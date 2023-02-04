Saturday Forecast: Few showers, mild temperatures

It has been a very windy day with gusts pushing into the 30s at times. Fortunately, our winds will start to subside overnight. In addition, clouds will break up some by Sunday morning with warmer lows in the mid-60s.

Through Sunday, the cold front that stalled to our south will begin to lift back north as an area of low pressure develops on the east coast. As this low drifts off to the north and northeast, it will induce showers along the east coast. Here on the Gulf Coast, we will see a few isolated showers through the day as the front lifts. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

The new week looks to be fairly dry to start with warm temperatures in the low to mid-80s and relatively lower humidity.