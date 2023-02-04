ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's Tallahassee Marathon, road closures

By Democrat staff report
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ELaCR_0kcSn8Fd00

The 48th annual Tallahassee Marathon, half marathon and relay will be held Sunday beginning at 7:30 a.m. More than one thousand runners have entered.

DESCRIPTION

The Tallahassee Marathon began in 1975 with just two participants. From there, it has grown to a first-class event showcasing Florida’s capital city like no other race. The Tallahassee Marathon is an all-volunteer event organized by the Gulf Winds Track Club, a local non-profit dedicated to advancing the sport of running, whether for competition, physical fitness, or pleasure.

COURSE CERTIFICATION/BOSTON QUALIFYING

Both the marathon and half marathon races are run on USATF certified courses. The Tallahassee Marathon is a qualifying course for the Boston Marathon.

COURSE DESCRIPTION

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282min_0kcSn8Fd00

The Tallahassee Marathon and Half Marathon begins on Monroe Street across the street from the Florida Capitol. Runners begin travelling north through Downtown before turning onto the rolling hills of the Glenview Drive residential area, through trendy Midtown, and on the tree-lined Calhoun Street and Franklin Boulevard.

After passing the Smoky Hollow Commemoration, runners loop around Cascades Park beside ponds and open green spaces, then climb the Lafayette Street hill to pass through the beautiful Myers Park neighborhood.

The runners next enjoy a long downhill as they cross the Capital Cascades Crossing pedestrian bridge and run along FAMU Way, getting into the Rattler spirit with Florida A&M University to the left and the funky Railroad Square Art Park to the right.

The half marathon runners head toward Florida State University, and the full marathon runners turn onto the pancake-flat St. Marks Trail, a paved footpath in a former railroad bed with sections of tree canopy to enjoy. In the middle of the St. Marks Trail section, the course runs alongside Lake Henrietta and through the Jake Gaither neighborhood, so-named for the legendary Florida A&M University football coach.

The full marathon runners then re-join the half marathon course and make their way to Florida State University, passing through the Stadium Drive pedestrian tunnel leading past Doak Campbell Stadium and Dick Howser Stadium. The course then crosses through the southwestern end of campus and through the CollegeTown district’s Madison Mile to the finish line.

The course is on completely paved surfaces except for a 0.1 mile dirt access path on the full marathon route only.

RELAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=399ftA_0kcSn8Fd00

Teams of 4 may participate in the race relay-style, with each team member covering a different section of the course. The relay is held on the full marathon course only. There is a 6-hour cutoff, which means all relay members must be able to run 13:44 per mile or faster.

There will be 3 divisions: men, women and co-ed.  Men’s and women’s teams must include members of a single gender only. Co-ed teams must include at least one member of each gender. Team members must register separately.

Leg 1 – About 6 miles.Leg 2 – About 6 miles.Leg 3 – About 9 miles.Leg 4 – About 5 miles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ELSh_0kcSn8Fd00

ROAD CLOSURES

The city of Tallahassee announced temporary road closures for the 48th annual Tallahassee Marathon, half marathon and relay that will be held Sunday beginning at 7:30 a.m.

For the entire marathon, Woodward Avenue from Gaines Street to St. Augustine Street along with Madison Street from Woodward Avenue to Railroad Avenue will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Temporary road closures from 6:30-9 a.m. Sunday:

  • Monroe Street from Apalachee Parkway to Tennessee Street
  • East Pensacola Street-Calhoun Street to Adams Street
  • Jefferson Street-Calhoun Street to Adams Street
  • College Avenue-Calhoun Street to Adams Street
  • Park Avenue-Calhoun Street to Adams Street
  • No traffic north on Thomasville Road from Monroe Street (7-9 a.m.)
  • No traffic south on Calhoun Street from Thomasville Road to Tennessee Street. (7-9 a.m.)

Temporary road closures from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday:

  • Robert & Trudie Perkins Way – Robert & Trudie Perkins Way (FAMU Way to Disston Street)
  • FAMU Way (westbound) from Adams Street to Lake Bradford Street
  • FAMU Way (eastbound) from Lake Bradford Road to Robert & Trudie Perkins Way
  • Ridge Road will be closed from Springsax Road to Sunnyside Drive

Information from the Tallahassee Marathon's website was used in this report

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Here's what you need to know about Sunday's Tallahassee Marathon, road closures

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for February 3- February 5, 2023

Lorenda Pelham, 36, Graceville, Florida: Four counts of grand theft of a firearm, hold for Holmes County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jaheim Garrett, 20, Marianna, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Calvin Milton, 55, Marianna, Florida: Battery-domestic violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Teresa Pyke, 46,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Mister FAMU, Armani Jones, runs for Mister HBCU

Since 2004, the Mister HBCU competition has highlighted dedicated and distinguished young men and this year was no different when FAMU’s own, Armani Jones graced the stage in hopes of becoming the 19th Mister HBCU. The competition took place on January 28, 2023, in St. Louis, Missouri. According to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core

The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
FLORIDA STATE
vanishinggeorgia.com

South Broad Street Storefronts, Cairo

The heart of Cairo’s commercial historic district is situated along South Broad Street and is largely intact. The plaza parks make it a very pedestrian friendly area. A nice variety of commercial styles from the late-19th and early- to mid-20th century are present. Most of these historic storefronts are...
CAIRO, GA
WCTV

Two killed in single-car crash in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Chattahoochee residents were killed Saturday evening after a single-car crash in Gadsden County. A pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90 a little before 8 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate a left curve. For an unknown reason, the vehicle lost control...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Horse rider shot; suspect captured in Houston County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A person riding a horse was shot along the Florida line south of Dothan on Saturday and a Madrid, Alabama man faces charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was among a group riding along the U.S. 231 at the state line...
DOTHAN, AL
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Purple rain

Florida’s Old Capitol will be bathed in purple next week. Look for some purple rain to bathe Florida’s Old Capitol this coming week. The historic building will be showered with purple light on Tuesday evening to recognize the fight against Alzehimer’s disease in Florida. The old Capitol...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

College football recruiting: FSU in position to become Sunshine State's 'alpha' over Miami, Florida

Florida State currently has the No. 3 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the ACC, trailing Miami and Clemson. When a team of FSU's stature doesn't finish atop the conference in recruiting, it could lead to groans, but recruiting analyst Blair Angulo is satisfied with the job coach Mike Norvell and his staff has done. Andrew Ivins also offered positive feedback on the class. Ivans recently detailed why Florida State is in great position to become the "alpha" and stake its claim as the top program in the state.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

One person injured in Tallahassee overnight shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday morning that left one person injured. The shooting happened around 3:17 a.m. at the 900 Block of Volusia Street. As a result of the shooting, one man was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Post-Searchlight

Bainbridge Jazz and Blues Festival Approaches

Downtown Bainbridge will be bustling with activity on Saturday, February 4 as the whole city comes together once again for the 3rd annual Bainbridge Jazz and Blues Festival. Gallagher Dempsey, owner and head brewer of the much-celebrated Southern Philosophy Brewing located in Bainbridge, began the event a few years ago when he recognized there was a need to find more reasons to get the community out enjoying the mild winter climate. “We thought, hey, what music would do well here and be able to bring a diverse audience together? What’s something that’s maybe a bit underappreciated and could support the push to strengthen our community?” Dempsey said, “And the obvious answer was Jazz and Blues.”
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

Hundreds attend funeral for fallen Cairo officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people crowded into a Cairo church Saturday morning for the funeral of Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams. Williams died last Saturday during a traffic stop that turned into a foot chase. Investigators say he had a medical episode on the scene and died.
CAIRO, GA
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy