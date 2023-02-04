ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha backyard chicken ordinance ruffles feathers

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A backyard chicken ordinance in Waukesha has ruffled some feathers. The city wants to regulate owning backyard chickens. Waukesha has never had any rules in place before, and this has gotten a lot of attention from neighbors. On Monday night, Feb. 6, the Ordinance & License Committee...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brew City Pickles; all things pickled

MILWAUKEE - Brew City Pickles started pickling and jarring pickles and vegetables back in 2017. Today, they have a store dedicated to, you guessed it, all things pickled! Brian Kramp is at Milwaukee’s only store dedicated to all things pickled.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brew City Pickles; how they make them so tasty

If you like pickles, or anything that’s pickled or pickle flavored, you’re going to love shopping at Milwaukee’s only pickle store. Brian Kramp is at Brew City Pickles with a look at how they make their pickles so tasty.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Zoo red panda sponsorship for Valentine's Day

MILWAUKEE - Animal lovers can make Valentine's Day special this year by sponsoring Cinder, the Milwaukee County Zoo's red panda cub. This Valentine's Day, the Zoological Society of Milwaukee is making it easier to buy loved ones a gift and sponsor Cinder. Sponsors will get a red panda plush toy...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

5-year-old Milwaukee Girl Scout hopes to sell 40M boxes of cookies

MILWAUKEE - Girl Scout cookie season is here, and one member of Milwaukee Daisy Troop 37588 has a huge goal. Poet Pape hopes to sell 40 MILLION boxes. Barbara Gibbs is on a mission to fulfill her daughter's aspirations. "Selling cookies," said Pape. The number of boxes Pape wants to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 24th and Maple fire, 3 homes burned, neighbors 'in shock'

MILWAUKEE - Neighbors said they're grateful everyone survived a two-alarm fire near 24th and Maple Sunday, Feb. 5 involving three homes. One was a total loss. Those in the neighborhood said it was frightening to watch this fire unfold. "My daughter opened up the curtain of the house, and she...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

'10,000 people here a day and then some': Record-breaking Anime Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Colorful characters took over Milwaukee's downtown this weekend for Anime Milwaukee, Wisconsin's largest anime convention. "We're seeing the community grow and the fandom grow," said Luke Marsden, Anime Milwaukee communications director. The Wisconsin Center was filled with cosplay, collectibles, comics and attendance numbers never before seen. "We're...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County highway signs stolen in Hartland

HARTLAND, Wis. - Hartland police are asking for the public's help in the wake of some Waukesha County highway signs being stolen. Officials noted in a Facebook post on Monday, Feb. 6 that a stop ahead sign that had a solar panel and flashing lights was stolen on North Shore Drive approaching Maple Avenue from the west. Officials say this intersection has a lot of accidents and people were concerned about it. The sign was installed with lights hoping to cut down on the number of bad accidents. A temporary sign was put up for now.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy