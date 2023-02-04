ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz have offer for Westbrook, waiting for Lakers

The Jazz reportedly have an offer on the table for Russell Westbrook to the Lakers. Will it be enough to get Los Angeles to bite?. According to Tim Macmahon, the Jazz have a deal in place where they would acquire Westbrook and those two infamous Lakers first-round picks (2027 and 2029) for Mike Conley and Malik Beasley. While it is unclear whether the Lakers would accept a deal like this, it’s an interesting twist after the Lakers missed out on Kyrie Irving.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FanSided

2023 first round NFL mock draft sees a couple of early trades

In our first 2023 first round NFL mock draft of the post-playoff season, we see a couple of early trades and a four QBs taken in the first half of the draft. The NFL Draft might be more popular than the start of the regular season in terms of a singular entity and it is absolutely the biggest off-season event in any sport.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

306K+
Followers
610K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy