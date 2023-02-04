Penn State men’s basketball will hope to avoid their Big Ten road woes Sunday afternoon when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Penn State has had a couple of rough outings on the road in conference play their last two games away from home, but the Nittany Lions will be a slight road favorite on Sunday afternoon in Lincoln. Penn State comes into the game with a 14-8 record overall but sits one game below .500 in Big Ten play with a record of 5-6. Nebraska has struggled this season and owns a 10-13 record overall. Nebraska is just 3-9 in Big...

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO