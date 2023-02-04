ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Borsao Rose’ Seleccion 2021, Spain

By Jeff Anderson, Special to the Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P2OMo_0kcSs1kX00

The fabulous values from Spain keep a rolling out and Bodegas Borsao is definitely one to watch. The winery resides in the “Campo de Borja” D.O. in Northeastern Spain. This is home to the Garnacha grape and hence what this little gem is made from. Aromatics of raspberry, watermelon and citrus float out of the glass. Mouthwatering flavors of strawberry, tangerine, berries and spice coat the palate with a refreshing dose of acidity. A real deal at the price! Pair with – fish tacos, California rolls, grilled veggies, semisoft cheeses or all by itself. $11.99.

Jeff Anderson is sommelier at Westside Liquor.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

France produced 2 of the world's oldest people: Here's what the French do differently to stay healthy

Most people are lucky to live to 100, but two women lived far beyond that, joining the ranks of the world's oldest people — and they're both from France. Jeanne Calment is believed to be the world's oldest person on record, gracing the Earth for 122 years. And recently, a French nun named Sister André was the oldest person in the world until Jan. 17, when she passed at the age of 118.
INSIDE News

Celebrities who died in January 2023

This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
gcaptain.com

Spain Seizes Cocaine Worth $114 Million From Livestock Ship

MADRID, Jan 28 (Reuters) – Spanish police seized 4.5 tonnes of cocaine with an estimated street value of 105 million euros ($114 million) after raiding a cattle ship off the Canary Islands earlier this week, a statement said on Saturday. The ship had stopped at ports in about a...
CNN

Croatia's secret beaches and little Venices

The Istria peninsula and the Kvarner Gulf are Croatia at its best. From Belle Epoque seaside resorts to Venetian-style waterfront villages, here's what to see.
Vice

Portraits capturing style on the streets of London, Paris & Madrid

The youth of today face insuperable obstacles: a cost-of-living crisis, recession, gender, cultural and equity wars, as well as internalised pressures to respond to the time-honoured accusations of indolence often flung their way. While these cultural pressures require us to foster a sense of togetherness, generationally speaking, it’s important that, amongst all the noise, we remember the importance of individuality. Persona, the bold new photobook from photographer Sarah Stedeford and her collaborator Jon Morales echoes this very sentiment, featuring portraits shot over the course of 2022 that explore the art of self-expression through sartorial flair.
Time Out Global

Australia ranked the tenth best country to work in for 2023

It’s no secret life’s pretty good Down Under: we’ve just legalised the use of MDMA and magic mushrooms for medical use, the new $5 banknote is set to honour First Nations people and it’s rumoured Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance world tour to town (we live in hope!). But if you needed further proof Australia is one helluva place to live, it has just been ranked the tenth best country to work in for 2023.
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Paris to South of France

Fancy a road trip packed with historical sights, parks and coastal views, with a vineyard visit or two along the way? Then look no further; this delightful journey takes you from the city of love, Paris, to the world-famous style and sophistication in the South of France. The 1,110 km...
The Independent

Pope planning India, Mongolia trips after Lisbon, Marseille

Pope Francis said Sunday he is planning to visit India next year and is studying a possible trip to Mongolia later in 2023 in what would be a first for a pope. Francis outlined his upcoming travel schedule during his flight back to Rome from South Sudan. He confirmed that he would be in Lisbon, Portugal for World Youth Day the first week of August and would participate in a Sept. 23 meeting of Mediterranean bishops in Marseille, France.He said there was “the possibility” that he would fly from Marseille to Mongolia, which would be a first for a...
winemag.com

Our Favorite White Russian Add-In? RumChata

We imagine that the Dude—Jeff Bridges’s iconic character from beloved stoner hit The Big Lebowski—would be a purist about his cocktail of choice, the White Russian. But if he ever did stray from the drink’s standard formula of vodka, Kahlúa and cream? We like to think he might abide the RumChata White Russian.
marketscreener.com

Askoll EVA lands in the markets of Germany and the Netherlands

(Alliance News) - Askoll EVA Spa announced Monday that it has signed a major strategic agreement with Ultron BV - one of Europe's leading distributors of e-mobility solutions with sales of about EUR10 million and about 4,000 vehicles sold by 2022 - to market its electric scooters and pedal-assist bicycles in Germany and the Netherlands.
The Independent

10 new rail projects that could revolutionise travelling across Europe by train

Ten new cross-border rail projects that the EU is getting behind are set to make travelling across Europe by train even smoother and easier.The pilot routes announced by EU Transport comprise day trains, night trains and potential future services.Aimed at “improving cross-border rail across the EU” and offering “new and better connections”, some of the trains supported by the European Commission will be of particular interest to British travellers keen to explore without flying.According to rail guru Mark Smith, AKA the Man in Seat 61, the Paris-Milan-Venice and Amsterdam-Brussels-Barcelona night trains are the ones to watch for UK travellers.The Paris...
Reuters

France and Australia to jointly build shells for Ukraine

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - France and Australia on Monday unveiled plans to jointly manufacture ammunition for Ukraine as the two countries seek to shore up defence cooperation and move past a row over Canberra's decision to ditch plans to buy French submarines two years ago.
marketscreener.com

Italy wants more money for Africa to curb arrivals in Europe

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will ask European Union peers this week to give more money to Africa and create "European humanitarian corridors" to curb irregular immigration, a document showed. The paper, seen by Reuters, lays out Rome's position for a Thursday-Friday summit of the 27 EU...
The Guardian

The 20 best budget wines in the UK

France 2021 (£5.50, Tesco) The dry white wines made in Armagnac country in south-west France’s Côtes de Gascogne, such as this zippy example from the high-performing local co-operative Plaimont , are pungently green-fruited, cool, clear and crisp in a manner that will appeal to sauvignon blanc lovers but at seriously low prices.
Phys.org

Tropical French territory battles green monkey invasion

French officials on the Caribbean island of Saint-Martin are seeking ways to battle an invasion of green monkeys, blamed for threatening the tropical tourism hotspot's fragile biodiversity, local authorities said. The primates, which originate from Africa, are reproducing at an alarming rate, threatening the survival of some indigenous species, they...
Siddhartha Sapkota

The Battle for Rome: A Tale of Two Commanders

The year was 49 BC and Julius Caesar, the famous Roman general, was at a crossroads. He had just returned from his conquests in Gaul and was faced with a difficult decision: disband his army and return to Rome as ordered by the Senate, or cross the Rubicon River and start a civil war.
tripsavvy.com

A Guide to Tipping in Portugal

Before traveling to a destination, it’s always a smart idea to do a bit of research and be familiar with the tipping practices of that country or region. This information will become valuable to you as you move about the country, dine at restaurants, ride in taxis, take tours, and stay at local hotels.
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy