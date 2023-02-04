In what has now become somewhat of a tradition on Special Edition, we will do a cigar show while the 2022 Election Results come in. We will look at the results from the key Gubernatorial, Senate, and House races. While the results are pouring in, we will some cigars and see as the tabulations come in! Plus the 2022 Inductees for the Cigar Aficionado Hall of Fame have been announced and we will weigh in as win.

2 DAYS AGO