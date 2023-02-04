Instead of a budget, I gave myself an allowance in my 30s, and it makes saving money infinitely less stressful

Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Here's What Happens When You Leave a Lot of Money in Your Savings Account
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Even when interest rates are high, you...
Narcity
7 Tax Credits & Expenses You Can Claim In 2023 That Could Save You Money When Filing
Tax season is just around the corner in Canada, and there are a bunch of tax credits and benefits to claim in 2023 that could help you save money when filing. According to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), Canadians may qualify for a whole bunch of tax benefits out there depending, of course, on their situation.
Business Insider
I'm a financial planner, and I can tell you inflation means you're losing money by keeping it in a CD right now
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. With inflation high and interest rates on...
msn.com
I’m 70, retired and my husband and I have Social Security, two 401(k)s and an annuity so we ‘live comfortably.’ So do I even need my financial adviser anymore?
MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
KCRA.com
Why you should put your money into a savings account right now
Jill Slattery is the VP of Content for the Hearst E-Commerce team. She previously served as the Chief Content Officer of Livingly Media. Email her at jill.slattery@hearst.com. Hearst Television participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites. This may influence which products we write about and where those products appear on the site, but it does not affect our recommendations or advice, which are grounded in research.
5 easy side hustles to start with little to no money
Founders share their tips for launching low-cost side hustles like resale businesses, user-generated-content brands, and e-books.
Eight moves to make to give yourself a larger tax refund between $2,000 and $14,890 – see if you meet the qualifications
AMERICANS might be able to grab an extra $14,890 on their tax refund if they make a few moves. The tax season ramped up on January 23, as the IRS began accepting 2022 returns. Returns aren’t due until April 18, but it’s never too early to start getting prepared.
A 34-year-old first-time homebuyer with a 6.99% interest rate said she regrets the house she just purchased. Do you have buyer's remorse?
A double whammy of high home prices and higher mortgage rates drive many people to buyers' remorse. Tell us your tale of woe.
NASDAQ
5 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work
One of the toughest parts of retirement is the fact that your bills don't go away even though your salary does. You need some source of money to cover your costs, and as 2022 so brutally reminded us, stocks don't always go up. It's important to have ways to generate that cash that don't rely on selling your stocks to have the money you need to live your life.
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
One customer told Insider that Tesla rejected his request for an adjustment, but he later learned of a cut reflecting big reductions for new orders.
When will I get my tax refund?
Tax season is officially open and those filers in line for a refund this year may be wondering when the money will land in their accounts.
msn.com
I ruined my family’s finances by withdrawing from my 401(k) to buy a house — and I regret it
I recently made a panic decision to withdraw all my money from one retirement account and I am now closing on a house in February (about $200,000). I am 36 years old, married and have a 1-year-old. Half of me is regretting it, and I’m worried about next year’s taxes due to the withdrawal and the 10% penalty I paid.
You Can Write Off These Pet Expenses on Your Taxes – Here’s How
Our furry companions are everything to us, but they tend to rack up quite a bill, especially amid inflation. A recent Forbes study found that 63% of pet owners said inflation has made it more...
3 Reasons to Downsize Your Home Even if You're Nowhere Close to Retirement
Shedding some space could pay off big time.
Motley Fool
Former Wall Street Trader Says 'By Saving Your Money in a Savings Account, You're Losing Wealth.' Here's What to Do Instead
Savings accounts are safe, but they're not great for building wealth. Vivian Tu said that if you save money in a savings account, you're losing wealth. That's true, because savings account rates don't keep up with inflation. Although savings accounts have their uses, you need to invest to grow your...
3 Reasons a Checking Account Is a Terrible Place for Your Emergency Fund
Give your money the space to grow.
AOL Corp
You may not be getting as big of a tax refund this year. Here’s why
If you're banking on your tax refund to pay for a vacation or simply help make ends meet, you may need to prepare for a smaller amount this year. NBC News senior business analyst Stephanie Ruhle outlined on TODAY what you can expect this tax season, including changes from last year that could impact your refund and resources to help you ahead of filing.
Woman blows divorce settlement on trip to the tropics, now lives on her monthly Social Security
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend shared with me that she had lived in the tropics for three months when she was a young teen. As she shared the story with me, she told me that her mother was very angry when her father left and vowed to spend every penny she could wring out of him on luxury items and a lavish lifestyle.
Motley Fool
Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey Both Recommend the Same Account for Your Retirement Savings. But Are They Right?
Before you pick which retirement investment account to use, you should read this. There are several different tax-advantaged retirement accounts to choose from. Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey both agree that a Roth IRA is best. Their preferred account is right for many people, but not necessarily for everyone. Saving...
Landlord Brags About Doubling Tenant’s Rent on Recorded Phone Call In Viral TikTok
"Landlord TikTok" is a well-known genre that gets a lot of hate from folks on the platform. It typically features property owners or folks who have managed to put small down payments on buildings/units they finance and proceed to rent them out to people looking for places to rent. Article...
Comments / 0