ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Remote Work: Watch These Companies for Jobs in 2023 Says Flexjobs

Working remotely — a trend that started during the pandemic — is growing and here to stay. So much so that FlexJobs saw an eye-popping 20% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2022 over 2021. Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits...
makeuseof.com

How to Know Which Companies Are Good for Employees

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You don't have to wait until you're an employee to know if a company will treat you well. A good salary with benefits, an inclusive and empowering work culture, and strong leadership are just some factors that make a great workplace. Here are some tips to know if a company has all of these and more.
armoneyandpolitics.com

Tyson Foods Ranks as #1 Most Admired Company on Fortune List

Tyson Foods, Inc. ranks #1 on Fortune magazine’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies in the Food Production category for the seventh consecutive year. The annual survey, conducted by Fortune and Korn Ferry, asks top executives, directors and financial analysts to identify the companies that have the strongest reputations within their industries and across all industries.
Fortune

Pfizer’s former CFO says you should ask yourself these questions if you want to become a finance chief

When I last spoke with Frank D’Amelio in July, we talked about his plans to retire at the end of the year from his position of EVP and CFO at Pfizer, Inc., where he was finance chief for 15 years. D’Amelio has served a total of 20 years in CFO roles, and he’s had more than 20 mentees that have gone on to CFO or CEO roles. Yes, 20. Now in his retirement, this month he started serving as “CFO-in-residence” and independent senior advisor for Deloitte’s U.S. CFO Program providing his strategic guidance on the finance function.
Vox

Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?

Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...
businesspartnermagazine.com

9 Career Options For Business Administration Majors

If you are a business graduate looking to advance your career in today’s saturated job market, acquiring an advanced degree can give you a competitive edge. In addition, it provides you with additional skills and knowledge needed for management and leadership roles or to build your own business from the ground up.
KRQE News 13

Fastest-growing jobs that pay over $100K

(STACKER) – As the coronavirus pandemic wanes, the number of jobs in the U.S. is expected to grow 5.3% across all occupations by 2031—but jobs that pay over $100,000 a year on average are expected to grow at double that rate, according to projections from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In fact, 1 in 4 […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
UPI News

Workday to cut about 525 jobs

Workday will cut 3% of its workforce, the cloud-sharing company's CEOs announced Tuesday. The layoffs will affect approximately 525 employees.
NBC Chicago

There Isn't Enough Copper in the World — and the Shortage Could Last Till 2030

A copper deficit is set to inundate global markets throughout 2023, fueled by increasingly challenged South American supply streams and higher demand pressures. Copper is a leading pulse check for economic health, and the red metal's squeeze could be an indicator that global inflationary pressures could worsen, and subsequently compel central banks to maintain their hawkish stances for longer.
The Independent

Boeing plans to cut about 2,000 finance and HR jobs in 2023

Boeing plans to make staffing cuts in the aerospace company's finance and human resources departments in 2023, with a loss of around 2,000 jobs, the company said.“We expect about 2,000 reductions primarily in Finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs," Boeing said in a statement Monday. "While no one has been notified of job loss, we will continue to share information transparently to allow people to plan.” The company, which recently relocated its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, said it expects to “significantly grow” the overall workforce during the year. “We grew Boeing’s workforce by 15,000 last...
VIRGINIA STATE
CNBC

Boeing to slash about 2,000 white-collar jobs in finance and HR, report says

Last month, the Virginia-based company announced it would hire 10,000 workers in 2023, but some support positions would be cut. Back then Boeing acknowledged it will "lower staffing within some support functions" - a move meant to enable it to better align resources to support current products and technology development.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy