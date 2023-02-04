ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘They all deserve to feel special’

By Amy Leonard
 2 days ago
FAIRVIEW, Ala. – Fairview High School (FHS) students lined up in a converted classroom to await their turn to be pampered at the Shaggie Aggie on Thursday, Feb. 2, when its grand opening and ribbon cutting was held.

The new clothing and personal supply closet also doubles as a salon in partnership with Wallace State Community College (WSCC) School of Cosmetology, from which WSCC students will visit biweekly to provide haircuts and styling for students.

“This is similar to a program we used to have at the school,” shared Fairview High Principal Chris Gambrill. “I had a young student run up to me one day showing off her new hair. She was so excited because she got layers. I thought about how that’s something my girls get; (sic) they go to get their hair done, and for this young lady, it was a first. They all deserve to feel special.”

Among WSCC Sabrina Flanigan’s cosmetology students who came to pamper the Fairview students were two FHS graduates, Jacy Gorham and Allie Scott, who were eager to return to their alma mater.

Scott, who recently graduated from Fairview, was happy to see many former classmates. Gorham, who just graduated from WSCC, reached out to Flanigan when she heard about the venture.

“My students were so excited to participate that we had to draw names to see who got to come,” said Flanigan. “We have around 68 students and they were all so excited. Jacy just graduated from our program at Wallace and had already graduated from Fairview. She heard about this program and reached out asking to come too.”

FHS instructor Brittany Freeman has been the motivating force behind the Shaggie Aggie in hopes of providing basic needs to her students through the boutique setting where clothing, toiletries and more are available.

