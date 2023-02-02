2023 Double Decker Arts Festival lineup announced
TUPELO — Ashley McBryde and Marcus King will headline the 2023 Double Decker Arts Festival in April, festival organizers announced Thursday.
Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
