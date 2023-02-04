ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Gibson, MS

Arrest made in vandalism of 160-year-old Mississippi church sanctuary

By Vicksburg Post Staff
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YHGwc_0kcSq77J00
Every pew and piece of furniture was overturned at the First Presbyterian Church of Port Gibson. (Photo courtesy of the church)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jibly_0kcSq77J00

A Mississippi congregation is praying for the man arrested for vandalizing its historic church. Known by many fans of architecture and historic places of worship as the church with the “Hand pointing to Heaven” atop its steeple, the people of First Presbyterian Church of Port Gibson have some cleaning up and repairs to do before services can be held again.

Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said that he was contacted by a key holder of the church on Tuesday. Upon arrival, he saw the damage that had been done to the church. Within hours of investigating, a suspect, Arthur Washington Jr., was interviewed and arrested. Washington is charged with destroying public property, a church building or certain cemetery items.

The pastor of the church, the Rev. Michael Herrin, said the damage was extensive and will take some time to repair.

“The main damage was one window with two sashes of stained glass, and so we’re going to have to get bids on getting that repaired,” Herrin said. “The console for our pipe organ was opened up and some damage was done inside the console. Then that will take, we think, about six weeks to repair.”

The stained glass window that was damaged is estimated to be more than 100 years old.

“All the pews were turned over. All the furniture, everything was turned over,” Herrin said. “The thermostats were knocked off the walls, so we’re having to get those replaced before we can worship in the room.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQXoE_0kcSq77J00

Herrin also asked for prayers for both the church’s congregation and for Washington. Washington was denied bail at his initial appearance in court on Thursday.

“Please pray for Arthur Washington Jr., the man who has confessed to the crime,” a Facebook post reads as an update to the congregation. “He admits that his actions sprang from anger with God, so let us pray that his heart will be open to the gospel, and that he will surrender his life to the Lord.”

The congregation dates back to 1807 when it was founded as Bayou Pierre Presbyterian Church. The current building was dedicated for worship on December 16, 1860, according to the church website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Arrests Made In Connection With Rape Of Student Who Was Fatally Hit By Car

Four people have been arrested in connection with the rape of 19-year-old Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks. Police said that 18-year-old Kaivon Deondre Washington is being charged with third-degree rape, while Casen John Carver, 18, and Everett Lee, 28, were charged with principal to third-degree rape. A fourth person, whose name was not released because they are 17, was also charged with third-degree rape.
BATON ROUGE, LA
TheDailyBeast

Mississippi Hostage Situation Ends With Infant, 9-Year-Old Shot Dead

A family member of one of the two children slain Monday morning in Jonestown, Mississippi, says the kids’ alleged killer “put a pillow” over the infant before he “shot her in the head.” The grisly details emerged later Monday, after police announced that Marquez Griffin, 25, had been taken into custody on murder charges after a standoff with police where he allegedly held a third child at gunpoint. The slain children were not identified by authorities, but Melrose Haile said one of the victims was her granddaughter, 1-year-old Averi Jones. “I just want everyone to know that Averi was a sweet baby,” Haile told WREG 3. “She didn’t deserve this.” Cops have released few details about the incident, including a potential motive by Griffin. A release from the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office said the third child’s life was saved after a responding off-duty officer successfully negotiated with Griffin. Cops didn’t say how Griffin knew the children, but Haile said he was a friend of Jones’ mother. Read it at WREG 3
JONESTOWN, MS
The Independent

Men accused of raping LSU student Madison Brooks claim video they took of her proves their innocence

An attorney for two men accused of raping a Lousiana State University student before dropping her off on a roadway where she was later fatally struck by a car has claimed that video of the alleged sexual assault proves she was in a “coherent state” and consented to the acts. Madison Brooks, 19, died on 15 January after a vehicle hit her while she was standing in a dark roadway in Baton Rouge. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has since arrested four men for allegedly raping or witnessing the rape of Brooks before dropping her off near the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Zack Love

An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby Ashes

An Alabama man was fishing at May Day Park in Daphne on Sunday, 22 January 2023 when he came across a small blue box that had washed up on shore. He thought he came across a tacklebox with maybe some fishing gear inside. When he opened it, he found a baby blue urn, a homemade blanket and mittens, a hospital bracelet, and some clay hand and footprints.
DAPHNE, AL
Lansing Daily

3 Year Old Girl Dies After Accidentally Being Tickled To Death By Her Mother

Charlotte, NC – It’s a warning being sent out to parents across the country after a 3 year old Florida girl loses her life. Intense tickling of children under the age of 7 may cause asphyxiation which commonly leads to death. Trina Williams, 28, allegedly learned this the hard way and is now facing involuntary manslaughter … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 42

Family of soldier killed in Alabama believes death is a cover-up

BRONX, NY (WPIX) — After two weeks of an investigation into the murder of a Fort Rucker soldier, the family of the victim is finally speaking out on the case. It’s been more than two weeks since a fellow soldier allegedly killed private first class Abdul Latifu junior on the grounds of the Fort Rucker […]
ALABAMA STATE
Anita Durairaj

"Feeling judged": A 24-year-old black woman marries an 85-year-old white man who is 13 years older than her grandpa

A married couple from Starkville, Mississippi has been receiving media attention due to their unusual relationship. The interracial couple, Charles and Miracle Pogue met at a laundromat in Starkville in 2019. Charles is a retired real-estate agent while Miracle is a nurse. They were friends first and then their relationship became romantic.
STARKVILLE, MS
buzzfeednews.com

A Black Man Flagged Down Police After A Traffic Collision. Four Hours Later, He Died In LAPD Custody.

A cousin of prominent Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors died hours after Los Angeles police repeatedly tased him in the middle of the street last Tuesday. Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old high school teacher and father, was detained by multiple police officers. “They’re trying to George Floyd me,” he called out in body camera footage released on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
117K+
Followers
8K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy