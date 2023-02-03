Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Century Communities (CCS)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.84MM shares of Century Communities Inc (CCS). This represents 8.95% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.97MM shares and 5.83% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Lamar Advertising Co. REIT (LAMR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.27MM shares of Lamar Advertising Co. REIT (LAMR). This represents 9.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 7.86MM shares and 9.10% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs Group Increases Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.20MM shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM). This represents 9.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 3.06MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in ICF International (ICFI)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.42MM shares of ICF International Inc (ICFI). This represents 7.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Jabil Circuit (JBL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.29MM shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL). This represents 9.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 12.31MM shares and 8.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.90% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs Group Increases Position in Natural Resource Partners (NRP)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.14MM shares of Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP). This represents 9.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 25, 2022 they reported 1.11MM shares and 9.00% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.27MM shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB). This represents 5.71% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.88MM shares and 5.31% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in International Money Express (IMXI)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.33MM shares of International Money Express Inc (IMXI). This represents 3.58% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.51MM shares and 9.08% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs Group Updates Holdings in Intrusion (INTZ)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.10MM shares of Intrusion Inc. (INTZ). This represents 5.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 1.00MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Wedbush Upgrades Celsius Holdings (CELH)
On February 6, 2023, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Celsius Holdings from Neutral to Outperform. As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celsius Holdings is $121.07. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.42% from its latest reported closing price of $92.13.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 139.53MM shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT). This represents 8.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 137.16MM shares and 7.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.73% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
State Street Updates Holdings in Citizens Financial Group (CFG)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.43MM shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG). This represents 5.16% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 24.29MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Scapa James Ralph Updates Holdings in Altair Engineering (ALTR)
Fintel reports that Scapa James Ralph has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.35MM shares of Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR). This represents 24.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 17.34MM shares and 25.50% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Like Dividends and Stock Growth? Give Qualcomm A Serious Look
Mobile chip giant Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) results are in for the last three months of 2022 (Qualcomm's fiscal 2023 first quarter), and they were as expected: not great. As has been the case for other consumer-facing chip designers, financials are suffering as smartphone sales slowed this winter. Much of the slowdown was caused by a sharp drop-off in consumer electronics spending after more than two years of early pandemic-fueled phone, PC, and laptop spending.
NASDAQ
Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Booking Holdings (BKNG)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.53MM shares of Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG). This represents 6.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 2.62MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.23% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
American Assets Trust (AAT) Q4 FFO Surpass Estimates
American Assets Trust (AAT) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
NASDAQ
Jennison Associates Cuts Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)
Fintel reports that Jennison Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.28MM shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD). This represents 6.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.19MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
Highwoods Properties (HIW) Matches Q4 FFO Estimates
Highwoods Properties (HIW) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.96 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.97 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this real estate...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial (COF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 28.10MM shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF). This represents 7.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 34.09MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
