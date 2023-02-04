ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Draymond Green's Injury Status For Mavs-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jz0b_0kcSpaTE00

Draymond Green is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

FINAL UPDATE: Draymond Green is available.

On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in California.

However, they could be without former Defensive Player of The Year Draymond Green, who is listed as questionable on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Draymond Green (calf) listed questionable for Saturday."

Green is in the middle of a solid season with averages of 7.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest in 46 games (while shooting 51.4% from the field).

He missed Thursday’s 134-117 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Colorado .

Right now, the Warriors are 26-26 in 52 games, which has them tied for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5 and are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

That said, the Warriors are excellent on their home floor, with a 19-6 record in the 25 games they have hosted at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

After winning the NBA Championship last season, it's been an up-and-down season for the Warriors, but they are only 3.5 games behind De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings for the third seed.

As for the Mavs, they are 28-25 in 53 games, which has them tied for the fourth seed in the west.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Mavs have struggled, going just 9-16 in the 25 games they have played outside of Dallas, Texas.

Last season, the Warriors beat the Mavs in the Western Conference Finals.

