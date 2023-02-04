ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

East Elementary students use robotics to create unique art

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03cLYr_0kcSpd7P00

CULLMAN, Ala. – Students at East Elementary School used rolling robots to create artwork, as part of the school’s broader robotics and coding curriculum.

Young learners across all grades participated in the project, which utilized Sphero Spark Robots — essentially ball-like robot devices that can be controlled — to spread paint and created artwork for their classrooms. The project was a way to introduce students to some basic principles for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) curriculum, as well as fundamentals of coding.

“This is an activity that simply exposes students to robotics, which is a foundation for other upcoming STEM activities and coding activities,” Savannah Wood, library media specialist at East Elementary School, said. “Sphero is a robot in the shape of a sphere that students can drive and manipulate, as well as be used to further code with. Then students can use iPads to control them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XvvL3_0kcSpd7P00



As for the artwork created along the way, teachers displayed the projects in their classrooms or outside their hallways.

“We used tape to create their teacher’s name, or a bearcat paw print, and once the paint dried we peeled the tape off to reveal the art,” Wood explained.

Wood went on to explain the importance of STEM education and how Cullman City Schools works to innovate and find creative ways to engage students within those concepts.

“Since we are an elementary school, Cullman City (Schools) set the goal to expose students to as much robotics and STEM as possible,” she said. “This exposure will be further developed as they enter middle school and even high school. We are giving them the foundation at this level.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

HudsonAlpha launches new public education program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – HudsonAlpha U is the new name and brand for the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology’s popular public education programs and resources.  “HudsonAlpha U Nights” is a series of evening events designed for a public audience. The events are free and open to the public, although pre-registration is required. Events will be hosted by Kelly East, MS, CGC, the Institute’s vice president for educational outreach, and will be held on the HudsonAlpha campus.   “We’re thrilled to bring these events to the community,” East said. “One of our goals is to make our public education programs more accessible and continue to reach...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

St. Bernard receives TVA grant for STEM project

CULLMAN, Ala. – St. Bernard Preparatory School was recently awarded a $5,000 grant as part of a $1 million grant program from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to develop science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education projects across the Tennessee Valley.  STEM is an educational program that aims to integrate traditional pedagogy and real-world applications, providing for contemporary, structured learning environments. To facilitate in-depth understanding, STEM students apply classroom knowledge to various kinds of hands-on projects. Collaborating together in groups, students are able to develop and assess their hypotheses through discussion and problem-solving.  The grant will give St. Bernard students the opportunity...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCBOE: Faulk, Swindall named AmFirst Teacher, Staff Member of the Month

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Schools and America’s First Federal Credit Union (AmFirst) recognize a teacher and staff member each month.  This month, those honors go to Teacher of the Month Kalie Faulk from Good Hope Middle School and Staff Member of the Month Sherri Swindall, bookkeeper at Fairview High School.   “Teaching and learning is Kalie’s passion,” said Good Hope Middle School Principal Lesley Hembree. “I think what makes her stand out is that she has and still overcomes adversity. She constantly checks in with her students to ensure their mental and physical needs are met.”  “Mrs. Swindall goes above and beyond in every aspect of her job,” said Fairview High School Principal Dr. Chris Gambrill. “She is a friend to everyone and cares about them in and out of school.”  Cullman County Schools thanks America’s First Federal Credit Union for donating a $100 gift card to each employee of the month. Congratulations Kalie and Sherri! 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Mending kids’ hearts: Children’s of Alabama celebrates kids’ heart health

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – February is American Heart Month. It is a month to raise awareness for conditions that affect every heart, from neonatal patients to adults. Children’s of Alabama has one of the largest pediatric cardiovascular programs in the Southeast. Families of children who need specialized cardiovascular care can turn to the experts at the Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center of Alabama at Children’s.  The team at the Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center of Alabama provides pediatric cardiac care for more than 14,000 patients a year. In 2022, the staff performed more than 700 cardiac catheterizations and electrophysiology procedures, and nearly...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
stnonline.com

Alabama Teacher and School Bus Driver Struck, Killed by School Bus

A history teacher who taught 10th grade and drove a school bus route for the Jefferson County Schools, died last month after an unoccupied school bus hit and rolled over him. Mark Ridgeway, who was also a pastor of a local church, was performing his standard checks prior to the start of his route on Jan. 25, when the bus began to roll and struck him.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Jones named to Lee University Dean’s List

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Lee University congratulates Alyssa Jones of Arab, Alabama, on earning Dean’s List honors during the fall 2022 semester.   Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.  Lee University is a private, Christ-centered university located in Cleveland, Tennessee, in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. The university’s reputation as a quality institution is seen in the high caliber of faculty, students, and friends who are drawn to campus. Over the past three decades, Lee has experienced remarkable transformations including significant growth in academic programs, athletics, institutional facilities, student enrollment, and faculty expertise and diversity. For more information, visit www.leeuniversity.edu. 
CLEVELAND, TN
The Cullman Tribune

North Alabama Agriplex brings the love in February

CULLMAN, Ala. – The North Alabama Agriplex continues to bring educational and exciting classes to naturalists of all ages. In February, classes will cover an array of subjects, from woodworking to beekeeping.  Feb. 2  Heritage Homeschool Secondary – Be a Field Biologist  Noon-2 p.m.  $10 per child, $20 family maximum  Homeschooled students in grades 6-12 will participate in interactive presentations by the International Crane Foundation’s Biologist Jessie Taylor on “Name that Adaptation” and “Be a Field Biologist.”   Feb. 4  Farm Kids Club – Seed Safari  9-10:30 a.m.  $10 per child, $20 family maximum  Children 5 and older will learn about seeds and how they grow and plant their own seed...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

WellStone announces mental health hiring event Feb. 10

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mental health and substance abuse remain the no. 1 health concern across the state, yet an ongoing shortage of mental health professionals makes it difficult to meet growing demand. That’s why WellStone is inviting mental health care professionals to “find their perfect career match” at its upcoming Valentine’s Hiring Event. Individuals can visit WellStone on Friday, Feb. 10, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at its main campus at 4040 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville, AL 35802.   Why work at WellStone?   Longtime employees say their work gives them a great sense of purpose. “I love the job, I love the atmosphere, I...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Yellowhammer News

Decatur named Tree City USA

DECATUR – Warren Buffet said someone is sitting in the shade today, because someone planted a tree a long time ago. The City of Decatur has been planting trees for years and continues to do so with a multiprong approach to growing and maintaining the city’s tree canopies.
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

5 local students earn degrees from University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama awarded over 1,650 degrees during its fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10, 2022.  Local graduates include:  Jacob Adams of Cullman received Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration Morgan Dingler of Cullman received Bachelor of Arts Carrie Ferrell of Vinemont received Master of Arts  Abigail Herring of Cullman received Bachelor of Arts Abby Mayhair of Cullman received Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration  A recent economic analysis found that a degree from The University of Alabama can pay more over time than investments in United States stock market indexes. The University provides numerous opportunities for service and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

National discount retailer opening 2 Alabama locations

Discount retailer Ollie’s will open its newest location in Decatur Wednesday. The new store will be located at 1682 Beltline Road S.W. in a former T.J. Maxx location. The grand opening begins at 9 a.m. The Pennsylvania-based chain of more than 460 stores in 29 states is also opening...
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hall, Millican earn degrees from Mississippi State University

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. – Nearly 1,500 students were on the fall 2022 Graduation List at Mississippi State University.   Local students who earned degrees are:    Robert Hall of Arab, Alabama, received a Bachelor of Science degree from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering Jordan Millican of Cullman, Alabama, received a Bachelor of Science degree from MSU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences  Some names of students may not appear on this list as a result of student requests for privacy from publication through the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.  About Mississippi State University   Mississippi State University is a national STEM-focused, doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university offering a wide range of educational experiences for learning and growth to a diverse student body of approximately 23,000 students. Among the National Science Foundation’s Top 100 research universities, MSU provides access and opportunity to students from all 50 states and 86 countries. MSU is committed to its comprehensive research university mission, addressing complex local and global issues with innovative ideas and solutions. 
STARKVILLE, MS
WAFF

Applications live for Community Action utility assistance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Applications are now open for those who may need extra assistance with their utility bills. The state of Alabama awarded federal funding for Community Actions across North Alabama. The money will be used to cover the cost of one month’s utility bill for eligible low-income residents. If an applicant wished to apply, their income must meet the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Valentine’s Day guide for Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – The clock is ticking for local lotharios and dutiful spouses to finalize Valentine’s Day plans. We explore various options on differing budgets for couples in Cullman.  On a slim budget of $25 or less  Most people I know, when given the choice, will opt for Duchess doughnuts over the most decadent chocolate in the world. Grab a couple of your partner’s favorite doughnuts. Then, get out of your comfort zone and write a whimsical haiku or sonnet. Head down to The Stampin’ Elephant in Hanceville or another craft store and buy a couple of pieces of themed scrapbook paper. Write...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

To bee or not to bee

CULLMAN, Ala. – Bees and other pollinators are integral to our ecosystem and food supply. Whether keeping bees as a hobby or for profit, several upcoming opportunities are available through the Cullman office of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES).  “Keeping bees is a hobby all of us have benefited from,” shared ACES Cullman County Coordinator Kira Sims. “You may enjoy the hum of your own hives and the search for the queen bee, but for most of us the benefit is indirect. We may not keep our own bees, but we eat fruits and vegetables that were pollinated by honeybees,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy