ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Celtics miss Marcus Smart, but that wasn’t why they lost against the Suns

By Khari Thompson
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

The Celtics have lost four out of six without Smart. But that's not an excuse against the Suns without Devin Booker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29CI5k_0kcSmX1W00
Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton (22) dunks in front of Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33lw3E_0kcSmX1W00

In stark contrast to Wednesday night’s blowout win over Brooklyn, the Celtics went cold from 3-point range and fell flat overall Friday night against Phoenix.

Boston shot less than 40 percent from the field and was held to under 100 points.

Friday was one of those nights where the offense simply didn’t get it done. The result was a 106-94 loss at TD Garden.

“I think that they came out and outplayed us from start to finish for the most part,” Celtics guard Jaylen Brown said. “We got off to a decent start but they outplayed us. No energy, they got more shots than we did. Walking the ball up the floor every possession. We just didn’t have the enthusiasm. Just going through the motions as a unit.”

The Celtics continue to press on without Marcus Smart who has been out with an ankle injury and hasn’t played since Jan. 21. The Celtics have lost four of their last six without him.

“We just have to get back to what we were doing while he was in there,” Celtics guard Derrick White said. “Obviously Smart is special and the things he does for us, only Smart does, but you’ve just got to step up and get the same looks, the same spacing, the same opportunities.”

The Suns, who were without star guard Devin Booker didn’t shoot particularly well either. Mikal Bridges, who led the Suns with 25 points, went 9-for-20 from the field and 0-for-3 from 3-point territory. Chris Paul missed nine of his 15 shots.

Collectively, Phoenix shot just over 43 percent, which is a below-average performance for them.

But the Suns outhustled and outrebounded the Celtics, which led to Phoenix taking 20 more shots than Boston did. They made enough shots when it counted to stave off every Boston comeback attempt. And they were relatively careful with the basketball, limiting themselves to eight turnovers.

“Obviously it’s disappointing to have such a high after the last game to come out like we did today,” White said. “We kind of had similar looks, we just didn’t make them. We started slow and then we just couldn’t really get over that hump. We cut it to what 1 or something like that and never got over the hump, so definitely disappointed.”

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said he doesn’t feel disappointed in the performance, but noted that the Celtics have to do a better job at staying consistent, especially after dominant wins like the one against the Nets.

“The fragility of you hanging on to playing a ‘perfect game’ is very difficult,” Mazzulla said. “Phoenix did a great job managing the game with their offense and their ability to execute. We had spurts throughout the game where we gave up runs and we didn’t manage it well. Whether it was because of our offense or our second shot defense.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James tweeted 3 words after the Kyrie Irving trade, and NBA fans roasted him

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was in his feelings on Sunday night after watching his old Cleveland teammate Kyrie Irving get traded to the Dallas Mavericks. As the Irving trade set the NBA ablaze on Sunday, James found himself on the losing end of the massive transaction. The Lakers were pegged as a possible trade destination for Irving, but it was not meant to be.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move

Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Deandre Ayton’s cryptic tweet amid Kevin Durant, Suns trade rumors

It is not at all surprising that Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks has led to all sorts of trade rumors popping up. One of them that has caught the attention of more than a few NBA fans out there is the Phoenix Suns potentially swooping in on Kevin Durant amid Kyrie’s sudden exit from the Brooklyn Nets. For his part, Suns big man Deandre Ayton has come out with a very intriguing tweet ahead now that he’s also been included in the trade speculation.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Celtics-Pistons takeaways: Tatum's huge third quarter propels C's to victory

The Boston Celtics overcame the absences of Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown to earn a bounce-back road win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Smart missed his seventh consecutive game with a right ankle sprain and Brown was out due to a non-COVID illness. The short-handed C's stumbled out the gate and struggled early in the fourth quarter, but they held on to escape Little Caesars Arena with a 111-99 victory.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy