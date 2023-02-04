Read full article on original website
Related
College Basketball World Stunned By Tonight's Big Ten Upset
No. 1 Purdue went down in a Big Ten upset on Saturday night. The top-ranked Boilermakers fell to the No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers 79-74 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. This upset loss came despite a massive 33-point, 18-rebound performance from National Player of the Year frontrunner Zach Edey. ...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa hoops drops intense hype video for matchup vs. Illinois
Iowa and Illinois are gearing up for another intense rivalry meeting of the basketball series on Saturday. The two sides are also jockeying for positioning in the B1G behind Purdue. Entering Saturday, Illinois is tied with Rutgers for second in the conference with a 7-4 record in league play. Iowa...
Breaking: Big Ten Men's Basketball Game Postponed
A Big Ten men's basketball game has been postponed. Tuesday's contest between Minnesota and Illinois has been moved to a later date due to COVID issues within Minnesota's program. COVID-19 issues have been a theme in the Big Ten this season as Northwestern has already had two of its games ...
Indiana basketball fans get blasted for court-storming after upsetting Purdue
Viewers weren’t pleased about the Indiana Hoosiers basketball fanbase storming the court after beating the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers. The Purdue Boilermakers have only lost one game this season, and that was to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights back on Jan. 2. Since then, they had gone on a nine-game winning streak. On Saturday, that streak officially reached its end, losing to one of their Big Ten rivals.
Look: Tom Izzo Names The Big Ten's "Second Best" Team
At 14-9 and having lost five of their last seven, Michigan State are no locks to make the NCAA Tournament. But while his team may not be No. 1, head coach Tom Izzo knows for a fact who the No. 2 team in the conference is. Speaking to the media after yesterday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers, Izzo declared ...
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Upset Alert: No. 1 Purdue Goes Down Against Big Ten Rival
Down goes No. 1! The top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers fell to Big Ten rival Indiana on Saturday, a game that saw the Hoosiers leading by 15 at halftime. Purdue showed its mettle by making it a one possession game in the game's final minute, but ultimately Indiana was able to hang on to score one of ...
The Peegs Podcast: The Morning After Purdue
The Hoosiers forced 16 turnovers and survived a Purdue rally to beat the No. 1 team in the nation in a confidence-building victory that will resonate for a while. We break it down.
Gopher Basketball game at Illinois postponed due to COVID
The Gopher game scheduled for Tuesday at Illinois will now be postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Golden Gopher program.
Jordan Geronimo available to play today for No. 21 Indiana against No. 1 Purdue
Indiana junior forward Jordan Geronimo is available to play today against Purdue. The No. 1 Hoosiers host the No. 1-ranked Boilermakers at 4 p.m. on ESPN. A 6-foot-6 athletic forward, Geronimo is averaging 5.8 points and 3.2 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Geronimo is playing 14.8 minutes per game. He has...
Iowa Basketball: Diving into the Hawkeyes' last eight games of the regular season
Iowa basketball is riding a three-game winning streak and is fresh off a home victory over Illinois this past weekend. The Hawkeyes are now 15-8 overall and 7-5 in Big Ten play with eight games remaining on the regular season schedule. As of Saturday night, Bracket Matrix has Iowa as...
Penn State vs. Nebraska basketball: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Sunday
Penn State men’s basketball will hope to avoid their Big Ten road woes Sunday afternoon when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Penn State has had a couple of rough outings on the road in conference play their last two games away from home, but the Nittany Lions will be a slight road favorite on Sunday afternoon in Lincoln. Penn State comes into the game with a 14-8 record overall but sits one game below .500 in Big Ten play with a record of 5-6. Nebraska has struggled this season and owns a 10-13 record overall. Nebraska is just 3-9 in Big...
Comments / 0