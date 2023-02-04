ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Digest

Cheap Ways To Insulate Your Home Against The Cold

By Daniel Feininger
House Digest
House Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bdgh1_0kcSruo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n1A7f_0kcSruo600

The cold weather often sneaks up on homeowners and renters. As the temperature outside drops, there's an interior push to make the house more comfortable and cozier. For some, this means lighting logs in the fireplace and wrapping up with blankets and hot drinks. But others may not have these same homely luxuries.

One feature of a home that's too cold for comfort is poor insulation. Proper insulation is critical to comfort, whether in the windows -- where frost and condensation can build up and affect temperature control -- or the home's structure itself. Fortunately, there are many ways to identify and solve interior chill. Tackling window heat leaks should be your first port of call. The windows are some of the worst heat losers in the home -- Dakea notes that a typical home will lose 10% to 15% of its heat through the windows. If yours are particularly old or thin, this volume of heat loss can rise dramatically. Starting here and working your way to more substantial insulation fixes will give you the best possible solution on a reasonable budget!

Window Insulation Tactics Are Varied

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07WiFY_0kcSruo600

Insulating your windows offer some of the best warming options at budget prices. Windows are a key feature to target because of the heat loss that occurs through them. And regardless of your windows' age, you have many options to remedy this heat transfer that may be keeping your home too cold. Real Homes suggests using window film to bolster the heat maintenance capacity of your windows. This product is heat shrunk onto the windowpanes and disappears visually once it's set in place. You need to clean the window, cut the film to size and stick it to the window in question, work out wrinkles or bubbles, and use a blow dryer to finish the installation. These shrink film kits are inexpensive and can be found at Amazon or your local hardware store. You can also remove the film from your windows when the temperature warms.

Another good option is the use of heavy, insulating curtains. Adding thick curtains alongside your worst offenders can be a potent way to transform a room's aesthetic. Harrisons Curtains & Blinds notes that insulating curtains can reduce heat loss by as much as 40%. In the worst cases of heat loss through the windows, it may be worthwhile to consider a window replacement . Replacing your windows will cost more than these other budget-friendly approaches, but it will reduce heat loss through the windows in an instant.

Consider Augmentation In The Ceiling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dfKh4_0kcSruo600

If window alterations don't get the job done, it may be time to consider replacing your insulation. AGL Discover reports that insulation should be replaced or revamped every 15 to 20 years. Insulation doesn't typically face much movement or disturbance as it sits in the attic and performs its function. However, moisture in the home, compression through the use of attic space for storage, and even pests that may infest this crawlspace can negatively impact the performance of your home's insulation.

Adding new spray insulation to improve the home's heat-holding capacity can be a cost-effective option. However, if your insulation has been damaged by recent storms or otherwise (perhaps through a leak in the roof or recently heightened moisture levels throughout your home), a total refit may be needed. Insulation in the home drastically changes the heat maintenance calculations. There's a massive difference in the ambient temperature of a shed or even the garage compared to a bedroom for a reason! It's possible that your insulation has come to the end of the road and requires attention.

Read this next: Fix Almost Anything Around The House On The Cheap With These Items

Comments / 3

Related
CNET

Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
pennypinchinmom.com

How To Keep Your House Smelling Good All The Time

There are a multitude of reasons that someone may want to keep their house smelling fresh all the time. Usually, kids, dogs, husbands, and/or dirty laundry have something to do with it, but as a stay-at-home mom of two amazing boys, with a husband who works away from home a lot, and a large dog…. We make messes. We are the epitome of messes. But in the midst of the chaos and the smells, I continually strive to make our house “homier.”
Refinery29

How To Make Your Home Smell Good Like…24/7

Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
CNET

Unplug These Appliances Now and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Not using your toaster today? Unplug it. Even when you aren't actively using a household appliance or device, it's still sucking up energy -- even if it's turned off. Lots of devices around your house, from your printer to your laptop charger to your coffee maker, are still running certain functions while they're plugged in. That means they continue to use power, driving up your monthly electric bill.
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
New York Post

Never make your bed first thing in the morning — the disgusting reason why

Take that, mom and dad. Never mind your nagging parents, or those so-called experts who insist that a shipshape boudoir is the key to a happy life — one housekeeping influencer is insisting that everything we’ve been told about making the bed first thing in the morning is wrong. The anonymous domestic diva behind Mrs D’s Cleaning Reviews, a popular Instagram page, surely surprised at least a few of her 135,000 followers by publishing a pro-messy missive — revealing the gag reflex-inducing reason why rushing to tidy up “is something you need to stop doing.” “During the night we not only sweat but we...
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
77K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy