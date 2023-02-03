ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

westernmassnews.com

Suspect arrested, gun and drugs seized on Ronald Drive in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized two illegally possessed guns on Saturday. The incident happened in the area of Ronald Drive where police conducted a search of a man’s home and that’s where they found a large capacity firearm, more than 30 pounds of ammunition and more than $2,100 in cash, along with drugs.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

BOLO leads to gun, narcotics arrest in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert issued after a vehicle failed to stop for police in Chicopee lead to the narcotics and firearms arrest of a Springfield man in Holyoke Thursday. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, members of the Holyoke DEA Task Force witnessed a vehicle...
HOLYOKE, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

36-year-old Worcester Man Arrested on Gun Charges

WORCESTER - A report of gunshots led to the arrest of a local man on gun charges on Friday. Police responded to Oxford Street around 4:45 AM and discovered evidence that shots we fired at that location. No victims were found. While conducting the search for victims, they saw Jesus...
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

Oxford Police Seek Owner Of Lost Drugs

Police in Oxford Borough are looking for the owner of the pictured items, which are suspected to be drugs. Authorities say a Public Works employee found the plastic bag near Sunny Dell Foods on North 5th Street early on Monday, Feb. 6. "If anyone misplaced their bag of narcotics, please...
OXFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Worcester man arrested in connection with Oxford Street shooting

A 36-year-old Worcester man was arrested Sunday morning in connection with an Oxford Street shooting, police said. Jesus Torres was charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a firearm without an FID card and trespassing. Torres also had an outstanding warrant, Worcester police said.
WORCESTER, MA
Woonsocket Call

Multi-department bust nets 2 arrests and 12 kilos of fentanyl

WOONSOCKET – Police from Woonsocket and South Kingstown arrested two men were arrested Thursday and executed search warrants at two Woonsocket properties that turned up 12 kilos of fentanyl, two hand guns and two unauthorized marijuana growing operations, according to Woonsocket Police. The arrests of Carlixto Munoz Fernandes, 29,...
WOONSOCKET, RI
westernmassnews.com

Gunshot victim found on Elliot Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday night, Springfield crews responded to a ShotSpotter and found a gunshot victim. Officials responded at approximately 3:20 p.m. at 0-100 block of Elliot Street. When the victim was found, he was transported to Baystate Health with serious injuries. The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Police seeking man for unauthorized use of credit card

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man responsible for the unauthorized use of a credit card from a business on Riverdale Street. According to West Springfield Police, the unauthorized use occurred on February 2nd. Anyone with information is...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

