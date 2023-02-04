ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Iowa hoops drops intense hype video for matchup vs. Illinois

Iowa and Illinois are gearing up for another intense rivalry meeting of the basketball series on Saturday. The two sides are also jockeying for positioning in the B1G behind Purdue. Entering Saturday, Illinois is tied with Rutgers for second in the conference with a 7-4 record in league play. Iowa...
IOWA CITY, IA
Breaking: Big Ten Men's Basketball Game Postponed

A Big Ten men's basketball game has been postponed.  Tuesday's contest between Minnesota and Illinois has been moved to a later date due to COVID issues within Minnesota's program. COVID-19 issues have been a theme in the Big Ten this season as Northwestern has already had two of its games ...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Indiana basketball fans get blasted for court-storming after upsetting Purdue

Viewers weren’t pleased about the Indiana Hoosiers basketball fanbase storming the court after beating the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers. The Purdue Boilermakers have only lost one game this season, and that was to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights back on Jan. 2. Since then, they had gone on a nine-game winning streak. On Saturday, that streak officially reached its end, losing to one of their Big Ten rivals.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Look: Tom Izzo Names The Big Ten's "Second Best" Team

At 14-9 and having lost five of their last seven, Michigan State are no locks to make the NCAA Tournament. But while his team may not be No. 1, head coach Tom Izzo knows for a fact who the No. 2 team in the conference is. Speaking to the media after yesterday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers, Izzo declared ...
EAST LANSING, MI
Penn State vs. Nebraska basketball: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Sunday

Penn State men’s basketball will hope to avoid their Big Ten road woes Sunday afternoon when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Penn State has had a couple of rough outings on the road in conference play their last two games away from home, but the Nittany Lions will be a slight road favorite on Sunday afternoon in Lincoln. Penn State comes into the game with a 14-8 record overall but sits one game below .500 in Big Ten play with a record of 5-6. Nebraska has struggled this season and owns a 10-13 record overall. Nebraska is just 3-9 in Big...
LINCOLN, NE

