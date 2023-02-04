ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Man shoots at deputies from his home north of Bush airport, prompting SWAT standoff, officials say

By Courtney Carpenter
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

A suspect is in custody after deputies came under fire at a home north of George Bush Intercontinental Airport Saturday morning.

At about 1 a.m., deputies responded to the 6900 block of Foxbrook Lane in reference to a domestic violence call.

A man began opening fire at deputies when they arrived and hit a patrol vehicle, according to Precinct 4.

Deputies said that's when deputy constables returned fire, and the suspect retreated inside his home.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was called to the scene and aided deputy constables in taking the suspect into custody without further violence or gunfire, according to Precinct 4.

Investigators said the suspect and his wife were the only ones at the home during the incident.

No injuries were reported.

In an update, deputies said the suspect has been charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer. Precinct 4 said they are working with the Harris County District Attorney's Office to update the charge to attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

