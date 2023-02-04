Read full article on original website
San Jose Police Arrest Suspect in January Kidnapping, Assault
San Jose police last week made an arrest in a kidnapping and assault from Jan. 10 in which the suspect held a knife to a woman's neck, the police department said Monday. Zhanfang Xu, 43, of Sunnyvale was arrested Jan. 31 on suspicion of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery, police said.
Suspect accused of holding knife to woman's neck arrested by San Jose PD
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect who allegedly held a knife to a woman’s neck and attempted to rob her has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. Zhanfang Xu, 43, of Sunnyvale was arrested by the San Jose PD Covert Response Unit (CRU) last month, according […]
Multiple ‘Orbeez’ toy gun attacks reported in San Carlos
In recent weeks, several people in San Carlos have reported being struck by water beads shot by a toy gun known as a “Gel Blaster” or “Orbeez Toy Gun,” according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Orbeez are small gel water pellets that are...
Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to a reported shooting on the 1200 block of Memorial Drive around 10:30 p.m. One victim suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Police are still in the early stages of the investigation. The post Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive appeared first on KION546.
Man walks into San Jose hospital with gunshot wounds; dies next day
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal weekend shooting – the city's third homicide of 2023. Police said that a man had been shot on Saturday in a home in the 2000 block of Pepper Way. He took himself to Regional Medical Center about 11 p.m.
SJ officer shot in leg after suspect fled from traffic stop, fired at police
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A San Jose police officer was shot Friday night and sustained an injury that was not life-threatening. The shooting took place at a residence on the 800-block of Sinbad Avenue, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department, which noted the information is preliminary and the investigation on-going.
Police Take Man Into Custody For Brandishing Firearm
SANTA CRUZ (BCN) Police in Santa Cruz arrested a man early Saturday morning for brandishing a firearm. Officers responded to the 300 block of Lee Street after a caller reported a man was in the backyard of the caller's residence and had pointed a gun in their direction. The caller...
Police Allegedly Find 21 Pounds Of Fentanyl And Firearms After Multi-City Investigation
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Four people were arrested on Wednesday in San Francisco for alleged possession of firearms and narcotics sales. An investigation that began in San Francisco to disrupt drugs that were allegedly destined for the Tenderloin district resulted in search warrants being executed at residences in Oakland on the 2500-block of 61st Avenue and the 1800-block of East 24th Street, San Francisco police said in a news release.
Four suspects arrested in Berkeley dating app home invasion
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a home invasion robbery that took place when the male victim arranged to meet a woman on a dating app. The Berkeley Police Department said they received a call at about 1:18 a.m. Monday morning. The victim had arranged to meet a woman […]
1 Killed, 2 Injured After Shooting At Business
A shooting at a Stockton business Saturday night left a 41-year-old man dead and two injured, police said. Officers were called to a business in the 400 block of W. Weber Avenue at 11:35 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene and two...
Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in crosswalk in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A pedestrian in a crosswalk was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Monday morning. San Jose police said California Highway Patrol units responded at 7:01 a.m. to the area of S Jackson Ave and Interstate Highway 680 onramp to a report of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation found an adult male pedestrian was in a crosswalk when a 2011 Toyota sedan driven by an adult female struck him, police said. The Toyota was heading north on Jackson Ave. and making a left turn onto the southbound Highway 680 onramp when it hit the...
South Main Street closed down following a crash involving a police car
Salinas, Calif. (KION-TV) -- San Joaquin and South Main Streets are closed headed toward Old Town Salinas, following a crash that damaged a Salinas Police car. This is near the area of the Lucky Supermarket and CVS Pharmacy. Photos from the crash showed that both cars had its airbags deployed....
Amanda Scarbrough Arrested By SFPD Officers
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested 28-year-old Amanda Scarbrough on Wednesday, February 1, for alleged involvement in a carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon. The crime took place on December 31, 2022, at a gas station located on 639 Pleasant Valley Road. A carjacking ensued and a...
San Mateo Sheriff's Office warns of dangerous social media challenge
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release Monday warning residents of what it called a “dangerous social media challenge.” SMCSO said several San Carlos residents have reported being struck by water beads shot by a toy gun. “A toy gun stops being a toy when it […]
Man hit and killed by car in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man died Monday morning after being hit by a car in the area of South Jackson Avenue and the Highway 680 on-ramp. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to the scene around 7 a.m. There, they found a pedestrian lying in the crosswalk where he had been […]
Suspect who led Fremont police on wild chase arrested with replica handgun
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 31-year-old suspect who led police on a wild chase was arrested on robbery and kidnapping charges, according to an alert from the Fremont Police Department. The incident began when officers responded on Jan. 25 at 6:45 p.m. on a report of a family disturbance between a 28-year-old woman and her […]
Suspect in S.F. synagogue shooting identified
Authorities on Saturday arrested a 51-year-old man suspected of firing a gun loaded with blanks inside a San Francisco synagogue and, in another instance, brandishing a firearm in a theater. The San Francisco Police Department announced the man was located in the Richmond District about 5 p.m. on Friday and officers detained him without incident. Police also served a search warrant at the man's house and found "evidence related to the incidents," which was recovered by investigators. ...
Suspect arrested in San Francisco Jewish synagogue shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who allegedly fired multiple shots at a Jewish synagogue in San Francisco's Richmond District was arrested Friday and may also be linked to another incident where he brandished a firearm at a San Francisco theater, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Following Wednesday's shooting at the synagogue, SFPD […]
Burglary Suspect in Custody, Police Recover Stolen Firearm
WALNUT CREEK — A previously convicted felon is behind bars again—for allegedly stealing a firearm during a residential burglary. Eduardo Cortes-Rodriguez, 35, of Pittsburg, arrested January 25, is being held in lieu of $363,000 bond. Cortes-Rodriguez allegedly kicked in a door at the victim’s residence the intersection of...
Big Rig Multiple-Vehicle Accident Causes a Fatality
Fatality Reported in Highway 101 Multiple-Vehicle Accident. A multiple-vehicle accident involving a big rig in San Jose on February 1 caused fatal injuries to one man. The accident happened around 5:55 a.m. along Highway 101, close to Story Road. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) determined a driver in a Toyota was going around 65 mph in the number one lane when his vehicle was rear-ended by a Honda. The Toyota rear-ended another Toyota, causing the driver to lose control and hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer.
