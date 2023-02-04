ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

'History being made': Coastal couple sees Chinese balloon shot out of the skies, cleanup ongoing

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. — Military vessels and crews dot the Carolina coast Monday as debris recovery from the downed Chinese balloon continues. At about 2:39 p.m. Saturday, an F-22 fighter jet fired a missile at the suspected surveillance balloon, puncturing it while it was about 6 nautical miles off the coast near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, senior defense officials said. The debris landed in 47 feet of water, shallower than officials had expected, and it spread out over roughly 7 miles.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
EV charging station manufacturer chooses North Carolina to build chargers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Another piece of the market for electric vehicles will be built in North Carolina. The Economic Investment Committee of the NC Department of Commerce approved incentives Tuesday to lure the newly created Kempower Inc. to build a manufacturing facility for electric-vehicle charging stations in Durham. This follows Toyota’s construction of a […]
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WJHL) – Stan Bailey and his wife Jeannie were relaxing at Myrtle Beach when they witnessed history: the moment United States jets shot down a suspected spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The Baileys, who are originally from Greeneville, Tennessee, had just started a month-long trip to the southern beach […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America

Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Half of North Carolina drivers consider buying an EV, but many remain hesitant, survey finds

Every day, more and more electric vehicles (EVs) are hitting the road. Over 25,000 EVs were registered in North Carolina last year, and nearly half of all North Carolina residents are considering an electric vehicle as their next car. However, as a recent survey out of NC State finds, North Carolinians know some, but not a lot about EVs, making many hesitant to take that next step.
ILLINOIS STATE
Intelligence expert, Coastal Carolina University professor says China was likely maneuvering balloon across United States

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An intelligence expert who is now a professor at Coastal Carolina University said the suspected Chinese spy balloon likely featured new technology that allowed it to be controlled on its path over important military sites. “They maneuvered it over our missile silo bases that we have out in Montana and […]
CONWAY, SC
This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
FORT LAWN, SC
Piedmont Natural Gas cuts average residential bills in North and South Carolina

Under a plan newly approved by regulators in both North Carolina and South Carolina, the Duke Energy subsidiary Piedmont Natural Gas intends to reduce customer billing rates beginning this month. For the average residential customer ... Read More » The post Piedmont Natural Gas cuts average residential bills in North and South Carolina appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
North Carolinians, travelers react to the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. — North Carolinians and passengers traveling through Wilmington International Airport had plenty of reactions to the suspected Chinese spy balloon traveling through the state Saturday. The Wilmington International Airport had flights grounded after the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon entered it's airspace Saturday. The balloon was shot down...
WILMINGTON, NC
Earthquake risks in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and neighboring Syria Monday. More than 2,700 people have been killed. About 20,000 earthquakes occur annually around the globe, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That’s approximately 55 earthquakes per day worldwide. Despite the history of deadly earthquakes in...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Most Hated Thing In North Carolina Is What??

I get it, you’re not supposed to hate. But we all do. Rival sports teams, certain foods, and more. In fact, people often bond over what they dislike. So much so that there is actually a dating app that takes “hates” into account when matching people. Maybe I should check this out? It’s called “Hater”. The app first launched in February 2017 so it’s been around a while. And it’s taken into account the different dislikes of each state and compiled the data. In doing so they determined the most hated thing in each state. And the most hated thing in North Carolina? Well, I can support it.
COLORADO STATE
WRAL 5 On Your Side: Where are all the workers now?

In North Carolina, even if every unemployed worker was connected with an available job, there would still be nearly 160,000 open positions and no one to fill them, according to figures from the U.S. Department of Commerce. In North Carolina, even if every unemployed worker was connected with an available...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

