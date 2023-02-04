Read full article on original website
WWE RAW (2/6/23) Results: Steel Cage Match, Brock Lesnar Appears, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers
WWE Raw (2/6) Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Carmella vs. Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. - The show begins with Edge and Beth Phoenix. A video package recounts their history with Judgment...
411mania.com
Jon Moxley Announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9
– AEW star Jon Moxley is making a return to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport for GCW’s The Collective during WrestleMania Week. As announced by the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Moxley will be competing at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9. Moxley previously competed at Bloodsport 8 almost a year ago,...
411mania.com
Hamilton’s New Japan The New Beginning in Sapporo – Night Two 02.05.2023 Review
Will Ospreay, Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan & TJP pinned TAKA Michinoku, DOUKI, Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru in 10:11 (***) Ren Narita, El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Yuto Nakashima submitted Yujiro Takahashi, Dick Togo, EVIL & SHO in 10:19 (**½) Taiji Ishimori & KENTA pinned Master Wato & Hiroshi Tanahashi in...
PWMania
New Matches Set For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 PPV On Feb. 18 In Montreal
You can officially pencil in some updates to the lineup for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view. During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Montez Ford and Damian Priest qualified for the final two spots in the men’s Elimination Chamber match, while Carmella emerged victorious in a fatal-four-way match to earn a spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber bout.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (2/6): Castagnoli/Yuta, Top Flight, More In Action
AEW aired its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on February 6. Matches were taped on February 1 from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. Fans can watch the full show in the video above. AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (2/6) Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (Chuck Taylor &...
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Not Considered WrestleMania Headliner By WWE Management
Sami Zayn might be the talk of the wrestling world at the moment but a report suggests that he is still not seen as a WrestleMania headliner by WWE management. Sami Zayn finally had enough of Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble when he slammed a chair into Reigns’ back after The tribal Chief demanded he use the weapon to finish off Kevin Owens.
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Comments On Becky Lynch vs. Bayley On Next Week’s RAW
At SummerSlam 2022, Becky Lynch unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship. After the match, Becky turned babyface, before being interrupted by the returning Bayley and NXT call-ups Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Io Shirai) However, Becky Lynch had to spend several months out of action thereafter,...
411mania.com
WWE Supershow Results 2.5.23: Sonya Deville Possibly Injured, More
WWE held a Supershow live event on Sunday, which appears to have seen an injury to Sonya Deville. Wrestling Bodyslam reports that the show took place in Pensacola, Florida on Sunday and that the Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan and Deville was stopped due to an apparent injury. A member of the medical team came to ringside and Deville walked out at the end of the match.
NJPW To Launch NJPW Academy As Part Of LA Dojo In March 2023
LA Dojo is launching the NJPW Academy. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that the NJPW Academy will launch in March 2023. The Academy offers twice weekly classes for beginners and avanced competitors that present attendees with a 24 session curriculum. KUSHIDA and Fred Rosser will serve as coaches. From NJPW:. Sign...
RevPro Live In London 70 Results (2/5): Gabriel Kidd Faces Yota Tsuji
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live In London 70 on February 5 from 229 The Venue in London, England. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. RevPro Live In London 70 Results (2/5) - RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Robbie X (c) def. Kid Lykos. - Dan Moloney def. Chris...
Details On Good Brothers' WWE Contracts
Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are locked up for quite some time, Fightful Select has learned. If you were expecting anything short term out of The OC/Bullet Club/Good Brothers combination, that doesn't look to be the case. When asking within WWE about the length of some WWE deals, Fightful Select had learned that many are three-year deals, expiring in mid-to-late 2025. Not The OC's, according to sources familiar with the situation.
Tay Melo: Going To Japan Has Been A Dream For A Long Time; I Want To Wrestle Giulia More Than Anyone
Tay Melo reiterates her desire to wrestle in Japan. Tay Melo is still a relatively new wrestler, signing with WWE in 2016 and joining AEW in 2020 when she was released by her previous employer. Since joining All Elite Wrestling, she is only continued to improve and now, she's once...
NJPW And CMLL Announce Fantasticamania Lineups
The lineups are set for Fantasticamania. NJPW will once again team up with CMLL for Fantasticamania on February 22 through 28. It is the first Fantasticamania tour in three years. NJPW and CMLL announced the following lineups for the tour:. Wednesday, February 22. Relevos Increibles: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Mistico vs....
Details Behind AEW Lexington, Jay Briscoe Tribute
The Jay Briscoe tribute went off well, and many things were changed to accommodate it on AEW Dynamite. Prior to Tuesday, it didn't look like the tribute or Mark Briscoe's match was happening, but AEW moved many things around to make it a reality. Ian Riccaboni was booked for the show Tuesday, and flew in just hours before the show.
411mania.com
Various News: Goldberg Announced for WrestleCon 2023, Updated Event Schedule, Reminder on Tonight’s MLW SuperFight ’23 Lineup
– WrestleCon has announced some more big names coming to this year’s convention in Los Angeles. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will be attending the event and taking part in a meet and greet. Tickets are also now available for the Goldberg and The Young Bucks’ meet and greet.
Yardbarker
WWE SmackDown video highlights: Sami Zayn attacks Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn is now official for WWE's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line as Reigns and Zayn face off in Montreal on Saturday, February 18. The match was made official after Zayn ambushed Reigns on SmackDown last night. In the...
Arn Anderson Says Brock Anderson's AEW Contract Expires In May
Arn Anderson provides an update on the AEW contracts of him and his son. Arn and Brock Anderson aren't featured too much on television nowadays, though Arn continues to help behind the scenes and Brock has been semi-active on AEW Dark. Speaking to Steve Fall for WrestlingNewsPremium, Arn revealed that...
Jamie Hayter Reflects On Her Match With Hikaru Shida, Wants To Face Her At A PPV
Jamie Hayter would happily face Hikaru Shida again. Hayter and Shida, a former AEW Women's World Champion, have clashed several times, as they have faced off in multiple tag team matches. They were both in the four-way match for the Interim AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All Out 2022, where Toni Storm emerged victorious. Hayter beat Storm to win the title at AEW Full Gear 2022. She then defended the gold against Shida on the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite.
Samu Anoa'i Acknowledges Roman Reigns As 'Tribal Chief' And Explains Absence From WWE Raw XXX
Samu Anoa'i acknowledges The Tribal Chief and explains his absence from WWE Raw XXX. Samu of The Headshrinkers was scheduled to be at WWE Raw XXX along with Rikishi and The Wild Samoans, Afa & Sika. Originally scheduled to be an acknowledgment ceremony for Roman Reigns, The Bloodline ended up...
WWE Raw 30, WWE Smackdown Producers, Backstage News And Notes From Before Royal Rumble
- LA Knight, Undertaker, Bray Wyatt segment: Abyss. - Seth Rollins & Street Profits vs. Imperium: Shane Helms. - Undertaker's coat and hat were sent to the show, even though it wasn't used. - Rikishi was ill, which is why the Acknowledgement Ceremony was canceled. It was known by Friday...
Fightful
