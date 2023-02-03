ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
wcmu.org

Whitmer, Dems roll out tax plan; GOP says not good enough

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Legislature’s Democratic leaders rolled out a tax relief plan Monday that includes expanding the earned income tax credit and cutting taxes for pensioners. Democrats also want to send out $180 rebate checks as part of the deal. Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy