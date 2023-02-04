Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Remote Work: Watch These Companies for Jobs in 2023 Says Flexjobs
Working remotely — a trend that started during the pandemic — is growing and here to stay. So much so that FlexJobs saw an eye-popping 20% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2022 over 2021. Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits...
makeuseof.com
How to Know Which Companies Are Good for Employees
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You don't have to wait until you're an employee to know if a company will treat you well. A good salary with benefits, an inclusive and empowering work culture, and strong leadership are just some factors that make a great workplace. Here are some tips to know if a company has all of these and more.
Employees and managers have a key disagreement about one factor of remote work that affects productivity
Employers are asking their workers to return to the office in the name of productivity. But employees disagree on how productive they are when in the office—and risk being fired if they don’t show up.
Here's why employee-experience manager is one of the fastest-growing jobs in the US
Insider spoke with Jack Lau, an employee-experience manager at a video-game company in the Bay Area, to get a better understanding of the job.
Here's a list of major companies requiring employees to return to the office
Starbucks and Disney issued return-to-office mandates in January. They follow several other big-name companies in calling workers back to the office.
Pfizer’s former CFO says you should ask yourself these questions if you want to become a finance chief
When I last spoke with Frank D’Amelio in July, we talked about his plans to retire at the end of the year from his position of EVP and CFO at Pfizer, Inc., where he was finance chief for 15 years. D’Amelio has served a total of 20 years in CFO roles, and he’s had more than 20 mentees that have gone on to CFO or CEO roles. Yes, 20. Now in his retirement, this month he started serving as “CFO-in-residence” and independent senior advisor for Deloitte’s U.S. CFO Program providing his strategic guidance on the finance function.
These are the 25 highest-paying jobs in the US right now
Pay is usually one of the most important aspects that candidates consider when looking for a job. Here are the most lucrative jobs of 2023.
Leaked Amazon memo shows it only wants to hire students and new grads for entry-level software roles
Amazon will now only hire students and new grads for entry-level software positions, according to an internal memo shown to Insider.
Vox
Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?
Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...
Bay Area tech company Workday laying off hundreds of employees
The company didn't blame overhiring during the pandemic.
businesspartnermagazine.com
9 Career Options For Business Administration Majors
If you are a business graduate looking to advance your career in today’s saturated job market, acquiring an advanced degree can give you a competitive edge. In addition, it provides you with additional skills and knowledge needed for management and leadership roles or to build your own business from the ground up.
CNBC
'Quiet hiring' could mean more contract positions: 7 in-demand roles paying from $16 up to $48/hour
One of the latest buzzwords in the work world is "quiet hiring." That's when an organization needs to hire for a new set of skills but in lieu of creating full-time positions finds contractors or encourages employees to upskill themselves, Emily Rose McRae, who leads Gartner's future of work research team, recently told CNBC Make It.
Millions of Americans can claim one-time payments between $800 and $3,600- see if you qualify for extra cash
CASH worth up to $3,600 is still available for millions of Americans – but action might be needed to claim it. In the past year or so, various states have been offering tax rebates or other direct payment programs to provide aid to residents dealing with high inflation and those financially hit hard by the pandemic.
Survey: Auto Industry Foresees EV and AV Litigation Ahead in 2023
Buoyed by consumer demand and legislative support, respondents to the 2023 Automotive Trends survey from Dykema, a national law firm with practices across Michigan, enter the year in a period […] The post Survey: Auto Industry Foresees EV and AV Litigation Ahead in 2023 appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Employers are suffering from ‘pandemic paranoia’ and they’re scared to let go of workers, according to a global staffing firm
“Pandemic paranoia has set in with employers who remember how hard it was to bring back workers,” Becky Frankiewicz, president of ManpowerGroup, says.
geekwire.com
Research finds women are 65% more likely than men to lose jobs in ongoing wave of tech layoffs
Tech layoffs are impacting women at a disproportionately higher rate than men, representing a possible setback for the industry’s efforts to improve its gender diversity, according to research by talent intelligence platform Eightfold AI. The key finding: women in tech are 65% more likely than men to lose their...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (2/5)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Don't miss the HonorHealth Hiring event this Wednesday, 02/08! Interview with Hiring Leaders and Recruiters and find out how you can take your career beyond expectations. On-the-Spot job offer potential, please bring your resume. Register and attend to be entered into their prize raffles! Full-time, part-time and prn positions in a variety of specialties available at various medical center and ambulatory locations. Transition new hire incentives ranging from $1,500 to $20,000! Register and learn more here.
CNBC
Boeing to slash about 2,000 white-collar jobs in finance and HR, report says
Last month, the Virginia-based company announced it would hire 10,000 workers in 2023, but some support positions would be cut. Back then Boeing acknowledged it will "lower staffing within some support functions" - a move meant to enable it to better align resources to support current products and technology development.
Ford’s CEO is the new face of a more ‘efficient’ corporate America after getting candid and hinting at more layoffs: ‘It takes us 25% more engineers to do the same work’
Many layoffs at U.S. companies over the past few months have so far been contained to the tech industry, a reversal of fortunes that has sparked a movement within the sector to cut back and become more efficient. Mark Zuckerberg declared 2023 the “year of efficiency” for Meta during the...
Boeing plans to cut about 2,000 finance and HR jobs in 2023
Boeing plans to make staffing cuts in the aerospace company's finance and human resources departments in 2023, with a loss of around 2,000 jobs, the company said.“We expect about 2,000 reductions primarily in Finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs," Boeing said in a statement Monday. "While no one has been notified of job loss, we will continue to share information transparently to allow people to plan.” The company, which recently relocated its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, said it expects to “significantly grow” the overall workforce during the year. “We grew Boeing’s workforce by 15,000 last...
