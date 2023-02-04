Read full article on original website
MAO0
2d ago
I really don't understand why anyone would insert themselves as a combatant in someone else's civil war, particularly one on par with the trench warfare of ww1 but using modern weapons.
Reply(31)
10
jeff pickner
2d ago
not a "prisoner" swap if they are dead
Reply(1)
22
Related
25-Year-Old Russian Soldier Jumps 100 Feet To His Death After Being Ordered To Return To Frontlines Of Ukraine War
A Russian soldier is suspected of taking his own life this week shortly after being ordered to return to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Mikhail Lyubimov, 25, allegedly jumped from his mother’s tenth-floor apartment one day before he was scheduled to return to the Ukraine combat zone.The young Russian soldier reportedly plummeted more than 100 feet before hitting the ground and dying on impact.According to Daily Mail, Lyubimov, had been suffering from severe panic attacks and started drinking heavily after he initially returned from the war in Ukraine on leave.The soldier’s 43-year-old mother, Natalia Lyubimov, indicated...
Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health
Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
Centre Daily
Russia Loses World’s Largest Nuclear Submarine
The Russian Navy has confirmed it has decommissioned its nuclear-powered strategic submarine Dmitry Donskoy, which formed part of Moscow's formidable Cold War weapon system. There had been speculation for months about the fate of the Typhoon-class submarine, which had been launched in 1980. In 2021, Russia's state news agency Tass reported that the strategic missile cruiser would stay in service until 2026.
Joe Biden's daring attempt to end the war in Ukraine: He offered Putin a whopping 20% stake
William Burns, President Biden's top intelligence advisor, travelled from the U.S. to Moscow earlier this month to bring resolution and peace. According to high-ranking bipartisan officials speaking with the Swiss-German newspaper Neue Burcher Zeitun (NZZ), the proposal officially surrendered 20% of Ukraine's territory for a lasting agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
"If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Vladimir Putin's Mercenary Chief Accused Of 'Castrating' Russian Soldiers Who Try To Surrender Or Flee War Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is accused of ordering his mercenaries to “castrate” any Russian soldiers caught fleeing the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking claim was made this week after it was revealed United States intelligence sources intercepted a phone call in which one soldier involved with Prigozhin’s Wagner Private Military Company recounted an incident in December.According to Wagner PMC’s intercepted call, leaders of the mercenary group “castrated” at least one Wagner mercenary when he was caught trying to retreat without the approval of his superiors.“The Wagnerians caught him and cut his f------ balls off,” the...
‘Honour’ killing of YouTube star sparks outrage in Iraq
The death of a young YouTube star at the hands of her father has sparked outrage in Iraq, as so-called “honour” killings continue in the conservative country. Tiba al-Ali, 22, was killed by her father on 31 January in the southern province of Diwaniya, interior ministry spokesperson Saad Maan said on Twitter on Friday.
Russian Mercenary Who Brandished Ukrainian Skull Shot ‘Execution-Style’: Reports
A high-profile Russian propagandist and hired gun was shot in the head at close range in eastern Ukraine over the weekend, according to multiple reports. The mercenary, Igor Mangushev, was injured at a checkpoint in the Russian-occupied region of Luhansk, and transported to a hospital. “He is still alive, but with such an injury, the prospects are not very good,” a Ukrainian journalist wrote on Telegram.The incident occurred early Saturday, according to the journalist, Denys Kazanskyi. Russian sources told The New Voice of Ukraine that Mangushev had been the victim of an “accident,” which the outlet characterized as an “execution-style”...
The sister of a Russian prisoner who fought and died in Ukraine didn't even know her brother was in the war until a reporter told her
Svitlana Holyk told Reuters that she didn't know her brother died until hearing from their journalists doing a story on Russia's Wagner Group
Ukrainian missile strike 'kills more than 100 Russian soldiers who had grouped together'
The Russian soldiers had been in the midst of a fierce gun battle in the town of Soledar, eastern Ukraine, when Ukrainian troops launched a Soviet-era Tochka-U missile at the group.
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Ukrainian agent accused of spying for Putin was found with stacks of foreign cash and Russian SIM cards, officials say
The lieutenant colonel used a phone to take photos of documents and send them to Russian handlers via email, Ukraine's Security Service said.
Russian Serial Killer Charged With Murdering 83 Women Volunteers To Fight For Vladimir Putin In Ukraine
One of Russia’s most infamous serial killers has volunteered to fight for Vladimir Putin in Ukraine in exchange for his freedom, RadarOnline.com has learned.Mikhail Popkov, 58, is currently behind bars in Russia after being found guilty of murdering 83 women between 1992 and 2010.The convicted serial killer was given two life sentences plus an additional nine years following three separate trials for the shocking murders, but he recently asked to be released from prison so he could join the Wagner Private Military Group led by Putin crony Yevgeny Prigozhin.Even more shocking are reports that Popkov’s actual death toll is “closer...
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Shoot Down All Of Russia’s Aircraft?
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine shot down all of Russia’s aircraft in the air in one day. Ukraine has not claimed to have destroyed many aircraft in the past week. Videos show that Russian aircraft are still operating. Fact Check:. The U.S. is sending a Patriot air...
Putin May 'Disappear at Any Moment,' Spark Russian Civil War: Ex-Commander
Igor Girkin predicted a "power struggle with unpredictable consequences" if Vladimir Putin died or stepped down as the Russian president.
Was Russian TV Reporter Raped on Ukraine Front Line? What We Know
Chechnya's Akhmat battalion members allegedly carried out the attack on a Russian state television crew in Melitopol in southeastern Ukraine.
Photos show what daily life looks like in restrictive North Korea
While North Koreans live within a rigid society with little connection to much of the outside world, they still go day-to-day living their lives.
Vladimir Putin Purchases Nearly Two Dozen Mobile Crematoriums From China As Russia Continues To Suffer 'Irretrievable Losses' In War
Vladimir Putin has reportedly purchased 21 mobile crematoriums from China in a sneaky ploy to hide the true death tolls Russian forces have suffered in the war. It's been reported the controversial leader was recently informed that the shipment "is ready and will be delivered to Russia via third countries in the near future."However, video of the alleged vehicles has surfaced, with some reports claiming Putin has already received them and given the order for the crematoriums to be deployed alongside Russian troops. This comes as experts predict Russia has suffered "irretrievable losses" that could reach 220,000 by May 1...
Comments / 38