Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes Frustrated With 1-9 Stretch But Still Believe They’re “Not Far Off” From Getting Over the Hump to “Make A Push”

Thursday night will be something of a full-circle moment for Ohio State, and not in a positive sense. The Buckeyes appeared to be riding the crest of a wave the last time they played Northwestern on Jan. 1, but it crashed immediately thereafter. Ohio State’s been trying to swim to the shore ever since. With only one win to show for their past 10 performances, the Buckeyes’ season is on life support ahead of their rematch with the Wildcats, and it’s taken a toll on everyone involved.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

James Laurinaitis Eager to Make an Impact Recruiting Linebackers to Ohio State, Edwin Spillman to Visit Columbus This Spring

Of the coaches who spoke with the Ohio State media contingent on Wednesday, you’d be hard-pressed to find one with a bigger smile than James Laurinaitis. The former Ohio State linebacker joined the Buckeyes’ coaching staff as a graduate assistant at the end of January, and has already set a goal for himself of being “the best linebacker coach in the country.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Chris Holtmann Thought Ohio State Played "Pretty Well" in Stretches Against Michigan, But Still Has "Too Many Issues" to Get Over the Top

Ohio State lost its fourth game in a row on Sunday, and the ninth of its last 10 games. Despite losing to Michigan, 77-69, during a game in which the Buckeyes never led, Chris Holtmann liked some of what he saw from his team. In fact, Holtmann thought Ohio State actually played pretty well for stretches. After all, the Buckeyes came within three points of tying the game at several stages in the second half.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Loses Ninth Game Out of 10 With 77-69 Defeat to Michigan in Ann Arbor

The downward spiral continues. Ohio State suffered its fourth straight loss Sunday as part of a 1-9 stretch in the past 10 games. Even worse for the Buckeyes, the defeat came at the hands of their archrival. Michigan won its second straight game in the all-time series against Ohio State with a 77-67 victory in Ann Arbor to pile onto the Buckeyes’ recent woes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sadie Smiley

19 Date Ideas in Columbus, Ohio

Are you looking for some fresh and exciting date ideas in Columbus, Ohio? Whether you’re new to the city or just want to spice up your regular date night routine, there are plenty of fun activities for couples to do around this vibrant city!
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured during a shooting inside a salon in north Columbus Saturday evening. Columbus police said they received a call from the shooter reporting the incident inside a business in the 5100 block of Sinclair Road at 6:36 p.m. One person was taken...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two expected to survive separate Sunday shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two men who were shot in separate incidents Sunday evening are expected to survive their injuries, Columbus police said. At 6:03 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to reports of a person shot on the 800 block of East Broad Street near Downtown. Police found an 18-year old man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Pastor focused on easing tension after Columbus police shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus community leaders say tensions are high after an officer shot a man on the city's southeast side over the weekend. Pastor Frederick LaMarr of Family Missionary Baptist Church says members of his congregation were in the neighborhood marching to end violence with about 70 community members. Some were just yards away from the gunshots on Wilson Avenue on Sunday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Green Book sites in Columbus that are still standing

Data: Axios research; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosWhen Black travelers visited Columbus in the mid-20th century, the Green Book showed them places where they'd be most welcome in what was still a heavily segregated society.One was the Macon Hotel, where legends Ella Fitzgerald and Count Basie once played in its popular jazz club.State of play: The Green Book travel guides, which have received renewed attention thanks to the 2019 Best Picture Oscar winner, ceased publication many decades ago.But the Macon and several other listed sites are still standing in Columbus' King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood, a prominent commercial area for Black-owned businesses. Why...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two men injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men were injured after a south Columbus shooting overnight Sunday. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers went to the 3000 block of Markham Road just before 3 a.m. and found two men between the ages of 19 and 20 suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to Grant […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Connecting with COSI: Getting ready for King Tut exhibit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin caught up with Dr. Frederic Bertley, President & CEO of COSI to talk about the upcoming exhibit “Tutankhamun: His Tomb and Its Treasures.” You can watch the discussion in the video player above. “Tutankhamun: His Tomb and his Treasures” will open at COSI on March […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years for serving as getaway driver in 2019 east Columbus murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who served as a getaway driver in the 2019 murder of a husband and wife at an east Columbus internet café pleaded guilty on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio, Justice Stringer, 28, drove his co-defendants to and from Players Paradise on East Broad Street in the early morning hours of Jan. 20, 2019.
COLUMBUS, OH

