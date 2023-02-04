Read full article on original website
3 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Hartline plans to ‘maximize’ opportunity as next offensive coordinatorThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: FLOTUS invites Miller to attend State of the Union AddressThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showingsThe LanternColumbus, OH
This is the Best Buffet in Ohio According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPlain City, OH
Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes Frustrated With 1-9 Stretch But Still Believe They’re “Not Far Off” From Getting Over the Hump to “Make A Push”
Thursday night will be something of a full-circle moment for Ohio State, and not in a positive sense. The Buckeyes appeared to be riding the crest of a wave the last time they played Northwestern on Jan. 1, but it crashed immediately thereafter. Ohio State’s been trying to swim to the shore ever since. With only one win to show for their past 10 performances, the Buckeyes’ season is on life support ahead of their rematch with the Wildcats, and it’s taken a toll on everyone involved.
Eleven Warriors
James Laurinaitis Eager to Make an Impact Recruiting Linebackers to Ohio State, Edwin Spillman to Visit Columbus This Spring
Of the coaches who spoke with the Ohio State media contingent on Wednesday, you’d be hard-pressed to find one with a bigger smile than James Laurinaitis. The former Ohio State linebacker joined the Buckeyes’ coaching staff as a graduate assistant at the end of January, and has already set a goal for himself of being “the best linebacker coach in the country.”
ClutchPoints
‘Fat and lazy, undefeated’: Ohio State football player reveals why team wanted all the smoke with Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs football team went 15-0 and won its second-straight national championship during the 2022 college football season, but it seems some schools were not as afraid to play Georgia despite its dominant run over the last two seasons, specifically Ohio State football player Dawand Jones. “We felt like...
Eleven Warriors
How Much Remaining Eligibility Each Ohio State Scholarship Player Has Entering the 2023 Season
Now that we know which players are returning to Ohio State and which Buckeyes are moving on, it’s time to take a look at how much eligibility every Buckeye has left entering the 2023 season. Because the NCAA gave all players who were in college in 2020 an extra...
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann Thought Ohio State Played "Pretty Well" in Stretches Against Michigan, But Still Has "Too Many Issues" to Get Over the Top
Ohio State lost its fourth game in a row on Sunday, and the ninth of its last 10 games. Despite losing to Michigan, 77-69, during a game in which the Buckeyes never led, Chris Holtmann liked some of what he saw from his team. In fact, Holtmann thought Ohio State actually played pretty well for stretches. After all, the Buckeyes came within three points of tying the game at several stages in the second half.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Loses Ninth Game Out of 10 With 77-69 Defeat to Michigan in Ann Arbor
The downward spiral continues. Ohio State suffered its fourth straight loss Sunday as part of a 1-9 stretch in the past 10 games. Even worse for the Buckeyes, the defeat came at the hands of their archrival. Michigan won its second straight game in the all-time series against Ohio State with a 77-67 victory in Ann Arbor to pile onto the Buckeyes’ recent woes.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Suffers Lopsided Loss to Maryland, 90-54, for Fourth Defeat in Five Games Despite Jacy Sheldon’s Return
Despite the return of Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State women’s basketball had its worst performance of the season on Sunday. Ohio State women’s basketball suffered its fourth loss in its last five games and its third straight defeat to a ranked opponent as it fell to No. 8 Maryland, 90-54, on the road in College Park.
19 Date Ideas in Columbus, Ohio
Are you looking for some fresh and exciting date ideas in Columbus, Ohio? Whether you’re new to the city or just want to spice up your regular date night routine, there are plenty of fun activities for couples to do around this vibrant city!
myfox28columbus.com
1 injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured during a shooting inside a salon in north Columbus Saturday evening. Columbus police said they received a call from the shooter reporting the incident inside a business in the 5100 block of Sinclair Road at 6:36 p.m. One person was taken...
Two expected to survive separate Sunday shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two men who were shot in separate incidents Sunday evening are expected to survive their injuries, Columbus police said. At 6:03 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to reports of a person shot on the 800 block of East Broad Street near Downtown. Police found an 18-year old man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
Pastor focused on easing tension after Columbus police shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus community leaders say tensions are high after an officer shot a man on the city's southeast side over the weekend. Pastor Frederick LaMarr of Family Missionary Baptist Church says members of his congregation were in the neighborhood marching to end violence with about 70 community members. Some were just yards away from the gunshots on Wilson Avenue on Sunday.
Green Book sites in Columbus that are still standing
Data: Axios research; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosWhen Black travelers visited Columbus in the mid-20th century, the Green Book showed them places where they'd be most welcome in what was still a heavily segregated society.One was the Macon Hotel, where legends Ella Fitzgerald and Count Basie once played in its popular jazz club.State of play: The Green Book travel guides, which have received renewed attention thanks to the 2019 Best Picture Oscar winner, ceased publication many decades ago.But the Macon and several other listed sites are still standing in Columbus' King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood, a prominent commercial area for Black-owned businesses. Why...
Two men injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men were injured after a south Columbus shooting overnight Sunday. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers went to the 3000 block of Markham Road just before 3 a.m. and found two men between the ages of 19 and 20 suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to Grant […]
Connecting with COSI: Getting ready for King Tut exhibit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin caught up with Dr. Frederic Bertley, President & CEO of COSI to talk about the upcoming exhibit “Tutankhamun: His Tomb and Its Treasures.” You can watch the discussion in the video player above. “Tutankhamun: His Tomb and his Treasures” will open at COSI on March […]
Blunt-force trauma killing of three-month-old unsolved after 14 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are offering a cash reward for information in the death of a three-month-old who died by blunt-force trauma 14 years ago. Officers were sent to a home on Delray Road at 7:16 a.m. on Feb. 1 after a report that a baby was not breathing, according to the Columbus Division […]
Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years for serving as getaway driver in 2019 east Columbus murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who served as a getaway driver in the 2019 murder of a husband and wife at an east Columbus internet café pleaded guilty on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio, Justice Stringer, 28, drove his co-defendants to and from Players Paradise on East Broad Street in the early morning hours of Jan. 20, 2019.
