Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Roxanne Perez Reflects on Appearing on Total Divas Years Before Signing With WWE
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez spoke with The Ringer Wrestling Show before tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day broadcast on Peacock. In a Triple Threat match tonight, Perez will defend her title against Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction. Speaking about the viral video of Roxanne Perez...
There’s still hope for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania
The Road to WrestleMania is in full swing. After the Royal Rumble, we have a good idea of what’s to come over the next few months. We know Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undispusted Universal Championship at WrestleMania. As of right now, the match will be for both titles, not just the WWE or Universal Championship. There have been talks of WWE splitting up the belts around WrestleMania, but no seeds have been planted yet.
411mania.com
NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo Night Two Results: Hiromu Takahashi Defends Jr. Heavyweight Title, More
NJPW held night two of its New Beginning in Sapporo show on Sunday morning featuring Hiromu Takahashi in action and more. You can check out the results from the event, which aired on NJPW World, below (per Cagematch.net):. * Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, TJP & Francesco Akira def. Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru,...
PWMania
Samoa Joe Claims He’s the Most Fined Guy in TNA History
Samoa Joe recently spoke with The Sessions with Renée Paquette for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Joe claims that he must have received more fines and suspensions than anyone else in TNA. “I think I am the most fiend/suspended guy in TNA history. Maybe...
411mania.com
Jamie Hayter Open To Another Match With Hikaru Shida on PPV
In an interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Jamie Hayter spoke about the possibility of another match with Hikaru Shida, this time on PPV. The two recently fought on the December 21 episode of Dynamite, which Hayter won. Here are highlights:. On a rematch with Hikaru Shida: “I would happily wrestle...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
PWMania
Former WCW Star Charlie Norris Dead At Age 57
The pro wrestling world has lost another veteran. On Monday, news broke that former WCW star Charlie Norris has passed away at the age of 57. The Cauliflower Alley Club released the following statement confirming the news:. We are once again hit was sad news with the passing of Charlie...
Yardbarker
Two title matches, Alex Riley debut announced for NWA Nuff Said
Three new matches have been announced for NWA Nuff Said. The promotion revealed on Saturday that Kamille will defend her NWA World Women's Championship against Angelina Love on the pay-per-view. Kerry Morton will defend his NWA Junior Heavyweight belt against Homicide and EC3 will take on a debuting Alex Riley, who will wrestle under his real name of Kevin Kiley.
PWMania
New Matches Set For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 PPV On Feb. 18 In Montreal
You can officially pencil in some updates to the lineup for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view. During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Montez Ford and Damian Priest qualified for the final two spots in the men’s Elimination Chamber match, while Carmella emerged victorious in a fatal-four-way match to earn a spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber bout.
PWMania
Grayson Waller Confronts Shawn Michaels, WWE NXT – Indies Update, Dijak’s Finger, More
WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a media call following Saturday’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day event. Here are the highlights:. * Michaels stated that they put on a fantastic show in Charlotte with Vengeance Day and the roster, and that...
NJPW To Launch NJPW Academy As Part Of LA Dojo In March 2023
LA Dojo is launching the NJPW Academy. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that the NJPW Academy will launch in March 2023. The Academy offers twice weekly classes for beginners and avanced competitors that present attendees with a 24 session curriculum. KUSHIDA and Fred Rosser will serve as coaches. From NJPW:. Sign...
Yardbarker
WWE SmackDown video highlights: Sami Zayn attacks Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn is now official for WWE's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line as Reigns and Zayn face off in Montreal on Saturday, February 18. The match was made official after Zayn ambushed Reigns on SmackDown last night. In the...
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s WWE RAW (2/6/2023)
This Monday’s WWE RAW will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. According to WrestleTix, 8,260 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (2/2/2023), leaving 1,109 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 9,369. Below is the updated...
PWMania
NJPW New Beginning In Sapporo Night 2 Results – February 5, 2023
NJPW New Beginning In Sapporo Night 2 Results – February 5, 2023. Francesco Akira & Douki starts this one off before Catch 22 had the upper hand early, at least until Yoshinobu Kanemaru’s blind tag in allowed for a turnaround as double dropkicks took care of Akira. TJP’s knee remained a focal point, at least until the United Empire cleared the ring and took Just 4 Guys into the rails. Catch 22 combine to take down Kanemaru for a near fall before Will Ospreay tags in to keep it going.
Samu Anoa'i Acknowledges Roman Reigns As 'Tribal Chief' And Explains Absence From WWE Raw XXX
Samu Anoa'i acknowledges The Tribal Chief and explains his absence from WWE Raw XXX. Samu of The Headshrinkers was scheduled to be at WWE Raw XXX along with Rikishi and The Wild Samoans, Afa & Sika. Originally scheduled to be an acknowledgment ceremony for Roman Reigns, The Bloodline ended up...
PWMania
Bray Wyatt Confirms Hand Injury (Photo)
Since rejoining WWE, Bray Wyatt hasn’t competed in many matches, which may be related to a hand injury. Dave Meltzer reported last month that Wyatt was injured during a live event in December. Meltzer stated, “Wyatt suffered a broken finger on his left hand in his 12/29 match with Mahal in Miami. He will likely be working through the injury as talent working with broken fingers is commonplace.”
PWMania
Spoiler: Two Angles Planned for Tonight’s WWE RAW
Dexter Lumis will reveal a new drawing on tonight’s WWE RAW, Fightful Select reports. There’s no word on what storyline Lumis is booked for, but he’s recently accompanied Johnny Gargano to the ring. Lumis defeated WWE NXT’s Charlie Dempsey on the January 19 edition of WWE Main...
PWMania
Edge and Beth Phoenix Returning to the Ring at WWE Elimination Chamber, Updated Line-Up
WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix will team up to take on Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber. The Grit Couple came to the ring to call out The Judgment Day to start tonight’s RAW. The back-and-forth on the mic resulted in Phoenix issuing the Elimination Chamber challenge. Ripley was said to be on a WWE promotional tour at the time, but Balor and Dominik Mysterio accepted the challenge on her behalf. Balor, Mysterio, and Damien Priest triple-teamed Edge until The Street Profits made the save.
PWMania
WWE Star Responds to a Fan Who Hopes the Company Will Drop His Gimmick Soon
While on the WWE main roster, Brennan Williams has had to deal with some interesting gimmicks. In 2016, the former NFL player joined WWE, where he was introduced as Dio Madden and provided color commentary. In 2020, he was renamed Mace while participating in Retribution. He worked with T-Bar, who...
PWMania
WWE Supershow Live Event Results from Pensacola, FL 2/5/2023
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Road to WrestleMania Supershow live event at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida:. * WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley ends in a no contest as Io Sky interferes. Becky Lynch comes to the ring to set up a tag team match.
Comments / 0