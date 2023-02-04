Read full article on original website
Prime Time Jukebox Episode 86: In Memoriam – 2022
On Episode 86. we look back and reflect on the careers and contributions of many artists who passed away in 2022. We will also touch base on New Year’s Eve celebrations and Dave’s Top 50 and OOPS list. On this show, Dave smokes the Sin Compromiso Paladin de...
Announcement: Prime Time Jukebox Episode 88: The 2023 Big Game Halftime Show Pre-Game Featuring Rihanna
On Sunday February 12th, the Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will take place. Tonight Dave and Coop will tackle the musical rundown for the Big Game, including the halftime show that will feature Rihanna. Plus we will weigh in on our picks for the game.
Prime Time Jukebox Episode 87: 2023 Grammy Awards Preview
The Grammy Awards are scheduled for Sunday February 5, 2023 and the nominations are out. On Episode 87, we take a look at the key categories and who the nominees are, then decide who we want to win and who we thin think the Grammys will pick. We also pay...
The Blog: KMA Talk Radio Episode 477: Enrique Seijas, Matilde Cigars
Each week, I have the opportunity to produce the news segment for KMA Talk Radio. On the Cigar Coop “blog,” we post replays of the shows the week following the date the show is aired. On October 15, 2022, Enrique Seijas of Matilde Cigars was the special guest.
