WDEL 1150AM
Charges filed in deadly Newport crash
A 19-year old woman from Wilmington faces charges in connection with a fatal crash Friday night, February 3, 2023, in Newport. Delaware State Police said Ariel Williams was allegedly under the influence at the time of the crash. She was driving an SUV westbound on Route 4 at Gregg Avenue...
Police investigating fatal crash in Newark
A 57-year-old man was killed in a fatal traffic crash on Friday night, according to Delaware State Police detectives. While traveling eastbound on New Linden Hill Road on Friday at approximately 6:46 p.m., a 2014 Cadillac SRX approached the intersection of Chadd Road. A 2015 Toyota Rav-4 attempted to drive southbound through the intersection to Chadd Road when leaving Polly Drummond Shopping Center. As the Toyota approached the intersection, it drove directly into the path of the Cadillac, causing the Toyota’s passenger side to be struck. A 26-year-old male driver of the Cadillac was transported to an area hospital where The post Police investigating fatal crash in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify, Charge Woman In Fatal Newport Accident With Vehicular Homicide
Delaware State Police arrested Ariel Williams, 19, OF Wilmington, for vehicular homicide and related charges following a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday night police said Sunday. Officials said on February 3, 2023, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2016 silver Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound in the left lane...
Driver, 57, Killed In Pilesgrove Crash: NJSP
A 57-year-old driver from Gloucester County was killed in a collision at a Salem County intersection, authorities said. Daniel Lehner, of Newfield, was driving a Chevrolet Express van west on Route 40 in Pilesgrove Township at 6:29 a.m. on Feb. 2 when his van collided with a Toyota Highlander traveling north on Route 646/Pointers Auburn Road, according to New Jersey State Police.
firststateupdate.com
Police, Fire, And Helicopters Over Bear This Morning
Just before 7:00 Monday morning rescue crews and police responded to the Amtrak shop, located at 258 E Scotland Drive in Bear for unconfirmed reports of an active shooter. As part of the emergency services protocols medical helicopters were also dispatched to the area. The incident was quickly determined to be unfounded, however, before the all-clear was given Philadelphia media helicopters also responded to the area.
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday night in the Newark area. On February 3, 2023, at approximately 6:46 p.m., a 2014 Cadillac SRX was traveling eastbound on New Linden Hill Road, approaching the intersection of Chadd Road. At the time, a 2015 Toyota Rav-4 was leaving Polly Drummond Shopping Center, attempting to drive southbound through the intersection to Chadd Road. The Toyota entered the intersection and drove directly into the path of travel of the Cadillac. The front of the Cadillac then struck the passenger side of the Toyota.
firststateupdate.com
Police Identify New Castle Man Shot And Killed In Wilmington
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Bowers Street. Police located a 34-year-old Antoine Caceres, of New Castle, suffering from gunshot wounds. Caceres succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Anyone with information about this incident is...
Driver in serious crash that killed one juvenile, injured three including pregnant mom was impaired, police
WILMINGTON, DE – As a result of a crash caused by an ‘impaired’ 19-year-old driver, a pregnant woman was forced to deliver her baby and was critically injured. During the accident, the mother’s six-year-old daughter died, while her newborn baby and four-year-old son were also critically ill. The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Friday night. According to police, a 2016 silver Toyota Corolla approached Gregg Avenue as it was traveling eastbound in the left lane of West Newport Pike at approximately 8:54 p.m. At that time, a white The post Driver in serious crash that killed one juvenile, injured three including pregnant mom was impaired, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
firststateupdate.com
6-Year-Old Dead, Newborn, Mom In Critical Condition After Newport Crash
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday night in the Wilmington area. Officials said on February 3, 2023, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2016 silver Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound in the left lane of West Newport Pike (Route 4) approaching Gregg Avenue. At the time, a 2006 white Buick Rendezvous was traveling westbound in the left lane of Route 4, when it crossed over into oncoming traffic said police. The two vehicles collided in a head-on impact. The Toyota rotated in a clockwise direction after impact where it came to final rest in the left lane of Route 4 westbound. The Buick came to final rest in the left lane of Route 4 eastbound.
firststateupdate.com
Police Find Two Dead In Smyrna Under Suspicious Circumstances
Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department are currently conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. Investigators are currently on the scene with two deceased individuals. The investigation is in its early stages and is active and ongoing. Officials said there is no threat to public...
WDEL 1150AM
Two dead in two crashes three hours apart
A 57-year-old Newark resident was killed in a car-versus-SUV crash outside the Polly Drummond Shopping Center Friday, February 3, 2023. The SUV pulled into the path of a car traveling eastbound on New Linden Hill Road at the Chadd Road intersection at about 6:45 p.m, Delaware State Police said. The...
WBOC
Smyrna Police Investigating Suspicious Deaths
SMYRNA, Del. - Detectives are conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. According to the Smyrna Police Department, investigators are on the scene with two dead people. Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more details will be released as they become available and next of kin or notified.
WGAL
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County
Emergency dispatchers say a crash involving three vehicles slowed traffic in the westbound lanes of Route 30 Sunday afternoon. The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. between the Harrisburg and Manheim Pike exits. Lancaster City Police are investigating.
WDEL 1150AM
Loaded handgun at PHL leads to charges against Newark man
A Newark man faces a local weapons charge and a civil penalty after having a loaded 9mm handgun confiscated by officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Philadelphia Police. TSA agents at a Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) security checkpoint were alerted to the man's carry-on bag by an X-ray...
Firefighters Battle Massive Brush Fire In South Jersey
Firefighters from the National Park Fire Department and local fire departments managed to contain a huge suspicious brush fire in Gloucester County. The fire consumed 25 to 30 acres of land and took about three hours to bring under control, the National Park Fire Department said. National Park and Westville...
Transportation plan eyes Tyler McConnell, Hares Corner, I-95
Proposals for a notoriously congested bridge (the Tyler McConnell, in North Wilmington), Delaware’s busiest intersection (Hares Corner, aka U.S. Route 13 and Delaware Route 273) and Interstate 95 in Cecil County highlight the latest regional transportation plan. The Wilmington Area Planning Council will collect comments at an open house Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Newark and online through March 6. Registration ... Read More
Drugs, Guns, And $31K Seized In Delco Bust: Police
Officials in Delaware County uncovered a trove of weapons and drugs during a raid at an Upland Borough home early on Friday, Feb. 3, authorities said in a release. Upland Police and Delco Narcotics Task Force officers seized "sizeable quantities" of heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and unspecified prescription pills while executing a search warrant, the department said.
firststateupdate.com
Newark Man Struck And Killed Near Hockessin Wednesday Morning Identified
The New Castle County Division of Police, Traffic Services Unit, continues to investigate the fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lane in Hitchens Farms. Investigators have identified the victim as Patrick Regan, a 69-year-old man from Newark. Officials said the initial investigation...
WGMD Radio
Smyrna Woman Charged with 4th Felony DUI & Weapons Offenses
A Smyrna woman has been charged with DUI and weapons offenses after a traffic stop just before 2:30 Friday morning. Delaware State Police spotted a Jeep Wrangler failing to stay within the lane of travel on Route 13 near Smyrna Leipsic Road and made a traffic stop. Troopers could smell alcohol coming from the driver, 49 year old Ainka Wilson of Smyrna and observed signs of impairment. Wilson was arrested for DUI – a search of the Jeep turned up a loaded 9mm handgun. A computer check showed Wilson had three prior DUI convictions and is also a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Aldi top open new Delaware store, reopen Florida location battered by hurricane
Aldi’s nationwide expansion continues Thursday as it readies for a new store opening in Delaware as well as a reopening of a Florida location hit by last October’s Hurricane Ian. The discount grocer’s new store will be located at 696 N. Dupont Blvd. in Milford, Delaware. “Our...
