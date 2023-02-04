ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Man arrested in deadly shooting on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 44-year-old man died from his injuries Friday after being shot on the city’s West Side. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Antonio Castrero, of Cleveland. According to police, a 23-year-old man shot Castreto just before noon on...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Garfield Heights man held on $1 million bond in slaying on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Garfield Heights man has been arrested involving a slaying on the city’s West Side on Wednesday, police said. Mycah L. Smith, 23, was charged with aggravated murder in Cleveland Municipal Court. His bond was set at $1 million. Smith is accused of fatally shooting Anthony Castrero, 44, of Cleveland in the thigh on Wednesday, police said.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

5 shot, 3 killed over weekend in Cleveland; another woman dies in car crash

CLEVELAND — Police in Cleveland confirm they are investigating multiple shootings that left three people dead and two others hurt this past weekend. The bloodshed began late Friday afternoon, when two men — since identified as 42-year-old Shauntee McCoy and 65-year-old Clinton Davis — were found shot to death at the Crestview Estates in Old Brooklyn. Neighbors told authorities they heard the two arguing, and at this time officials believe the pair shot one another. However, the matter remains under investigation.
CLEVELAND, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Elyria man shot; wife in custody

An Elyria man was hospitalized and his wife is in custody following an early-morning shooting at their home. According to a news release, Elyria police officers were called to a home on the 500 block of North West River Road around 6:35 a.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Steven F. Johnson, 73, was found shot. He was taken to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center and from there was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Pedestrian killed in Cleveland Heights road rage incident

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Cleveland Heights woman died Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle involved in a road rage incident, said Cleveland Heights police. 19 News learned that the victim, Sophia Villanueva, had recently moved to the area from Florida and started a job at...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

2 years probation for man convicted of stabbing Cleveland EMS captain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brooklyn man who stabbed a Cleveland EMS captain in September 2021 was sentenced to two years probation in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning. Justin Chalmers Nevius, 42, pleaded guilty last month to the charges of attempted felonious assault, OVI and not stopping...
CLEVELAND, OH
rolling out

Cleveland man sentenced to life for killing a man, trying to kill a witness

On Feb. 3, a Cleveland man was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of fatally shooting a man outside a pizza shop and trying to kill a potential witness. Thirty-three-year-old Harold Williams III will be eligible for parole after serving 27 years in prison for the October 2022 killing of Angelo Catala outside Nunzio’s Pizzeria in the Detroit Shoreway, and the robbery and shooting of a woman in the same neighborhood.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Video: Suspected car thieves run wild on Shoreway

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows suspected car thieves going wild on the Shoreway. Smashing into other drivers. Running through traffic. Even, simply, dumping their rides and taking off. Stolen cars have become part of a raging crime wave. But, this video captured what...
CLEVELAND, OH
