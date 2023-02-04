ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield, PA

yourdailylocal.com

Lady Dragons Keep Rolling With Win Over Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. – Warren won its sixth consecutive game with a 65-23 win over Oil City. The Lady Dragons (13-6), who built a 19-4 lead after the first quarter, have won 11 of 13, all by double figures. They also earned a regular season sweep of the Oilers...
OIL CITY, PA
WTAJ

DuBois police handle possible hostage situation at local school

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police were quick to the scene of a report of a possible hostage situation at New Story Schools in DuBois. DuBois Chief of Police, Blaine Clark, said they arrived rapidly and made entry into the room where the subjects were supposed to be with possible hostages. After entering, they said they […]
DUBOIS, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Fun-Filled Winterfest

CLARENDON, Pa. – The weather was cooperative, making for a fun Winterfest 2023 at Chapman State Park. Highlights of the event included the Salvation Army Polar Bear Plunge, as well as the kayak races, a Winterfest first, which can be seen below. Jim Decker, who competed in the kayak...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Homes Found For Pit Bulls

The family of pit bulls in need of foster homes in Bradford have found homes. The McKean County District Attorney’s office has announced that the pit bulls have been successfully placed in temporary homes. The DA’s office thanks all of those who came forward and assisted with the effort....
BRADFORD, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren County 7-Day Weather Forecast for Feb. 6, 2023

WARREN, Pa. – Here’s your 7-day weather forecast for Warren County as of Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Today: Patchy rain and snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9am and 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. North wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Forest County 7-Day Forecast for Feb. 6, 2023

TIONESTA, Pa. – Here’s your 7-day weather forecast for Forest County as of Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Today: A slight chance of snow showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. North wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Big Egypt Road in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Sunday, February 5, the accident happened on Big Egypt Road, south of Education Drive, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 2:47 p.m. on January 22.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Governor Shapiro strongly recommends Pennsylvania residents near Ohio train derailment evacuate

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says his team has been monitoring the situation after a train derailed in Ohio that involves potentially dangerous chemicals that may impact some residents in western Pennsylvania. Norfolk Southern is planning a “controlled release “of toxic material at approximately 3:30 p.m. Officials have feard a potentially dangerous explosion with shrapnel. Governor […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Several animals die in Chautauqua County fire

STOCKTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — No people were hurt but several animals died in a housefire in Chautauqua County on Sunday afternoon, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities say they responded to the fire at a home on Rt. 380 in Stockton around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. The fire was determined to have started in an […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WTAJ

25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at our sister station abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring Jesse Eisenberg, Kirsten Stewart, and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania

- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Trout Stocking Schedules Available

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced this week its 2023 trout stocking schedules are now available online and on the FishBoatPA mobile app. The PFBC will stock approximately 3.2 million adult trout in 697 streams and 126 lakes open to public angling. Stocking is set to begin the week of Feb. 21 in advance of the statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day on Saturday, March 25, and the statewide opening day of trout season on Saturday, April 1.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explore venango

Driver Seriously Injured After Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in Sugarcreek Borough

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was seriously injured after her vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Rocky Grove Avenue on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:36 a.m. on Friday, February 3, on Rocky Grove Avenue near its intersection with Warren Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Thanks, Joe

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
wesb.com

Bradford Man Charged After Domestic

A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail after a domestic incident. City Police were called to an apartment on Orchard Place late Friday night, and upon arrival a woman told officers that she had been in a fight with 44-year-old James Dean Peters. Officers could see bruises from items the victim said Peters threw at her, and also claimed that he choked her, causing her to be unable to breathe.
BRADFORD, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft at SCI-Forest

FOREST/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incident:. State Police in Marienville are investigating a theft at SCI Forest located on Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County. According to police, a theft of $130.00 from an inmate’s account was reported. Police say...
MARIENVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Punxsutawney principal resigns following harassment accusations

JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – A co-principal at Punxsutawney Area High School who was sentenced on DUI charges and PFA violations and accused of sexually harassing a school employee has announced he will be resigning. According to the attorney of  Paul Hetrick, 45, he will be resigning effective Tuesday, Feb. 7. Hetrick was placed on administrative paid […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

