NEW YORK - New York City will make COVID-19 vaccinations for city employees optional starting next week. The mayor says that 96 percent of city workers are fully vaccinated and the shots no longer need to be mandatory for workers or new hires effective Feb. 10, 2023. The Board of Health needs to sign off on the plan but Mayor Eric Adams expects that to happen on Feb. 9, 2023.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO