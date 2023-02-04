Thursday night will be something of a full-circle moment for Ohio State, and not in a positive sense. The Buckeyes appeared to be riding the crest of a wave the last time they played Northwestern on Jan. 1, but it crashed immediately thereafter. Ohio State’s been trying to swim to the shore ever since. With only one win to show for their past 10 performances, the Buckeyes’ season is on life support ahead of their rematch with the Wildcats, and it’s taken a toll on everyone involved.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO