Terrible Episodes of Barbarianism Including the Evisceration and Utilization of a 14-Year-Old Happened in JamestownSafa FarooqJamestown, NY
A large number of migrants might "overwhelm" services in a rural New York town.Sherif SaadJamestown, NY
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersJamestown, NY
yourdailylocal.com
Lady Dragons Keep Rolling With Win Over Oil City
OIL CITY, Pa. – Warren won its sixth consecutive game with a 65-23 win over Oil City. The Lady Dragons (13-6), who built a 19-4 lead after the first quarter, have won 11 of 13, all by double figures. They also earned a regular season sweep of the Oilers...
d9and10sports.com
Top Seed be Damned, Brookville Dynasty Continues with D9 2A Dual Meet Championship Win Powered by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, A/C
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Brookville avenged an early season loss to Clearfield, downing the top-seeded Bison, 33-26, Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, to claim its 10th consecutive District 9 2A Dual Meet Championships and advance to the state team tournament in Hershey. “It was really how we thought it would go...
DuBois police handle possible hostage situation at local school
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police were quick to the scene of a report of a possible hostage situation at New Story Schools in DuBois. DuBois Chief of Police, Blaine Clark, said they arrived rapidly and made entry into the room where the subjects were supposed to be with possible hostages. After entering, they said they […]
yourdailylocal.com
Fun-Filled Winterfest
CLARENDON, Pa. – The weather was cooperative, making for a fun Winterfest 2023 at Chapman State Park. Highlights of the event included the Salvation Army Polar Bear Plunge, as well as the kayak races, a Winterfest first, which can be seen below. Jim Decker, who competed in the kayak...
wesb.com
Homes Found For Pit Bulls
The family of pit bulls in need of foster homes in Bradford have found homes. The McKean County District Attorney’s office has announced that the pit bulls have been successfully placed in temporary homes. The DA’s office thanks all of those who came forward and assisted with the effort....
yourdailylocal.com
Warren County 7-Day Weather Forecast for Feb. 6, 2023
WARREN, Pa. – Here’s your 7-day weather forecast for Warren County as of Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Today: Patchy rain and snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9am and 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. North wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
yourdailylocal.com
Forest County 7-Day Forecast for Feb. 6, 2023
TIONESTA, Pa. – Here’s your 7-day weather forecast for Forest County as of Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Today: A slight chance of snow showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. North wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with...
explore venango
Frozen Masterpieces: ‘Franklin on Ice’ Unveils Stunning Ice Sculptures in Fountain Park
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Fountain Park was transformed into a Winter Wonderland as “Franklin on Ice” showcased a mesmerizing collection of ice sculptures. (Photos by Gavin Fish / EYT Media.) Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the...
explore venango
Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Big Egypt Road in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Sunday, February 5, the accident happened on Big Egypt Road, south of Education Drive, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 2:47 p.m. on January 22.
Pa. governor advises residents to shelter-in-place
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is advising that Pennsylvanians living within 2 miles of ground zero of the train derailment site in East Palestine should continue to exercise caution.
Governor Shapiro strongly recommends Pennsylvania residents near Ohio train derailment evacuate
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says his team has been monitoring the situation after a train derailed in Ohio that involves potentially dangerous chemicals that may impact some residents in western Pennsylvania. Norfolk Southern is planning a “controlled release “of toxic material at approximately 3:30 p.m. Officials have feard a potentially dangerous explosion with shrapnel. Governor […]
Several animals die in Chautauqua County fire
STOCKTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — No people were hurt but several animals died in a housefire in Chautauqua County on Sunday afternoon, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities say they responded to the fire at a home on Rt. 380 in Stockton around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. The fire was determined to have started in an […]
25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at our sister station abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring Jesse Eisenberg, Kirsten Stewart, and […]
PhillyBite
8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania
- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
Trout Stocking Schedules Available
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced this week its 2023 trout stocking schedules are now available online and on the FishBoatPA mobile app. The PFBC will stock approximately 3.2 million adult trout in 697 streams and 126 lakes open to public angling. Stocking is set to begin the week of Feb. 21 in advance of the statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day on Saturday, March 25, and the statewide opening day of trout season on Saturday, April 1.
explore venango
Driver Seriously Injured After Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in Sugarcreek Borough
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was seriously injured after her vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Rocky Grove Avenue on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:36 a.m. on Friday, February 3, on Rocky Grove Avenue near its intersection with Warren Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
Thanks, Joe
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
wesb.com
Bradford Man Charged After Domestic
A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail after a domestic incident. City Police were called to an apartment on Orchard Place late Friday night, and upon arrival a woman told officers that she had been in a fight with 44-year-old James Dean Peters. Officers could see bruises from items the victim said Peters threw at her, and also claimed that he choked her, causing her to be unable to breathe.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft at SCI-Forest
FOREST/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incident:. State Police in Marienville are investigating a theft at SCI Forest located on Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County. According to police, a theft of $130.00 from an inmate’s account was reported. Police say...
Punxsutawney principal resigns following harassment accusations
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – A co-principal at Punxsutawney Area High School who was sentenced on DUI charges and PFA violations and accused of sexually harassing a school employee has announced he will be resigning. According to the attorney of Paul Hetrick, 45, he will be resigning effective Tuesday, Feb. 7. Hetrick was placed on administrative paid […]
