstine declared the mistrial on Monday, Feb. 6, Kalamazoo County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Williams said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Second person charged in Kalamazoo Township murder

KALAMAZOO, MI – A second person was charged in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man. Andrew John McCormack, 51, was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 7, on one felony count of open murder, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court. Shawna Fay...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Man sentenced to five years in prison for Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Paw Paw man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for intentionally setting a fire to the Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood facility in July 2022. Joshua Brereton, 25, was sentenced to a mandatory minimum 60 months in prison for arson, followed by two years’ supervised release during his sentencing in U.S. District Court in Kalamazoo Monday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Two face Open Murder and Arson charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A second person has been arraigned on Open Murder charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June. Andrew John McCormack was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Kathleen P. Hemingway Tuesday, who denied bond as for McCormack. He is charged with Open Murder, Second Degree Arson, and tampering with evidence in the death of 53-year-old James Travis June 18, 2022.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

No real threat found at Muskegon High School after fake 911 call about active shooter

MUSKEGON, MI – Police say Muskegon High School is safe after receiving a fake 911 call about an active shooter at the high school Tuesday morning. Muskegon High School is one of several Michigan school districts that were targeted by hoax call threats about fake active shooter situations on Tuesday. Similar threats were made across the state in Ann Arbor, Okemos, Battle Creek, Portage, Saginaw, Detroit and Jackson.
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Surveillance video key in Grand Rapids murder suspect's arrest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Multiple surveillance cameras appear to be key to helping Grand Rapids Police detectives track down a 29-year-old accused of a December 2022 homicide. Keyante Newbern is facing four charges related to the killing, including the charge of homicide - open murder. He also faces a CCW charge, a felony in possession of a firearm charge and a felony firearm charge.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Active shooter report discredited in 2 minutes at Portage high school

PORTAGE, MI – It took about two minutes to discredit a report of a shooting at Portage Northern High School on Tuesday morning. A call came in around 9:35 a.m., Feb. 7, to the Portage Department of Public Safety, saying shots were fired at Portage Northern High School, 1000 Idaho Ave., Deputy Director Jeff VanderWiere said at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
PORTAGE, MI

