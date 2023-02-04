Borsao Rose’ Seleccion 2021, Spain

Pope Francis said Sunday he is planning to visit India next year and is studying a possible trip to Mongolia later in 2023 in what would be a first for a pope. Francis outlined his upcoming travel schedule during his flight back to Rome from South Sudan. He confirmed that he would be in Lisbon, Portugal for World Youth Day the first week of August and would participate in a Sept. 23 meeting of Mediterranean bishops in Marseille, France.He said there was “the possibility” that he would fly from Marseille to Mongolia, which would be a first for a...

1 DAY AGO