Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are locked up for quite some time, Fightful Select has learned. If you were expecting anything short term out of The OC/Bullet Club/Good Brothers combination, that doesn't look to be the case. When asking within WWE about the length of some WWE deals, Fightful Select had learned that many are three-year deals, expiring in mid-to-late 2025. Not The OC's, according to sources familiar with the situation.

1 DAY AGO