ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Remote Work: Watch These Companies for Jobs in 2023 Says Flexjobs

Working remotely — a trend that started during the pandemic — is growing and here to stay. So much so that FlexJobs saw an eye-popping 20% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2022 over 2021. Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits...
makeuseof.com

How to Know Which Companies Are Good for Employees

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You don't have to wait until you're an employee to know if a company will treat you well. A good salary with benefits, an inclusive and empowering work culture, and strong leadership are just some factors that make a great workplace. Here are some tips to know if a company has all of these and more.
Fortune

Pfizer’s former CFO says you should ask yourself these questions if you want to become a finance chief

When I last spoke with Frank D’Amelio in July, we talked about his plans to retire at the end of the year from his position of EVP and CFO at Pfizer, Inc., where he was finance chief for 15 years. D’Amelio has served a total of 20 years in CFO roles, and he’s had more than 20 mentees that have gone on to CFO or CEO roles. Yes, 20. Now in his retirement, this month he started serving as “CFO-in-residence” and independent senior advisor for Deloitte’s U.S. CFO Program providing his strategic guidance on the finance function.
Vox

Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?

Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...
businesspartnermagazine.com

9 Career Options For Business Administration Majors

If you are a business graduate looking to advance your career in today’s saturated job market, acquiring an advanced degree can give you a competitive edge. In addition, it provides you with additional skills and knowledge needed for management and leadership roles or to build your own business from the ground up.
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (2/5)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Don't miss the HonorHealth Hiring event this Wednesday, 02/08! Interview with Hiring Leaders and Recruiters and find out how you can take your career beyond expectations. On-the-Spot job offer potential, please bring your resume. Register and attend to be entered into their prize raffles! Full-time, part-time and prn positions in a variety of specialties available at various medical center and ambulatory locations. Transition new hire incentives ranging from $1,500 to $20,000! Register and learn more here.
PHOENIX, AZ
CNBC

Boeing to slash about 2,000 white-collar jobs in finance and HR, report says

Last month, the Virginia-based company announced it would hire 10,000 workers in 2023, but some support positions would be cut. Back then Boeing acknowledged it will "lower staffing within some support functions" - a move meant to enable it to better align resources to support current products and technology development.
The Independent

Boeing plans to cut about 2,000 finance and HR jobs in 2023

Boeing plans to make staffing cuts in the aerospace company's finance and human resources departments in 2023, with a loss of around 2,000 jobs, the company said.“We expect about 2,000 reductions primarily in Finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs," Boeing said in a statement Monday. "While no one has been notified of job loss, we will continue to share information transparently to allow people to plan.” The company, which recently relocated its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, said it expects to “significantly grow” the overall workforce during the year. “We grew Boeing’s workforce by 15,000 last...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy