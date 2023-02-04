ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Kate Middleton shares adorable baby photo of her smiling at her dad

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LDSYR_0kcSrxSH00

The Princess of Wales has posted a throwback family photograph of herself as a baby with her father, Michael Middleton.

The sweet snap shows baby Kate Middleton smiling and reaching out to grab her father’s face. It was released as part of Kate’s new Shaping Us campaign to highlight the importance of early years development.

Shared on the official Prince and Princess of Wales’ Twitter account, Kate wrote in the caption: “’Faces are a baby’s best toy’. On Tuesday we launched Shaping Us to raise awareness of the vital role our early years play in shaping the rest of our lives.”

She added that the photograph was taken “with Dad, by Mum”.

In a follow-up tweet, Kate asked royal fans to “spend time with your friends, colleagues and communities talking about your early childhoods and how they’ve shaped your lives”.

She added: “I hope you’ll also consider joining me in sharing a picture of yourselves before your fifth birthday to help with those conversations and to share some smiles and memories too.”

Many Twitter users obliged and shared their own childhood photos in reply to the princess’ tweet.

This week Kate has said her early years campaign goes beyond "raising kids" and is also about "shaping our society" and creating a "more nurturing world".

Speaking to radio presenter Roman Kemp, Kate said highlighting the importance of early childhood was not about putting “extra pressure” on parents, but saying they needed “help reprioritising family life”.

The Shaping Us initiative is a campaign described as her “life’s work” and aimed at raising the profile of the crucial period of a child’s development, from pregnancy to the age of five.

The campaign has the support of a number of famous people, including rapper Professor Green, presenter Fearne Cotton, former Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes and Lionesses’ captain Leah Williamson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mzlpu_0kcSrxSH00

Kate’s comments to Kemp were filmed last month in the grounds of the Hertfordshire home of the Capital FM presenter’s parents, Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp and singer Shirlie Holliman.

She tells the host of Capital’s breakfast show: “This isn’t just about raising kids.

“It’s about shaping our futures, shaping our society, creating a happier, healthier, more nurturing world for us all to live in.”

She unveiled her campaign on Monday (30 January) during an event at Bafta London’s HQ , alongside a 90-second Claymation film. Prince William was also in attendance to support her.

The film shows how a child is shaped by their interactions and environment.

In a speech at the event, Kate said: “The campaign is fundamentally about shining a spotlight on the critical importance of early childhood and how it shapes the adults we become.

“During this time we lay the foundations and building blocks for life. And it is when we learn to understand ourselves, understand others and understand the world in which we live.

“This is why it is essential to not only understand the unique importance of our earliest years, but to know what we can all do to help raise future generations of happy, healthy adults.”

Additional reporting by PA

Comments / 4

Dary Caicedo
3d ago

I'm with Kate Middleton on this one she is 100% correct I love this lounge I hope that it becomes successful and I'm emotional right now I really like Kate Middleton she's a beautiful princess...♥️💯🤲🙏🌄

Reply
5
Related
brides.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
msn.com

Another Royal Baby Is Forthcoming

Lately, all the royal news seems to orbit around an aggrieved and estranged prince (Harold, Duke of Sussex) and the various family members enraged to have made an appearance in his best-selling memoir. We have heard so much about how, in Harry’s opinion, future king Big Willy is getting less hot and more vengeful with time, how Princess Kate is too uptight to voluntarily share a lip gloss, and will King Charles even let his second son come to his coronation given the betrayals and the drama? Enough! There are other people in this family, too, you know, and one of them is pregnant. Which one? Well, not the one rumored to have once slashed Ed Sheeran across the face while play-knighting James Blunt with a ceremonial sword. Not the one who moonlights as a designer of logs. Not the one who famously wore five wedding dresses to marry the owner of the clothing company Whistles (she’s actually not royal, merely royal adjacent). No, it’s Princess Eugenie, Harry’s favorite cousin, who announced on Tuesday that she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, expect “a new addition to our family this summer.”
netflixjunkie.com

“Will not forgive and forget ”- Prince William Has Taken The ‘utterly despicable’ Attack on Kate Middleton, Personally, Claims Royal Expert

The ongoing war between Prince Harry and William seems nowhere near a truce. Ever since the Duke of Sussex fixated on the bombshell Docuseries followed by his tell-all memoir, the Prince of Wales has had his head under the saw. There have been countless accusations o the senior members especially, William. However his wife, the Princess Of Wales, Kate Middleton also got a broadside in the memoir. This, as reports say, has turned unacceptable to William.
Popculture

King Charles to Pass Over Princess Charlotte When Handing Down Major Royal Title, Report Says

King Charles III is passing over his granddaughter Princess Charlotte for an important royal honor, favoring his brother Prince Edward instead. Recently, there have been reports that the new king would make his granddaughter the Duchess of Edinburgh, but the idea reportedly offended his Prince Edward. Now, a source close to the royal family tells The Daily Mail that the king has decided to give the title to Prince Edward after all.
msn.com

Oscar winner pregnant with twins at 48 shares new details — and reveals her bump — as she enters third trimester, plus more stars who became moms later in life

Slide 1 of 48: On Oct. 5, 2022, Oscar winner Hilary Swank announced that she's pregnant at 48. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time," she said on "Good Morning America," where she was promoting her new ABC show "Alaska Daily," adding that she and her husband of four years, social venture entrepreneur Philip Schneider, are expecting twins: "I can't believe it." Later the same morning, she appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" where she said she was "feeling good" in her second trimester and called her pregnancy "such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable." Making things even sweeter? She later revealed her due date is April 16, 2023, which is her late father's birthday. On Jan. 9, 2023, Hilary appeared on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" (pictured here) where she shared she'd just entered her 27th week and shared more about her pregnancy. "The first 16 weeks I had a lot of morning sickness, I didn't do any throwing up, but all I wanted was fruit," she said, adding that she loves being pregnant. "I feel like women are superheroes for what our bodies do. I have such. I'm in a whole new found respect."Hilary, of course, isn't the only star to experience motherhood at a more mature age. To celebrate her happy news, join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at some of the famous ladies who became first-time moms or added to their broods later in life...MORE: Stars expecting babies.
ALASKA STATE
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Admits He 'Felt Sick' When Prince William Tried To Cancel Traditional Pre-Wedding Dinner

While Prince Harry knew brother Prince William wasn't thrilled he would be walking down the aisle with Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex admitted he was in disbelief when his older sibling almost refused to see him the night before his 2018 wedding.Harry recalled the situation in his memoir, revealing he and William planned to have dinner, greet the public and then sleep at the same hotel, the same thing they did prior to William and Kate Middleton's 2013 nuptials. However, the distance that had grown between them prompted William to text Harry and cancel.Rightfully upset, the dad-of-two, 38, texted...
OK! Magazine

Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy