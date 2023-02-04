ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5ny.com

NYC to end mandatory vaccinations for city workers

NEW YORK - New York City will make COVID-19 vaccinations for city employees optional starting next week. The mayor says that 96 percent of city workers are fully vaccinated and the shots no longer need to be mandatory for workers or new hires effective Feb. 10, 2023. The Board of Health needs to sign off on the plan but Mayor Eric Adams expects that to happen on Feb. 9, 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Mother arrested in death of son, 2, found buried in Connecticut park

CONNECTICUT - Police in Stamford, Connecticut have arrested the mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a park. According to police, Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested Friday in connection to the death of her son, Liam...
STAMFORD, CT
fox5ny.com

Suspect injured after police-involved shooting in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A suspect was shot by NYPD officers after an incident in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened at around 2:20 p.m. near 153rd Street and Grand Concourse. According to police, a 63-year-old woman was assaulted by an unknown male. The woman approached police officers at...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Fare evasion spiking on MTA buses

NEW YORK - Fare evasion is spiking on New York City buses, and with the MTA facing a financial crisis, people not paying for a ride every day could end up having a major impact. A FOX 5 NY camera crew took a ride on a bus in the Bronx...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Knife-wielding man fatally shot by police in NJ

NEW YORK - Police in New Jersey is investigating after an allegedly knife-wielding man was shot and killed by police on Saturday morning. In a Facebook post, Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich said that the suspect was from out of state and was visiting the community. Police say the man...
FORT LEE, NJ
fox5ny.com

Mayor Adams spends night with migrants at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he stayed overnight at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal alongside hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers last night. Adams posted parts of his visit with the migrants at the facility to Twitter, including a video of him playing a video game with one of the men staying there.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Community rallies save beloved Brooklyn environmental center from closing

NEW YORK - Decades before there was Earth Day, there was the Magnolia Tree Earth Center. Founded in 1972 by long-time Bedford-Stuyvesant resident, the late Hattie Carthan, the beloved environmental center aims to be urban America's leader in creating community awareness of ecological, horticultural, and environmental concerns and to introduce inner-city children to careers in STEM that foster urban beautification, earth stewardship, and community sustainability.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Construction accident in Queens leaves 5 injured

NEW YORK - At least 5 people have been injured after an accident at a construction site in Queens. The accident happened just before noon in Sunnyside. According to the Department of Environmental Protection, the men were injured by a rebar cage. Officials say a stack of steel rods used in concrete came loose and fell on the workers.
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Rep. George Santos' office vandalized

NEW YORK - Embattled Rep. George Santos' district office in Queens has been vandalized. A photo provided to FOX 5 shows several words written in gold paint on the window. Santos released a statement about the vandalism, saying "This act of cowardly behavior is beyond unacceptable and compromises the safety of my staff as well as my constituents."
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Man groped 13-year-old girl on Harlem bus: NYPD

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a man they say groped a 13-year-old girl on a bus in Harlem last week. According to authorities, the victim was riding the M101 bus heading west towards 125th Street and Lenox Avenue when the suspect touched her inappropriately. The suspect then...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

1 dead after Washington Heights apartment fire

NEW YORK - Fire officials say one person has died after a fire broke out at an apartment in Washington Heights on Saturday morning. According to the FDNY, the blaze began just after 6 a.m. on the 4th floor of a building on West 180th Street. Over 100 firefighters responded...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Off-duty police officer shot in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - An off-duty NYPD officer was shot in East New York on Saturday night, sources say. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Ruby Street, according to police sources. According to sources, this shooting was the result of a robbery that began with an ad for a vehicle on Facebook Marketplace.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Off-duty NYPD officer fighting for his life after being shot

NEW YORK - Community and religious leaders came together in Brooklyn on Sunday night to hold a prayer service for the off-duty NYPD officer who was shot by an unknown robber in East New York. The officer, a 5-year veteran of the NYPD, a father, and a husband, was shot...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Are enough trees being planted in NYC?

NEW YORK - According to new data released by the Mayor's Office, New York City is planting dramatically fewer trees this fiscal year when compared to last year, leading to criticism from environmental groups. The report shows that the Department of Parks and Recreation planted just over 2,700 trees in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

