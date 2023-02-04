Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Man arrested in deadly shooting on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 44-year-old man died from his injuries Friday after being shot on the city’s West Side. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Antonio Castrero, of Cleveland. According to police, a 23-year-old man shot Castreto just before noon on...
Cleveland man shot to death on city’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – No arrests have been made involving a slaying Thursday on the city’s East Side. Javon Davis, 29, of Cleveland was shot to death about 6:20 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. Davis suffered from multiple gunshots to the head and body.
Cleveland police investigate double homicide in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities say they believe two men fatally shot each other after an argument Friday in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Clinton Davis, 65, and Shauntee McCoy, 43, both of Cleveland, shot each other in the chest about 5:45 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner.
Garfield Heights man held on $1 million bond in slaying on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Garfield Heights man has been arrested involving a slaying on the city’s West Side on Wednesday, police said. Mycah L. Smith, 23, was charged with aggravated murder in Cleveland Municipal Court. His bond was set at $1 million. Smith is accused of fatally shooting Anthony Castrero, 44, of Cleveland in the thigh on Wednesday, police said.
5 shot, 3 killed over weekend in Cleveland; another woman dies in car crash
CLEVELAND — Police in Cleveland confirm they are investigating multiple shootings that left three people dead and two others hurt this past weekend. The bloodshed began late Friday afternoon, when two men — since identified as 42-year-old Shauntee McCoy and 65-year-old Clinton Davis — were found shot to death at the Crestview Estates in Old Brooklyn. Neighbors told authorities they heard the two arguing, and at this time officials believe the pair shot one another. However, the matter remains under investigation.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: 29-year-old man shot multiple times in fatal shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man died after being shot multiple times during a shooting on Saturday evening, police say. Officers arrived at East 156th Street and Damon Avenue around 6:20 p.m. to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body, police say. Javon Davis...
Akron police: 80-year-old’s purse snatched; 2 men arrested
Two 21-year-olds were arrested after an elderly woman was attacked and robbed in a parking lot in Akron Saturday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
Akron police: Standoff suspect in custody after threatening to shoot woman
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man surrendered to Akron police and SWAT after a series of incidents that ultimately led to a standoff, according to a news release. Officers responded to Bill’s Place located in the 500 block of North Main Street, around 1:45 p.m. for a domestic-related fight call.
Chronicle-Telegram
Elyria man shot; wife in custody
An Elyria man was hospitalized and his wife is in custody following an early-morning shooting at their home. According to a news release, Elyria police officers were called to a home on the 500 block of North West River Road around 6:35 a.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Steven F. Johnson, 73, was found shot. He was taken to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center and from there was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Pedestrian killed in Cleveland Heights road rage incident
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Cleveland Heights woman died Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle involved in a road rage incident, said Cleveland Heights police. 19 News learned that the victim, Sophia Villanueva, had recently moved to the area from Florida and started a job at...
80-year-old woman robbed, knocked to ground in Akron's Merriman Valley
An 80-year-old woman living with her husband of 51 years in Akron's Merriman Valley was knocked to the ground and robbed, but surveillance video led police to the purse snatcher, who was arrested.
cleveland19.com
8-year-old girl improving after being shot by family member in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has learned that the young girl and sole survivor of a shooting that left four people dead, could be released from the hospital as early as this week according to a close family friend. It was on Jan. 13 when Cleveland Police Detectives say...
Akron store workers rescue woman, lock doors to protect her from man threatening her, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A woman reportedly being followed by a man who was threatening to shoot her found safety inside a small tobacco shop in the North Hill neighborhood when workers locked the doors to prevent the man from getting inside. According to police, officers were called to Bill’s...
Police: Driver runs red light killing woman in crosswalk
A 21-year-old woman died after being hit crossing the road in Cleveland Heights Sunday evening, police said.
cleveland19.com
2 years probation for man convicted of stabbing Cleveland EMS captain
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brooklyn man who stabbed a Cleveland EMS captain in September 2021 was sentenced to two years probation in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning. Justin Chalmers Nevius, 42, pleaded guilty last month to the charges of attempted felonious assault, OVI and not stopping...
Marc’s employee pistol-whipped in robbery
Euclid police detectives are searching for a suspect accused of robbing the Marc’s Supermarket on Lakeshore Blvd. this weekend.
Cleveland man sentenced to life for killing a man, trying to kill a witness
On Feb. 3, a Cleveland man was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of fatally shooting a man outside a pizza shop and trying to kill a potential witness. Thirty-three-year-old Harold Williams III will be eligible for parole after serving 27 years in prison for the October 2022 killing of Angelo Catala outside Nunzio’s Pizzeria in the Detroit Shoreway, and the robbery and shooting of a woman in the same neighborhood.
Man found guilty of fatally shooting boy, 15, who was protecting pregnant sister
AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County jury on Monday convicted a man of fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy who was killed while trying to protect his pregnant sister, authorities say. D’Lawrence Scott, 20, was found guilty of two counts of murder, improper discharging a firearm at a habitation, and...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Video: Suspected car thieves run wild on Shoreway
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows suspected car thieves going wild on the Shoreway. Smashing into other drivers. Running through traffic. Even, simply, dumping their rides and taking off. Stolen cars have become part of a raging crime wave. But, this video captured what...
2 dead following shooting at apartment complex in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood
CLEVELAND — Two people are dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Cleveland's OId Brooklyn neighborhood, according to police. Officials say the two victims were found Friday evening at the Crestview Estates on Crestline Avenue. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 42-year-old Shauntee...
