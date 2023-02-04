ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC2 Fort Myers

Saturday Forecast: Few showers, mild temperatures

By Meteorologist Justin Hobbs
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FFEgr_0kcSqzFw00

It has been a very windy day with gusts pushing into the 30s at times. Fortunately, our winds will start to subside overnight. In addition, clouds will break up some by Sunday morning with warmer lows in the mid-60s.

Through Sunday, the cold front that stalled to our south will begin to lift back north as an area of low pressure develops on the east coast. As this low drifts off to the north and northeast, it will induce showers along the east coast. Here on the Gulf Coast, we will see a few isolated showers through the day as the front lifts. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

The new week looks to be fairly dry to start with warm temperatures in the low to mid-80s and relatively lower humidity.

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong gusty storms possible this evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A line of showers and storms will be moving through the Midlands this evening, some of them could be severe with gusty winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. FIRST ALERT HEADLINES. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- for this evening’s heavy rain, gusty winds, and...
COLUMBIA, SC
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to plunge

Forecast: Rain/snow showers push S&E after the AM commute and exit early this afternoon. It will be a much colder day with highs only in the 30s. Tonight will be even colder with a few flurries and snow showers around overnight. Wind chills will fall into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, expect clearing skies with highs only in the 30s again.Looking Ahead: Thursday (Groundhog Day) will be mostly to partly sunny and a touch milder with highs around 40. On Friday, arctic air pushes in with temperatures likely falling through the day... feels like the teens and single digits. Temperatures bottom out this weekend with widespread sub-zero wind chills by Saturday morning.
WETM

Winter Weather Advisory in effect today, Wintry Mix turns to Rain

Winter weather returns this morning as we deal with multiple types of precipitation. We have a wide range in temperature this morning which is resulting in the multiple types of precipitation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the area until the early afternoon. As we see temperatures increase throughout the day, we transition to just a cold rain.
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy