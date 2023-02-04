ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Police Arrest Suspect in January Kidnapping, Assault

San Jose police last week made an arrest in a kidnapping and assault from Jan. 10 in which the suspect held a knife to a woman's neck, the police department said Monday. Zhanfang Xu, 43, of Sunnyvale was arrested Jan. 31 on suspicion of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery, police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
climaterwc.com

Multiple ‘Orbeez’ toy gun attacks reported in San Carlos

In recent weeks, several people in San Carlos have reported being struck by water beads shot by a toy gun known as a “Gel Blaster” or “Orbeez Toy Gun,” according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Orbeez are small gel water pellets that are...
SAN CARLOS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to a reported shooting on the 1200 block of Memorial Drive around 10:30 p.m. One victim suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Police are still in the early stages of the investigation. The post Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man walks into San Jose hospital with gunshot wounds; dies next day

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal weekend shooting – the city's third homicide of 2023. Police said that a man had been shot on Saturday in a home in the 2000 block of Pepper Way. He took himself to Regional Medical Center about 11 p.m.
SAN JOSE, CA
KGO

SJ officer shot in leg after suspect fled from traffic stop, fired at police

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A San Jose police officer was shot Friday night and sustained an injury that was not life-threatening. The shooting took place at a residence on the 800-block of Sinbad Avenue, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department, which noted the information is preliminary and the investigation on-going.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Police Take Man Into Custody For Brandishing Firearm

SANTA CRUZ (BCN) Police in Santa Cruz arrested a man early Saturday morning for brandishing a firearm. Officers responded to the 300 block of Lee Street after a caller reported a man was in the backyard of the caller's residence and had pointed a gun in their direction. The caller...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
SFGate

Police Allegedly Find 21 Pounds Of Fentanyl And Firearms After Multi-City Investigation

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Four people were arrested on Wednesday in San Francisco for alleged possession of firearms and narcotics sales. An investigation that began in San Francisco to disrupt drugs that were allegedly destined for the Tenderloin district resulted in search warrants being executed at residences in Oakland on the 2500-block of 61st Avenue and the 1800-block of East 24th Street, San Francisco police said in a news release.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Four suspects arrested in Berkeley dating app home invasion

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a home invasion robbery that took place when the male victim arranged to meet a woman on a dating app. The Berkeley Police Department said they received a call at about 1:18 a.m. Monday morning. The victim had arranged to meet a woman […]
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

1 Killed, 2 Injured After Shooting At Business

A shooting at a Stockton business Saturday night left a 41-year-old man dead and two injured, police said. Officers were called to a business in the 400 block of W. Weber Avenue at 11:35 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene and two...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in crosswalk in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A pedestrian in a crosswalk was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Monday morning. San Jose police said California Highway Patrol units responded at 7:01 a.m. to the area of S Jackson Ave and Interstate Highway 680 onramp to a report of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation found an adult male pedestrian was in a crosswalk when a 2011 Toyota sedan driven by an adult female struck him, police said. The Toyota was heading north on Jackson Ave. and making a left turn onto the southbound Highway 680 onramp when it hit the...
SAN JOSE, CA
kion546.com

South Main Street closed down following a crash involving a police car

Salinas, Calif. (KION-TV) -- San Joaquin and South Main Streets are closed headed toward Old Town Salinas, following a crash that damaged a Salinas Police car. This is near the area of the Lucky Supermarket and CVS Pharmacy. Photos from the crash showed that both cars had its airbags deployed....
SALINAS, CA
thesfnews.com

Amanda Scarbrough Arrested By SFPD Officers

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested 28-year-old Amanda Scarbrough on Wednesday, February 1, for alleged involvement in a carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon. The crime took place on December 31, 2022, at a gas station located on 639 Pleasant Valley Road. A carjacking ensued and a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man hit and killed by car in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man died Monday morning after being hit by a car in the area of South Jackson Avenue and the Highway 680 on-ramp. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to the scene around 7 a.m. There, they found a pedestrian lying in the crosswalk where he had been […]
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Suspect in S.F. synagogue shooting identified

Authorities on Saturday arrested a 51-year-old man suspected of firing a gun loaded with blanks inside a San Francisco synagogue and, in another instance, brandishing a firearm in a theater. The San Francisco Police Department announced the man was located in the Richmond District about 5 p.m. on Friday and officers detained him without incident. Police also served a search warrant at the man's house and found "evidence related to the incidents," which was recovered by investigators. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested in San Francisco Jewish synagogue shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who allegedly fired multiple shots at a Jewish synagogue in San Francisco's Richmond District was arrested Friday and may also be linked to another incident where he brandished a firearm at a San Francisco theater, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Following Wednesday's shooting at the synagogue, SFPD […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

Burglary Suspect in Custody, Police Recover Stolen Firearm

WALNUT CREEK — A previously convicted felon is behind bars again—for allegedly stealing a firearm during a residential burglary. Eduardo Cortes-Rodriguez, 35, of Pittsburg, arrested January 25, is being held in lieu of $363,000 bond. Cortes-Rodriguez allegedly kicked in a door at the victim’s residence the intersection of...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Big Rig Multiple-Vehicle Accident Causes a Fatality

Fatality Reported in Highway 101 Multiple-Vehicle Accident. A multiple-vehicle accident involving a big rig in San Jose on February 1 caused fatal injuries to one man. The accident happened around 5:55 a.m. along Highway 101, close to Story Road. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) determined a driver in a Toyota was going around 65 mph in the number one lane when his vehicle was rear-ended by a Honda. The Toyota rear-ended another Toyota, causing the driver to lose control and hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy