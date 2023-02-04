A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail after a domestic incident. City Police were called to an apartment on Orchard Place late Friday night, and upon arrival a woman told officers that she had been in a fight with 44-year-old James Dean Peters. Officers could see bruises from items the victim said Peters threw at her, and also claimed that he choked her, causing her to be unable to breathe.

BRADFORD, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO