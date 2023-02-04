“In my hierarchy of concerns, I would be more worried about the app with ties to the Chinese government on everyone's phone than the balloon.”
St Louis is one of the most strategic cities in the mid-West. Then you have Illinois and SAFB. Jokes about MO ain't funny for real, with those missile launches down there and around our area we fight a war from right here. I say shot it down, but all the information they've gotten so far,
What kind of intel could they possibly be gathering that you can’t find on the internet? Unless they are flying over military or covert military bases, they can find most of what they want on Google maps.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
