AOL Corp
Remote Work: Watch These Companies for Jobs in 2023 Says Flexjobs
Working remotely — a trend that started during the pandemic — is growing and here to stay. So much so that FlexJobs saw an eye-popping 20% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2022 over 2021. Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits...
makeuseof.com
How to Know Which Companies Are Good for Employees
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You don't have to wait until you're an employee to know if a company will treat you well. A good salary with benefits, an inclusive and empowering work culture, and strong leadership are just some factors that make a great workplace. Here are some tips to know if a company has all of these and more.
armoneyandpolitics.com
Tyson Foods Ranks as #1 Most Admired Company on Fortune List
Tyson Foods, Inc. ranks #1 on Fortune magazine’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies in the Food Production category for the seventh consecutive year. The annual survey, conducted by Fortune and Korn Ferry, asks top executives, directors and financial analysts to identify the companies that have the strongest reputations within their industries and across all industries.
Employees and managers have a key disagreement about one factor of remote work that affects productivity
Employers are asking their workers to return to the office in the name of productivity. But employees disagree on how productive they are when in the office—and risk being fired if they don’t show up.
Here's a list of major companies requiring employees to return to the office
Starbucks and Disney issued return-to-office mandates in January. They follow several other big-name companies in calling workers back to the office.
Pfizer’s former CFO says you should ask yourself these questions if you want to become a finance chief
When I last spoke with Frank D’Amelio in July, we talked about his plans to retire at the end of the year from his position of EVP and CFO at Pfizer, Inc., where he was finance chief for 15 years. D’Amelio has served a total of 20 years in CFO roles, and he’s had more than 20 mentees that have gone on to CFO or CEO roles. Yes, 20. Now in his retirement, this month he started serving as “CFO-in-residence” and independent senior advisor for Deloitte’s U.S. CFO Program providing his strategic guidance on the finance function.
These are the 25 highest-paying jobs in the US right now
Pay is usually one of the most important aspects that candidates consider when looking for a job. Here are the most lucrative jobs of 2023.
Leaked Amazon memo shows it only wants to hire students and new grads for entry-level software roles
Amazon will now only hire students and new grads for entry-level software positions, according to an internal memo shown to Insider.
Vox
Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?
Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...
businesspartnermagazine.com
9 Career Options For Business Administration Majors
If you are a business graduate looking to advance your career in today’s saturated job market, acquiring an advanced degree can give you a competitive edge. In addition, it provides you with additional skills and knowledge needed for management and leadership roles or to build your own business from the ground up.
Fastest-growing jobs that pay over $100K
(STACKER) – As the coronavirus pandemic wanes, the number of jobs in the U.S. is expected to grow 5.3% across all occupations by 2031—but jobs that pay over $100,000 a year on average are expected to grow at double that rate, according to projections from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In fact, 1 in 4 […]
CNBC
'Quiet hiring' could mean more contract positions: 7 in-demand roles paying from $16 up to $48/hour
One of the latest buzzwords in the work world is "quiet hiring." That's when an organization needs to hire for a new set of skills but in lieu of creating full-time positions finds contractors or encourages employees to upskill themselves, Emily Rose McRae, who leads Gartner's future of work research team, recently told CNBC Make It.
Auto Loan Delinquencies Are Rising. Here's What to Do If You're Struggling With Payments
The share of borrowers who are 60 or more days behind in their auto loan payments was 26.7% higher in December than it was a year earlier. Once your payment is 30 days late, lenders report the delinquency to the credit-reporting firms, and your credit score will take a hit.
Workday to cut about 525 jobs
Workday will cut 3% of its workforce, the cloud-sharing company's CEOs announced Tuesday. The layoffs will affect approximately 525 employees.
Survey: Auto Industry Foresees EV and AV Litigation Ahead in 2023
Buoyed by consumer demand and legislative support, respondents to the 2023 Automotive Trends survey from Dykema, a national law firm with practices across Michigan, enter the year in a period […] The post Survey: Auto Industry Foresees EV and AV Litigation Ahead in 2023 appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Employers are suffering from ‘pandemic paranoia’ and they’re scared to let go of workers, according to a global staffing firm
“Pandemic paranoia has set in with employers who remember how hard it was to bring back workers,” Becky Frankiewicz, president of ManpowerGroup, says.
How the U.S. Labor Market Went From ‘Quiet Quitting' to ‘Quiet Hiring'
Remember 'quiet quitting?' It described the trend of employees choosing not to go above and beyond in the workplace. Well, that was 2022. This year there's a new vogue practice — "quiet hiring." "Quiet hiring is one of several trends that we've identified as potentially having a major impact...
There Isn't Enough Copper in the World — and the Shortage Could Last Till 2030
A copper deficit is set to inundate global markets throughout 2023, fueled by increasingly challenged South American supply streams and higher demand pressures. Copper is a leading pulse check for economic health, and the red metal's squeeze could be an indicator that global inflationary pressures could worsen, and subsequently compel central banks to maintain their hawkish stances for longer.
Boeing plans to cut about 2,000 finance and HR jobs in 2023
Boeing plans to make staffing cuts in the aerospace company's finance and human resources departments in 2023, with a loss of around 2,000 jobs, the company said.“We expect about 2,000 reductions primarily in Finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs," Boeing said in a statement Monday. "While no one has been notified of job loss, we will continue to share information transparently to allow people to plan.” The company, which recently relocated its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, said it expects to “significantly grow” the overall workforce during the year. “We grew Boeing’s workforce by 15,000 last...
CNBC
Boeing to slash about 2,000 white-collar jobs in finance and HR, report says
Last month, the Virginia-based company announced it would hire 10,000 workers in 2023, but some support positions would be cut. Back then Boeing acknowledged it will "lower staffing within some support functions" - a move meant to enable it to better align resources to support current products and technology development.
